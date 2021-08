2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week Zero

By:

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 9:17 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley linemen work out during practice on Aug. 9, 2021, in Jackson.

Friday

Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase

At Wolvarena

Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) vs. Sto-Rox, 5 p.m.

Imhotep vs. Central Catholic, 8 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7 p.m.

Allderdice at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Ambridge at Wheeling Central Catholic (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Baldwin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver Falls, 6 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Brentwood at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Butler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM, 97.3 FM)

California at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Carlynton at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Delaware Valley vs. Gateway at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Derry at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Fox Chapel at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Hampton at Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Jeannette at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Leechburg at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Monessen at Washington, 7 p.m.

Moon at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 92.1 FM)

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m. (HSSN**, 1020 AM)

North Catholic at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

North East at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Shaler at New Castle, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

South Side at Freedom, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)

Springdale at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Union at Mohawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

University Prep at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

West Greene at Cameron (W.Va.), 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Saturday

Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase

At Wolvarena

St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.) vs. Brashear, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Pine-Richland, 4:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

Wayne Valley, N.J. at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m. (HSSN*)

Nonconference

Carrick at Steubenville (Ohio) Central Catholic

Frazier at Bishop Canevin, noon (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

New Brighton at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 1460 AM, 99.3 FM)

Shenango at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 5 p.m.

Westinghouse at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week