2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 2
By:
Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 12:25 AM
Top performers for Week 2 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
288 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (14 of 29)
284 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (11 of 20)
281 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (27 of 36)
263 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (13 of 21)
251 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (18 of 23)
248 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (17 of 31)
246 – Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland (17 of 36)
246 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (11 of 14)
239 – Luke Kosko, Seton LaSalle (14 of 23)
226 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (8 of 12)
222 – Brad Birch, Gateway (11 of 19)
207 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (14 of 30)
192 – Carter Slowinski, Freedom (18 of 28)
184 – Ashton Jones, Sto-Rox (12 of 19)
178 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (9 of 11)
172 – Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (7 of 13)
171 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area (12 of 16)
167 – Brady Erdos, Upper St. Clair (11 of 12)
151 – Lorenzo Gardner, Monessen (6 of 12)
146 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (13 of 26)
144 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson (4 of 8)
141 – Ben Lane, Freeport (9 of 14)
139 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (8 of 9)
136 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley (8 of 13)
135 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (11 of 21)
128 – Harper Conroy, South Park (11 of 20)
122 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (10 of 23)
118 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (9 of 14)
118 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry (8 of 11)
115 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (9 of 15)
114 – Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston (9 of 11)
114 – Luke Levendosky, Norwin (9 of 17)
114 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (10 of 16)
112 – Caden Smith, Franklin Regional (3 of 3)
112 – Jake Wolfe, Montour (10 of 17)
110 – John Green, North Hills (10 of 20)
109 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (7 of 9)
107 – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk (11 of 28)
104 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (8 of 18)
103 – Nate Dlugos, Greensburg C.C. (5 of 12)
101 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (9 of 15)
100 – Anthony Piasecki, Connellsville (7 of 20)
Rushing
263 – Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox
247 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry
223 – Luke McCoy, Laurel
221 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
216 – Tayshawn Levy, Washington
215 – Gino Caesar, Hempfield
208 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
174 – Jaquon Reynolds, Gateway
174 – Chris Sullivan, Shady Side Academy
168 – Malik Harris, Westinghouse
161 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley
156 – Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks
150 – Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel
147 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg
142 – Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic
137 – Nicholas Odom, Plum
136 – C.J. Hepler, Kiski Area
129 – Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley
128 – Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley
128 – Jake Miller, McKeesport
121 – Anthony Crews, Monessen
115 – Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills
110 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
107 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands
106 – Andrew Durig, Trinity
105 – Lamarr Williams, Brentwood
103 – Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley
103 – Ian Syam, Avonworth
101 – Gabe Finale, Seton LaSalle
101 – Zach Herrington, Indiana
100 – Korbin Wilson, Indiana
Receiving
229 – Abe Ibrahim, Chartiers Valley (9 rec.)
163 – Jeremy Sikora, Trinity (4 rec.)
154 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (6 rec.)
148 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park (5 rec.)
132 – Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional (2 rec.)
130 – Jake DeMotte, Fox Chapel (7 rec.)
118 – Dominic Monz, Seton LaSalle (8 rec.)
107 – Patrick Body, Gateway (4 rec.)
107 – Calvin Heinle, Kiski Area (5 rec.)
More Football• Defense steps up for Moon in shutout victory over Woodland Hills
• Monessen beats Charleroi in ‘Battle of the Bridge,’ snaps long losing streak
• Central Catholic rallies from 28-7 deficit, pulls away from Pine-Richland
• Gateway bounces back, rolls past Penn Hills
• Thomas Jefferson controls line of scrimmage, blanks South Fayette