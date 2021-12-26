2021 Tribune-Review Westmoreland County Football All-Stars

By:

Saturday, December 25, 2021 | 9:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Caden Smith Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Joe Blahovec Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Cody Rubrecht Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Hayden Teska Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Billy McChesney Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Daniel Sierk Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Drake Clayton Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Corey Boerio Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Jude Grzywinski Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Nick Beitel Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda Mt. Pleasant’s Aaron Alakson Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Mt. Pleasant’s Aaron Alakson Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Carter Green Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Conlan Greene (17) Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Joe Enick (51) Submitted Penn-Trafford’s Declan Ochendowski Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Daniel Tarabrella Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Jack Jollie Kelly Vernon | Daily Courier Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern Kelly Vernon | Daily Courier Southmoreland’s Kory Ansell (52) Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Dom Barca Previous Next

Devin Whitlock

Belle Vernon, QB/DB, sr.

This dynamic senior helped lead Belle Vernon to the WPIAL Class 4A championship game. He rushed for 1,189 yards and scored 27 touchdowns. He also completed 64 of 96 passes for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns.

Quinton Martin

Belle Vernon, WR/DB, so.

This super sophomore already is drawing Division I offers. He rushed for 902 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 164 yards and formed a great one-two punch for the Leopards.

Cole Weightman

Belle Vernon, TE/DE, sr.

This gutsy senior fought through a knee injury that hampered him in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Aliquippa. He refused to leave the field. He’s an outstanding defensive player.

Caden Smith

Franklin Regional, WR/S, sr.

The senior was a two-way starter who played multiple positions — quarterback, wide receiver, safety and linebacker. He caught 31 passes for 360 yards, completed 6 of 9 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns, intercepted five passes and scored seven touchdowns.

Joe Blahovec

Greensburg Central Catholic, WR/DB, sr.

This senior signed a letter of intent to attend Youngstown State. He caught 14 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. He finished with 49 tackles and an interception.

Cody Rubrecht

Greensburg Salem, WR/DB, jr.

This explosive junior had a huge season. He caught 48 passes for 1,010 yards, a school record, and scored 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown and had a return touchdown.

Hayden Teska

Greensburg Salem, QB, sr.

The senior thrower had a record season for the Golden Lions. He completed 135 of 280 passes for 2,137 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Bill McChesney

Greensburg Salem, OL/DT, sr.

This senior has been a dominant force in the middle of the Golden Lions defense for the past three seasons. He was a finalist for the Bill Fralic Award. He will wrestle at Columbia.

Daniel Sierk

Hempfield, T/DE, sr.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior signed a letter of intent to play football at Bucknell. He was a second-team Class 6A defensive lineman. He led Hempfield in tackles in 2020.

Drake Clayton

Latrobe, RB, sr.

The slashing senior rushed for 900 yards and scored seven rushing touchdowns. He caught 10 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown. He also had 51 tackles.

Corey Boerio

Latrobe, TE, junior

This multiple-sport athlete was a standout on both sides of the ball. He caught 11 passes and averaged 15 yards per catch. He also had 52 tackles and forced and recovered a fumble.

Jude Grzywinski

Ligonier Valley, C/DT, sr.

This senior started every game for the Rams at center for the past four seasons. He was an all-conference center in the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference.

Nick Beitel

Ligonier Valley, RB/DB, sr.

The flashy senior was a four-year starter at defensive back for the Rams. The past two seasons, he’s been the team’s leading rusher. He rushed for 873 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He caught 16 passes for 207 yards. He had 29 tackles and one interception.

Robbie Labuda

Mt. Pleasant, RB, jr.

The quick junior rushed for 1,004 yards despite missing time with an ankle injury. He caught 11 passes for 104 yards and finished with 13 total touchdowns.

Aaron Alakson

Mt. Pleasant, RB/LB, sr.

This senior always left it on the field. He caught a team-high 13 passes for 201 yards and rushed for nearly 800 yards. He scored 12 touchdowns. He also was one of the team’s top tacklers.

Carter Green

Penn-Trafford, QB/S, sr.

This gutsy senior was a big reason for the success of the Penn-Trafford football team. He rushed for 1,155 yards and 15 touchdowns. He completed 84 of 153 passes for 1,265 yards and 12 scores. He also was an outstanding safety.

Conlan Greene

Penn-Trafford, TE/DE, jr.

This do-it-all junior ended the PIAA Class 5A Championship game with a quarterback sack. He also threw the game-tying touchdown pass. He finished with nine quarterback sacks.

Joe Enick

Penn-Trafford, C/NT, jr.

This junior was a rock in the middle of both sides of the ball. He had 26 tackles and 2.5 quarterback sacks. He anchored the middle of the offensive line that produced two 1,000-yard rushers.

Declan Ochendowski

Penn-Trafford, T/DE, sr.

This steady senior was solid on both sides of the ball. He had 37 tackles and three quarterback sacks. The captain also was part of an offensive line that dominated games.

Daniel Tarabrella

Penn-Trafford, LB, jr.

When this junior made 17 tackles in the WPIAL Class 5A finals, people were amazed. They shouldn’t have been. Tarabrella led the Warriors with 114 tackles, 2.5 quarterback sacks and an interception.

Jack Jollie

Penn-Trafford, TE/LB, sr.

This senior will be remembered for catching the tying touchdown in the PIAA Class 5A championship game from fellow tight end Conlan Greene. He was a hitter on defense, recording 79 tackles.

Anthony Govern

Southmoreland, QB, sr.

The move from tight end to quarterback did not hurt this senior. He completed 85 of 173 passes for 1,189 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 735 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also wrestles and plays baseball.

Kory Ansell

Southmoreland, OL/DL, sr.

This solid two-way starter was a force on the offensive and defensive lines for the Scotties. He helped them play host to the school’s first home playoff game.

Dom Barca

Norwin, RB, sr.

This senior played well on both sides of the ball. He rushed for 407 yards, caught 18 passes for 297 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He had 30 tackles, a quarterback sack and an interception.

Second team

Kyle Brewer, Latrobe, Slot/DB, sr.

Tyler Lynch, Latrobe, T, sr.

Isaac Trout, Southmoreland, WR/LB, sr.

Hunter Dean, Mt. Pleasant, OL/DL, sr.

Nathan Schlessinger, Penn-Trafford, K, sr.

Garrett Moorhead, Penn-Trafford, G, sr.

Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford, T, so.

Ryan McGraw, Belle Vernon, T/DL, sr.

Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon, LB, sr.

Noah Cymmerman, Derry Area, OL/DL, sr.

Tanner Jarmon, Yough, C, sr.

Tristan Waldier, Yough, QB/LB, sr.

Luke Levendosky, Norwin, QB, jr.

Jackson Pons, Norwin, WR, so.

Joey Castle, Norwin, K, sr.

Jayden Stevens, Greensburg Salem, TE/LB, sr.

Donovan Waller, Greensburg Salem, WR/DB, sr.

Maddox Morrison, Franklin Regional, DB, sr.

Tyler Horn, Jeannette, QB/DB, sr.

Elijah Binankonsky, Hempfield, LB, jr.

Joe Semelka, Greensburg Central Catholic, sr.

Danny Dlugos, Greensburg Central Catholic, RB/LB, sr.

Jermere Majors, Monessen, MLB, so.

Trey Thompson, Monessen, OL/DL, jr.

Grant Dowden, Ligonier Valley, WR/DB, sr.

Honorable mention

J.J. Bloom, Southmoreland, WR, sr.

Kaden Faas, Ligonier Valley, OL, sr.

Jacob Hay, Ligonier Valley, OL, sr.

Tommy Kovatch, Belle Vernon, C, sr.

Jake Gedekoh, Belle Vernon, RB/LB, so.

Evan Pohlot, Belle Vernon, WR, jr.

Jack Bryer, Belle Vernon, OL, sr.

Jacob Young, Norwin, C, sr.

Shane Swope, Yough, RB, so.

Kaden Bizzozero, Yough, WR, sr.

Jamar Bethea, Monessen, DE, so.

Jake Otto, Penn-Trafford, WR/ DB, jr.

Josh Huffman, Penn-Trafford, LB, jr.

Ryan Kimmel, Greensburg Central Catholic, C/DE, jr.

Kiantae Robinson, Greensburg Central Catholic, LB, sr.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .