2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 11
By:
Friday, November 12, 2021 | 11:35 PM
Top performers for Week 11 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
411 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (13 of 14)
342 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (12 of 26)
333 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (26 of 49)
307 – Brad Birch, Gateway (22 of 41)
274 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (21 of 36)
269 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (17 of 31)
269 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (18 of 25)
259 – Sam Miller, Peters Township (17 of 32)
196 – Christopher Hood, New Castle (12 of 25)
168 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (13 of 20)
145 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (6 of 8)
140 – Sean O’Shea, Seneca Valley (18 of 28)
132 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (11 of 14)
126 – Legend Ausk, Springdale (7 of 22)
111 – Caleb Reist, McKeesport (3 of 5)
Rushing
255 – Raequan Troutman, Cornell
244 – Ian Syam, Avonworth
162 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
154 – DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward
140 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford
126 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
125 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport
125 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills
121 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon
114 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson
104 – Sal Laure, Rochester
103 – Kobe DeRosa, Laurel
101 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford
101 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant
101 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson
Receiving
181 – Zay Davis, Sto-Rox (6 rec.)
176 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (6 rec.)
153 – Bryce Thompson, Peters Township (6 rec.)
139 – Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox (5 rec.)
139 – Owen Minford, Keystone Oaks (9 rec.)
129 – Mike Wells, New Castle (6 rec.)
116 – Dennis Jackson, McKeesport (3 rec.)
111 – Patrick Body, Gateway (4 rec.)
104 – John Utiss, Springdale (5 rec.)
101 – Logan Kline, Leechburg (4 rec.)
