2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 13

By:

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 | 9:10 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Vallley’s Jayvin Thompson intercepts a pass over Aliquippa’s Cyair Clark during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at The Pit in Aliquippa.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Championship

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Moon (12-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (10-2) at Heinz Field, 6 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 107.1 FM, 92.1 FM, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM)

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Aliquippa (10-1) vs. Belle Vernon (10-0) at Heinz Field, 3 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 92.1 FM, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM, 95.3 FM)

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Central Valley (12-0) vs. North Catholic (12-0) at Heinz Field, noon (HSSN, 92.1 FM, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM)

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Beaver Falls (9-3) vs. Serra Catholic (13-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM, 92.1)

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (12-1) vs. OLSH (9-3) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m. (HSSN*, 92.1)

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

McDowell (9-2) at Mt. Lebanon (12-0), 7 p.m. (95.3)