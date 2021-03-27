2021 Valley News Dispatch wrestling all-stars

Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 7:57 PM

Cooper Hornack

Burrell, fr., 106 pounds

2020-21 record: 29-3

In his first season of varsity wrestling, Hornack captured a WPIAL title and also took second at states. He had 14 pins and two of his three losses came via decision.

Antonino Walker

Plum, fr., 106 pounds

2020-21 record: 22-4

In his first high school season, “Nino” won a section title and placed second at WPIALs while topping the 20-win mark with 10 pins. He finished runner-up to Seneca Valley’s Tyler Chappell at the WPIAL tournament.

Niko Ferra

Burrell, so., 120 pounds

2020-21 record: 20-9

One of four WPIAL champions for Burrell this season but came up short at the regional tournament. Ferra tallied six pins and six decisions. He also went all season without being pinned.

Ryan Klingensmith

Kiski Area, so., 120 pounds

2020-21 record: 25-5

The Kiski Area sophomore made a big jump in his second season and tallied 16 pins while placing second at sectionals. He fell to Penn-Trafford’s Hayden Coy twice in the postseason but also beat him via pin earlier in the season.

Vince Citrano

Plum, jr., 126 pounds

2020-21 record: 16-7

Four of Citrano’s seven losses came against Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert, an Arizona State recruit who finished runner-up at the PIAA tournament this season. He also lost to Hempfield’s Ethan Berginc, who finished third at states. He still earned eight pins.

Dion Lyons

Valley, jr., 132 pounds

2020-21 record: 14-8

One of four wrestlers for the Vikings this season, Lyons won the first section title of his career and also placed second at WPIALs, losing to Mt. Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo in the title match. He tallied eight pins and won five matches via decision.

Jrake Burford

Highlands, jr., 138 pounds

2020-21 record: 21-6

Burford turned in another solid season for the Golden Rams, recording 16 pins. He took a 12-match win streak into the individual WPIAL tournament before losing to Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon.

Ian Oswalt

Burrell, sr., 138 pounds

2020-21 record: 24-3

Oswalt finished his high school career with his second straight PIAA runner-up finish, but he joined an elite group of wrestlers by capturing a WPIAL title all four years of his high school career. While wrestling through a leg injury, Oswalt tallied 13 pins, and all three of his losses came against Glendale’s Brock McMillen.

Enzo Morlacci

Kiski Area, jr., 160 pounds

2020-21 record: 23-3

Morlacci became the first Kiski Area wrestler to win the annual Powerade Wrestling tournament. He tallied nine pins, and all three of his losses came via decision by two points or less. He fell to North Allegheny’s Collin McCorkle by a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker in the WPIAL third-place match.

Sammy Starr

Kiski Area, sr., 172 pounds

2020-21 record: 39-6

Starr put together one of the best seasons of his high school career in 2021 and tallied 27 pins while finishing second at the WPIAL tournament and fifth at states. He finished his career with 113 wins and 67 pins.

Brayden Roscosky

Kiski Area, sr., 189 pounds

2020-21 record: 33-7

After capturing the 100th victory of his career, Roscosky placed second at WPIALs and came up just short at the PIAA Class AAA Super Regional tournament. He tallied 19 pins and eight decisions this season. Three of his losses came by two points or less.

Logan Harmon

Armstrong, sr., 215 pounds

2020-21 record: 20-4

Last season, Harmon became the first Apollo-Ridge student to qualify for the state tournament, and he took it a step further this year. Wrestling in a co-op agreement with Armstrong, Harmon captured his second section title, earned a runner-up finish at WPIALs and placed fourth at states. He tallied 14 pins this season.

Eli Reese

Knoch, sr., 215 pounds

2020-21 record: 18-7

Reese became the first Knoch wrestler to place at the PIAA tournament and was just the second Knoch wrestler to qualify for the tournament. In a year where his opportunities to wrestle were limited due to covid precautions, Reese excelled to earn a fifth-place finish at states.

