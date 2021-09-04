2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 1
Friday, September 3, 2021 | 11:56 PM
Top performers for Week 1 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
273 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (21 of 32)
250 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (10 of 23)
218 – Austin Jones, Sto-Rox (8 of 9)
205 – Anthony Piasecki, Connellsville (13 of 25)
182 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley (6 of 16)
176 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland (14 of 20)
173 – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk (18 of 34)
172 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (11 of 14)
171 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (11 of 21)
170 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (10 of 13)
170 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (9 of 13)
166 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (13 of 27)
161 – Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (6 of 12)
157 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (9 of 11)
156 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford (8 of 14)
156 – Luke Levendosky, Norwin (11 of 21)
151 – Legend Ausk, Springdale (3 of 10)
151 – Tyler Staub, Union (4 of 10)
148 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (13 of 18)
139 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (13 of 15)
136 – Connor Donnelly, Franklin Regional (13 of 18)
136 – Austin Mitchell, Northgate (8 of 14)
135 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (9 of 11)
131 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (5 of 9)
128 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (10 of 15)
121 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (3 of 9)
120 – Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland (13 of 28)
118 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (6 of 20)
115 – Garrett King, Freeport (5 of 7)
115 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (9 of 19)
114 – John Voss, Mohawk (8 of 22)
110 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (12 of 23)
109 – Brad Birch, Gateway (5 of 13)
109 – Brady Erdos, Upper St. Clair (9 of 15)
104 – Rafael Bartley, Mars (8 of 20)
101 – John Green, North Hills (5 of 7)
Rushing
275 – Breydon Woods, Waynesburg
226 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon
212 – Drake Clayton, Latrobe
201 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
157 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands
156 – Devin Flint, Indiana
156 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford
151 – Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks
149 – Eric Allen, Laurel Highlands
141 – Brock Borgo, Hampton
133 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
131 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands
129 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
126 – Ian Syam, Avonworth
125 – Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin
125 – Landon Oslowski, Ringgold
118 – Zach Herrington, Indiana
115 – Braydon Fine, Ringgold
113 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park
111 – Liam Tracey, North Hills
110 – Logan Dexter, Springdale
104 – Joey Mayer, Hampton
104 – Evan Wright, Mars
103 – Ben Lane, Freeport
103 – Christian Liberto, Hampton
102 – Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel
Receiving
137 – Jayden Talbert, Hempfield (8 rec.)
119 – Mitchell Fox, Brentwood (5 rec.)
116 – Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon (3 rec.)
101 – Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley (3 rec.)
