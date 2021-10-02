2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 5
Friday, October 1, 2021 | 11:54 PM
Top performers for Week 5 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
339 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (28 of 39)
311 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (15 of 34)
298 – Brad Birch, Gateway (15 of 27)
269 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (20 of 38)
256 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (16 of 27)
238 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (13 of 24)
236 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (26 of 45)
219 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (17 of 28)
201 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (7 of 10)
193 – John Voss, Mohawk (10 of 25)
191 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (10 of 25)
185 – Luke Levendosky, Norwin (15 of 24)
177 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry (12 of 20)
176 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (12 of 22)
176 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (15 of 28)
173 – John Green, North Hills (10 of 23)
173 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (7 of 9)
168 – Mac Schnur, Butler (15 of 22)
163 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (8 of 16)
161 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (12 of 29)
157 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area (11 of 20)
145 – Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston (8 of 15)
145 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (9 of 12)
144 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (12 of 25)
142 – Jase Keib, Brentwood (9 of 18)
139 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (7 of 8)
139 – Tristan Waldier, Yough (14 of 30)
138 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland (8 of 15)
138 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (11 of 18)
137 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (14 of 24)
136 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (14 of 30)
136 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (9 of 28)
124 – Thomas Pipkins III, Hopewell (11 of 18)
120 – Sean Franzi, Plum (8 of 16)
113 – Sam Miller, Peters Township (9 of 25)
107 – Daevon Ivory, Ambridge (5 of 7)
Rushing
277 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley
247 – Jake Gedekoh, Belle Vernon
238 – Brylan Lovelace, Leechburg
220 – Dean Cecere, Riverview
208 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
205 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford
200 – Brooks Eastburn, Pine-Richland
197 – Machai Dutreiulle, Serra Catholic
186 – Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel
178 – Braydon Woods, Waynesburg
172 – Raequan Troutman, Cornell
168 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands
154 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
153 – Aaron Alakson, Mt. Pleasant
153 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
150 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry
148 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park
147 – Zach Herrington, Indiana
144 – Devin Flint, Indiana
142 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong
139 – Alex Patton, Armstrong
138 – Sedrick Seymour, Ambridge
135 – Jashon Spencer, West Allegheny
130 – Brock Borgo, Hampton
130 – Tyler Dietterich, Blackhawk
130 – Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks
130 – Keagan Fraser, Knoch
123 – Eli Binakowsky, Hempfield
117 – Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley
117 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge
117 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands
116 – Daevon Burke, Monessen
116 – Dylan Sleva, Moon
113 – Ryan Angott, Canon-McMillan
112 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
111 – Christopher Hood, New Castle
110 – Danny Dlugos, Greensburg C.C.
109 – Shawn Curry, Carlynton
107 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford
106 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley
104 – Lane Camden, Chartiers-Houston
103 – CJ Miller, Shenango
Receiving
168 – Nate Deanes, South Fayette (7 rec.)
156 – Patrick Body, Gateway (4 rec.)
142 – Andrew Durig, Trinity (4 rec.)
131 – Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic (7 rec.)
115 – Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox (3 rec.)
113 – Logan Kline, Leechburg (2 rec.)
109 – Marc Conti, Mohawk (5 rec.)
105 – Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic (4 rec.)
104 – Joey DeSabato, Shaler (6 rec.)
104 – Jacob Macosko, Peters Township (7 rec.)
102 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (4 rec.)
100 – Lamont Payne, Chartiers Valley (4 rec.)
