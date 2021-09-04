TribLIVE Logo
2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 1

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, September 3, 2021 | 11:56 PM

Top performers for Week 1 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

273 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (21 of 32)

250 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (10 of 23)

218 – Austin Jones, Sto-Rox (8 of 9)

205 – Anthony Piasecki, Connellsville (13 of 25)

182 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley (6 of 16)

176 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland (14 of 20)

173 – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk (18 of 34)

172 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (11 of 14)

171 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (11 of 21)

170 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (10 of 13)

170 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (9 of 13)

166 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (13 of 27)

161 – Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (6 of 12)

157 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (9 of 11)

156 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford (8 of 14)

156 – Luke Levendosky, Norwin (11 of 21)

151 – Legend Ausk, Springdale (3 of 10)

151 – Tyler Staub, Union (4 of 10)

148 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (13 of 18)

139 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (13 of 15)

136 – Connor Donnelly, Franklin Regional (13 of 18)

136 – Austin Mitchell, Northgate (8 of 14)

135 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (9 of 11)

131 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (5 of 9)

128 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (10 of 15)

121 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (3 of 9)

120 – Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland (13 of 28)

118 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (6 of 20)

115 – Garrett King, Freeport (5 of 7)

115 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (9 of 19)

114 – John Voss, Mohawk (8 of 22)

110 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (12 of 23)

109 – Brad Birch, Gateway (5 of 13)

109 – Brady Erdos, Upper St. Clair (9 of 15)

104 – Rafael Bartley, Mars (8 of 20)

101 – John Green, North Hills (5 of 7)

Rushing

275 – Breydon Woods, Waynesburg

226 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon

212 – Drake Clayton, Latrobe

201 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

157 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands

156 – Devin Flint, Indiana

156 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford

151 – Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks

149 – Eric Allen, Laurel Highlands

141 – Brock Borgo, Hampton

133 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

131 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands

129 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

126 – Ian Syam, Avonworth

125 – Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin

125 – Landon Oslowski, Ringgold

118 – Zach Herrington, Indiana

115 – Braydon Fine, Ringgold

113 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park

111 – Liam Tracey, North Hills

110 – Logan Dexter, Springdale

104 – Joey Mayer, Hampton

104 – Evan Wright, Mars

103 – Ben Lane, Freeport

103 – Christian Liberto, Hampton

102 – Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel

Receiving

137 – Jayden Talbert, Hempfield (8 rec.)

119 – Mitchell Fox, Brentwood (5 rec.)

116 – Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon (3 rec.)

101 – Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley (3 rec.)

