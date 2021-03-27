2021 Tribune-Review Westmoreland County wrestling all-stars

Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 11:55 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert (left) works to defeat Hempfield’s Ethan Berginc at 126 pounds during the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling championship Feb. 27. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Briar Priest celebrates his win with coaches after defeating Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell in 132-pound Class AAA finals during the PIAA wrestling championships March 13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Vinny Kilkeary wins the 113-pound final during the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling championship on Feb. 27. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ethan Berginc wrestles Downington West’s Dominic Findora in the 126-pound Class AAA quarterfinals during the PIAA wrestling championships March 13. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Derry’s Ty Cymmerman waits to take to the mats at the 2020 PIAA Class AA wrestling championships. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfields’ Ty Linsenbigler reverses Trinity’s Adam Gill in a 152-pound bout at the Powerade wrestling tournament Jan. 29. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s John Altieri beats Greater Latrobe’s Jack Pletcher at 152 pounds Jan. 13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman works to defeat Armstrong’s Logan Harmon at 215 pounds during the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling championships Feb. 27. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Chase Kranitz wrestles Northampton’s Jagger Condomitti in the 160-pound Class AAA quarterfinals during the PIAA wrestling championships March 13. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg-Salem’s Bill McChesney paces outside the mat before competing in the heavyweight Class AAA semifinal during the PIAA wrestling championships March 13. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance works against Greensburg Salem’s Bill McChesney at 285 pounds during the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling championships Feb. 27. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon beats Chandler Ho of DuBois in 138-pound Class AAA semifinals during the PIAA wrestling championships March 13. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman listens to coaches during a stoppage against Delaware Valley’s Zachary Jacaruso in the 113-pound Class AAA quarterfinals during the PIAA wrestling championships March 13. Previous Next

Vinny Kilkeary

Latrobe, so., 113 pounds

2020-21 record: 26-3 Career record: 56-10

Kilkeary won the 2019 PIAA title with a pin in the finals against Erie Cathedral Prep’s Jake Van Dee. This year he placed third, losing in the semifinals. He was the Section 2 and WPIAL 113-pound champion. All three of his losses were to PIAA qualifiers.

Troy Hohman

Penn-Trafford, jr., 113 pounds

2020-21 record: 26-6 Career record: 68-30

Hohman is a two-time PIAA qualifier who placed fourth in 2021, falling to rival and friend Latrobe sophomore Vinny Kilkeary. He placed second in the WPIAL at 113 pounds in Class AAA and was a section champion.

Ethan Berginc

Hempfield, sr., 126 pounds

2020-21 record: 34-6 Career record: 124-40

The Army commit finished third in the state at 126 pounds after winning the 113-pound title in 2019. He was the Section 2 champion and WPIAL runner-up to Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert. He attends Jeannette and wrestles at Hempfield as part of a co-op. He finished with 46 career pins and was a three-time PIAA qualifier.

Carter Dibert

Franklin Regional, sr., 126 pounds

2020-21 record: 35-1 Career record: 150-16

The Arizona State commit finished second in the PIAA at 126 after winning the WPIAL title for the second consecutive season and becoming a three-time section champion. Dibert was the 2018 champion at 106 pounds. He lost a 3-2 decision to Bethlehem Catholic’s Tyler Kasak in the finals.

Briar Priest

Hempfield, jr., 132 pounds

2020-21 record: 34-5 Career record: 98-20

Priest won the 132-pound PIAA Class AAA title by defeating WPIAL champion Dylan Chappell of Seneca Valley, 6-0. Priest won the Section 2 title and placed second in the WPIAL and PIAA West Super Region. He is the ninth wrestler from the school to win a state title. Vince DeAugustine, Brian Burrows, Jake Kemerer and Sam Krivus were two-time champions, giving the Spartans 13 total titles.

Finn Solomon

Franklin Regional, jr., 138 pounds

2020-21 record: 34-2 Career record: 102-17

Solomon captured the PIAA Class AAA 138-pound title by defeating Waynesburg junior Cole Homet on consecutive weeks. Homet had beaten Solomon in the WPIAL finals. Solomon placed second in the state at 113 in 2019. He became the eighth Franklin Regional wrestler to win a state title. The school now had 13 state championships including three each by Nico Megaludis and Spencer Lee.

John Altieri

Norwin, sr., 145 pounds

2020-21 record: 34-2 Career record: 124-33

Altieri reached the PIAA finals before falling to Waynesburg senior Wyatt Henson. He lost to Henson in the WPIAL Class AAA finals but was awarded a win when he was slammed at the PIAA West Super Region. Altieri was a two-time section champion and placed fourth in the PIAA in 2020. He’ll wrestle at Clarion.

Ty Cymmerman

Derry, sr., 145 pounds

2020-21 record: 32-7 Career record: 153-29

The three-time WPIAL champion was denied a fourth title this season. Cymmerman was a section champion, but his bid to return to the PIAA Class AA tournament ended with a fifth-place finish at the newly formed PIAA West Super Region. He also is a four-time PIAA Southwest Regional runner-up.

Ty Linsenbigler

Hempfield, sr., 145 pounds

2020-21 record: 35-9 Career record: 148-27

Linsenbigler ended up with his best finish in the state tournament, a third, after previously finishing fourth in 2019 and fifth in 2020. He is a four-time section finalist, winning in 2020. He was a WPIAL champion in 2020 and a four-time PIAA qualifier. He’ll attend Lock Haven.

Chase Kranitz

Norwin, jr., 160 pounds

2020-21 record: 27-8 Career record: 84-25

Kranitz is a two-time PIAA qualifier who placed fifth this season. He was a section champion and WPIAL runner-up. He placed second in the WPIAL behind Pine-Richland senior Cole Spencer. He placed second at the PIAA West Super Region.

Cole Weightman

Belle Vernon, jr., 215 pounds

2020-21 record: 29-9 Career record: 69-17

The junior has been beset by injuries during his career. This year, it was a meniscus tear that prevented him from competing at Hershey, where he placed eighth. Four of his nine losses were medical forfeits. The other five were to top-ranked wrestlers in the state. He placed sixth as a sophomore.

Bill McChesney

Greensburg Salem, jr., 285 pounds

2020-21 record: 25-8 Career record: 84-24

McChesney was the WPIAL runner-up and placed fourth in the state in 2021. He placed seventh in the PIAA in 2019. He is a two-time WPIAL finalist and was the Section 2 champion, beating Hempfield senior Isaiah Vance. He was 1-5 against Vance in 2021.

Isaiah Vance

Hempfield, sr., 285 pounds

2020-21 record: 36-2 Career record: 147-19

The two-time WPIAL champion joins his grandfather, Mike Kirkling, as a WPIAL heavyweight champion. He was a PIAA runner-up in 2021 and a three-time placewinner. He defeated Greensburg Salem junior Bill McChesney in the third-place match at states after being upset in the semifinals. Will join teammate Ethan Berginc and attend the United States Military Academy.

