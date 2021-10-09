TribLIVE Logo
2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 6

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 12:15 AM

Top performers for Week 6 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

301 – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk (24 of 42)

276 – Jahshawn Pringle, Woodland Hills (14 of 16)

262 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (18 of 35)

257 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (8 of 12)

247 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (22 of 44)

228 – Rafael Bartley, Mars (13 of 18)

218 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (10 of 15)

208 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson (9 of 13)

207 – Carter Slowinski, Freedom (16 of 23)

204 – Jacob Stephenson, Waynesburg (15 of 18)

189 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (14 of 30)

186 – Logan Kushner, North Allegheny (8 of 14)

174 – Brendan Harps, Charleroi (14 of 30)

170 – John Green, North Hills (10 of 14)

167 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (12 of 19)

161 – Mac Schnur, Butler (11 of 21)

151 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (18 of 30)

149 – Mason Marchinsky, West Allegheny (4 of 9)

143 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (7 of 13)

141 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (10 of 15)

133 – Dominic Revi, Beth-Center (8 of 13)

129 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (11 of 18)

127 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (10 of 13)

118 – Brad Birch, Gateway (11 of 15)

118 – Luke Levendosky, Norwin (12 of 20)

110 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (4 of 10)

107 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area (7 of 18)

103 – Brady Erdos, Upper St. Clair (9 of 13)

101 – Brody Almashy, South Side (3 of 6)

101 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (7 of 16)

Rushing

263 – Caleb Williams, Montour

216 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

211 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

200 – Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley

192 – Cody Scarantine, Deer Lakes

187 – Shawn Curry, Carlynton

182 – Damani Stafford, California

181 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park

173 – Hunter Lively, Shenango

169 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

162 – Alston Csutoros, Beth-Center

158 – Chris Savko, Springdale

158 – Andrew Sharp, Baldwin

156 – Colin Brady, West Greene

153 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills

151 – CJ Miller, Shenango

149 – Caden DiCaprio, Burrell

144 – Braydon Woods, Waynesburg

140 – Brock Borgo, Hampton

134 – Alex Patton, Armstrong

130 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland

130 – Antonio Laure, Rochester

129 – Eryck Moore, Plum

128 – Ethan Varesko, Beth-Center

123 – Marquis Carter, Bishop Canevin

120 – Nolan Dworek, Seneca Valley

118 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford

107 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area

102 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson

101 – Devin Flint, Indiana

101 – Luke McCoy, Laurel

Receiving

174 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (8 rec.)

162 – Lorenzo Jenkins, Blackhawk (14 rec.)

150 – Ethan Trettel, Butler (5 rec.)

144 – Sean Sullivan, Thomas Jefferson (4 rec.)

138 – Isaiah Brown, Armstrong (9 rec.)

136 – Khilee Patterson, Fox Chapel (5 rec.)

126 – Chase Foskey, North Hills (4 rec.)

111 – Jack Fennell, North Catholic (4 rec.)

111 – Angello Reddix, Woodland Hills (5 rec.)

