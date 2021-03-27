2021 Tribune-Review Westmoreland County wrestling all-stars
Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 11:55 AM
Vinny Kilkeary
Latrobe, so., 113 pounds
2020-21 record: 26-3 Career record: 56-10
Kilkeary won the 2019 PIAA title with a pin in the finals against Erie Cathedral Prep’s Jake Van Dee. This year he placed third, losing in the semifinals. He was the Section 2 and WPIAL 113-pound champion. All three of his losses were to PIAA qualifiers.
Troy Hohman
Penn-Trafford, jr., 113 pounds
2020-21 record: 26-6 Career record: 68-30
Hohman is a two-time PIAA qualifier who placed fourth in 2021, falling to rival and friend Latrobe sophomore Vinny Kilkeary. He placed second in the WPIAL at 113 pounds in Class AAA and was a section champion.
Ethan Berginc
Hempfield, sr., 126 pounds
2020-21 record: 34-6 Career record: 124-40
The Army commit finished third in the state at 126 pounds after winning the 113-pound title in 2019. He was the Section 2 champion and WPIAL runner-up to Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert. He attends Jeannette and wrestles at Hempfield as part of a co-op. He finished with 46 career pins and was a three-time PIAA qualifier.
Carter Dibert
Franklin Regional, sr., 126 pounds
2020-21 record: 35-1 Career record: 150-16
The Arizona State commit finished second in the PIAA at 126 after winning the WPIAL title for the second consecutive season and becoming a three-time section champion. Dibert was the 2018 champion at 106 pounds. He lost a 3-2 decision to Bethlehem Catholic’s Tyler Kasak in the finals.
Briar Priest
Hempfield, jr., 132 pounds
2020-21 record: 34-5 Career record: 98-20
Priest won the 132-pound PIAA Class AAA title by defeating WPIAL champion Dylan Chappell of Seneca Valley, 6-0. Priest won the Section 2 title and placed second in the WPIAL and PIAA West Super Region. He is the ninth wrestler from the school to win a state title. Vince DeAugustine, Brian Burrows, Jake Kemerer and Sam Krivus were two-time champions, giving the Spartans 13 total titles.
Finn Solomon
Franklin Regional, jr., 138 pounds
2020-21 record: 34-2 Career record: 102-17
Solomon captured the PIAA Class AAA 138-pound title by defeating Waynesburg junior Cole Homet on consecutive weeks. Homet had beaten Solomon in the WPIAL finals. Solomon placed second in the state at 113 in 2019. He became the eighth Franklin Regional wrestler to win a state title. The school now had 13 state championships including three each by Nico Megaludis and Spencer Lee.
John Altieri
Norwin, sr., 145 pounds
2020-21 record: 34-2 Career record: 124-33
Altieri reached the PIAA finals before falling to Waynesburg senior Wyatt Henson. He lost to Henson in the WPIAL Class AAA finals but was awarded a win when he was slammed at the PIAA West Super Region. Altieri was a two-time section champion and placed fourth in the PIAA in 2020. He’ll wrestle at Clarion.
Ty Cymmerman
Derry, sr., 145 pounds
2020-21 record: 32-7 Career record: 153-29
The three-time WPIAL champion was denied a fourth title this season. Cymmerman was a section champion, but his bid to return to the PIAA Class AA tournament ended with a fifth-place finish at the newly formed PIAA West Super Region. He also is a four-time PIAA Southwest Regional runner-up.
Ty Linsenbigler
Hempfield, sr., 145 pounds
2020-21 record: 35-9 Career record: 148-27
Linsenbigler ended up with his best finish in the state tournament, a third, after previously finishing fourth in 2019 and fifth in 2020. He is a four-time section finalist, winning in 2020. He was a WPIAL champion in 2020 and a four-time PIAA qualifier. He’ll attend Lock Haven.
Chase Kranitz
Norwin, jr., 160 pounds
2020-21 record: 27-8 Career record: 84-25
Kranitz is a two-time PIAA qualifier who placed fifth this season. He was a section champion and WPIAL runner-up. He placed second in the WPIAL behind Pine-Richland senior Cole Spencer. He placed second at the PIAA West Super Region.
Cole Weightman
Belle Vernon, jr., 215 pounds
2020-21 record: 29-9 Career record: 69-17
The junior has been beset by injuries during his career. This year, it was a meniscus tear that prevented him from competing at Hershey, where he placed eighth. Four of his nine losses were medical forfeits. The other five were to top-ranked wrestlers in the state. He placed sixth as a sophomore.
Bill McChesney
Greensburg Salem, jr., 285 pounds
2020-21 record: 25-8 Career record: 84-24
McChesney was the WPIAL runner-up and placed fourth in the state in 2021. He placed seventh in the PIAA in 2019. He is a two-time WPIAL finalist and was the Section 2 champion, beating Hempfield senior Isaiah Vance. He was 1-5 against Vance in 2021.
Isaiah Vance
Hempfield, sr., 285 pounds
2020-21 record: 36-2 Career record: 147-19
The two-time WPIAL champion joins his grandfather, Mike Kirkling, as a WPIAL heavyweight champion. He was a PIAA runner-up in 2021 and a three-time placewinner. He defeated Greensburg Salem junior Bill McChesney in the third-place match at states after being upset in the semifinals. Will join teammate Ethan Berginc and attend the United States Military Academy.
