2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 2

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 12:25 AM

Top performers for Week 2 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

288 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (14 of 29)

284 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (11 of 20)

281 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (27 of 36)

263 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (13 of 21)

251 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (18 of 23)

248 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (17 of 31)

246 – Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland (17 of 36)

246 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (11 of 14)

239 – Luke Kosko, Seton LaSalle (14 of 23)

226 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (8 of 12)

222 – Brad Birch, Gateway (11 of 19)

207 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (14 of 30)

192 – Carter Slowinski, Freedom (18 of 28)

184 – Ashton Jones, Sto-Rox (12 of 19)

178 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (9 of 11)

172 – Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (7 of 13)

171 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area (12 of 16)

167 – Brady Erdos, Upper St. Clair (11 of 12)

151 – Lorenzo Gardner, Monessen (6 of 12)

146 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (13 of 26)

144 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson (4 of 8)

141 – Ben Lane, Freeport (9 of 14)

139 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (8 of 9)

136 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley (8 of 13)

135 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (11 of 21)

128 – Harper Conroy, South Park (11 of 20)

122 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (10 of 23)

118 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (9 of 14)

118 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry (8 of 11)

115 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (9 of 15)

114 – Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston (9 of 11)

114 – Luke Levendosky, Norwin (9 of 17)

114 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (10 of 16)

112 – Caden Smith, Franklin Regional (3 of 3)

112 – Jake Wolfe, Montour (10 of 17)

110 – John Green, North Hills (10 of 20)

109 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (7 of 9)

107 – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk (11 of 28)

104 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (8 of 18)

103 – Nate Dlugos, Greensburg C.C. (5 of 12)

101 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (9 of 15)

100 – Anthony Piasecki, Connellsville (7 of 20)

Rushing

263 – Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox

247 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry

223 – Luke McCoy, Laurel

221 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

216 – Tayshawn Levy, Washington

215 – Gino Caesar, Hempfield

208 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

174 – Jaquon Reynolds, Gateway

174 – Chris Sullivan, Shady Side Academy

168 – Malik Harris, Westinghouse

161 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

156 – Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks

150 – Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel

147 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg

142 – Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic

137 – Nicholas Odom, Plum

136 – C.J. Hepler, Kiski Area

129 – Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley

128 – Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley

128 – Jake Miller, McKeesport

121 – Anthony Crews, Monessen

115 – Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills

110 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

107 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands

106 – Andrew Durig, Trinity

105 – Lamarr Williams, Brentwood

103 – Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley

103 – Ian Syam, Avonworth

101 – Gabe Finale, Seton LaSalle

101 – Zach Herrington, Indiana

100 – Korbin Wilson, Indiana

Receiving

229 – Abe Ibrahim, Chartiers Valley (9 rec.)

163 – Jeremy Sikora, Trinity (4 rec.)

154 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (6 rec.)

148 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park (5 rec.)

132 – Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional (2 rec.)

130 – Jake DeMotte, Fox Chapel (7 rec.)

118 – Dominic Monz, Seton LaSalle (8 rec.)

107 – Patrick Body, Gateway (4 rec.)

107 – Calvin Heinle, Kiski Area (5 rec.)

