TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 11

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, November 12, 2021 | 11:35 PM

Top performers for Week 11 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

411 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (13 of 14)

342 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (12 of 26)

333 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (26 of 49)

307 – Brad Birch, Gateway (22 of 41)

274 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (21 of 36)

269 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (17 of 31)

269 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (18 of 25)

259 – Sam Miller, Peters Township (17 of 32)

196 – Christopher Hood, New Castle (12 of 25)

168 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (13 of 20)

145 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (6 of 8)

140 – Sean O’Shea, Seneca Valley (18 of 28)

132 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (11 of 14)

126 – Legend Ausk, Springdale (7 of 22)

111 – Caleb Reist, McKeesport (3 of 5)

Rushing

255 – Raequan Troutman, Cornell

244 – Ian Syam, Avonworth

162 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

154 – DaVontay Brownfield, Elizabeth Forward

140 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford

126 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

125 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

125 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills

121 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon

114 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson

104 – Sal Laure, Rochester

103 – Kobe DeRosa, Laurel

101 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford

101 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant

101 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson

Receiving

181 – Zay Davis, Sto-Rox (6 rec.)

176 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (6 rec.)

153 – Bryce Thompson, Peters Township (6 rec.)

139 – Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox (5 rec.)

139 – Owen Minford, Keystone Oaks (9 rec.)

129 – Mike Wells, New Castle (6 rec.)

116 – Dennis Jackson, McKeesport (3 rec.)

111 – Patrick Body, Gateway (4 rec.)

104 – John Utiss, Springdale (5 rec.)

101 – Logan Kline, Leechburg (4 rec.)

More Football

High school football roundup for Nov. 12, 2021: No. 9 OLSH upsets No. 1 Clairton in quarterfinals
McKeesport plays to strengths in Class 4A win over Armstrong
Defense, special teams carries Mt. Lebanon past NA, into 1st WPIAL title game since 2000
Play from deep in playbook helps Penn Hills get past Gateway
Quick-strike Belle Vernon makes big plays, beats New Castle in Class 4A quarterfinals

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me