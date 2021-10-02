TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 5

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, October 1, 2021 | 11:54 PM

Top performers for Week 5 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

339 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (28 of 39)

311 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (15 of 34)

298 – Brad Birch, Gateway (15 of 27)

269 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (20 of 38)

256 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (16 of 27)

238 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (13 of 24)

236 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (26 of 45)

219 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (17 of 28)

201 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (7 of 10)

193 – John Voss, Mohawk (10 of 25)

191 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (10 of 25)

185 – Luke Levendosky, Norwin (15 of 24)

177 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry (12 of 20)

176 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (12 of 22)

176 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (15 of 28)

173 – John Green, North Hills (10 of 23)

173 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (7 of 9)

168 – Mac Schnur, Butler (15 of 22)

163 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (8 of 16)

161 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (12 of 29)

157 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area (11 of 20)

145 – Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston (8 of 15)

145 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (9 of 12)

144 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (12 of 25)

142 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (9 of 18)

139 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (7 of 8)

139 – Tristan Waldier, Yough (14 of 30)

138 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland (8 of 15)

138 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (11 of 18)

137 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (14 of 24)

136 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (14 of 30)

136 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (9 of 28)

124 – Thomas Pipkins III, Hopewell (11 of 18)

120 – Sean Franzi, Plum (8 of 16)

113 – Sam Miller, Peters Township (9 of 25)

107 – Daevon Ivory, Ambridge (5 of 7)

Rushing

277 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

247 – Jake Gedekoh, Belle Vernon

238 – Brylan Lovelace, Leechburg

220 – Dean Cecere, Riverview

208 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

205 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford

200 – Brooks Eastburn, Pine-Richland

197 – Machai Dutreiulle, Serra Catholic

186 – Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel

178 – Braydon Woods, Waynesburg

172 – Raequan Troutman, Cornell

168 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands

154 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

153 – Aaron Alakson, Mt. Pleasant

153 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

150 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry

148 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park

147 – Zach Herrington, Indiana

144 – Devin Flint, Indiana

142 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong

139 – Alex Patton, Armstrong

138 – Sedrick Seymour, Ambridge

135 – Jashon Spencer, West Allegheny

130 – Brock Borgo, Hampton

130 – Tyler Dietterich, Blackhawk

130 – Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks

130 – Keagan Fraser, Knoch

123 – Eli Binakowsky, Hempfield

117 – Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley

117 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge

117 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands

116 – Daevon Burke, Monessen

116 – Dylan Sleva, Moon

113 – Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan

112 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

111 – Christopher Hood, New Castle

110 – Danny Dlugos, Greensburg C.C.

109 – Shawn Curry, Carlynton

107 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford

106 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley

104 – Lane Camden, Chartiers-Houston

103 – CJ Miller, Shenango

Receiving

168 – Nate Deanes, South Fayette (7 rec.)

156 – Patrick Body, Gateway (4 rec.)

142 – Andrew Durig, Trinity (4 rec.)

131 – Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic (7 rec.)

115 – Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox (3 rec.)

113 – Logan Kline, Leechburg (2 rec.)

109 – Marc Conti, Mohawk (5 rec.)

105 – Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic (4 rec.)

104 – Joey DeSabato, Shaler (6 rec.)

104 – Jacob Macosko, Peters Township (7 rec.)

102 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (4 rec.)

100 – Lamont Payne, Chartiers Valley (4 rec.)

More High School Football

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 1, 2021
WPIAL Class 4A roundup: New Castle rallies past Montour with late touchdown
WPIAL Class 3A roundup: Ambridge snaps 28-game losing streak
Undefeated Moon scores workmanlike win over South Fayette
WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Rocco leads Serra Catholic past Shady Side Academy

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me