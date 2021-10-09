2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 6
Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 12:15 AM
Top performers for Week 6 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
301 – Carson Davidson, Blackhawk (24 of 42)
276 – Jahshawn Pringle, Woodland Hills (14 of 16)
262 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (18 of 35)
257 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (8 of 12)
247 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (22 of 44)
228 – Rafael Bartley, Mars (13 of 18)
218 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (10 of 15)
208 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson (9 of 13)
207 – Carter Slowinski, Freedom (16 of 23)
204 – Jacob Stephenson, Waynesburg (15 of 18)
189 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (14 of 30)
186 – Logan Kushner, North Allegheny (8 of 14)
174 – Brendan Harps, Charleroi (14 of 30)
170 – John Green, North Hills (10 of 14)
167 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (12 of 19)
161 – Mac Schnur, Butler (11 of 21)
151 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (18 of 30)
149 – Mason Marchinsky, West Allegheny (4 of 9)
143 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (7 of 13)
141 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (10 of 15)
133 – Dominic Revi, Beth-Center (8 of 13)
129 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (11 of 18)
127 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (10 of 13)
118 – Brad Birch, Gateway (11 of 15)
118 – Luke Levendosky, Norwin (12 of 20)
110 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (4 of 10)
107 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area (7 of 18)
103 – Brady Erdos, Upper St. Clair (9 of 13)
101 – Brody Almashy, South Side (3 of 6)
101 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (7 of 16)
Rushing
263 – Caleb Williams, Montour
216 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
211 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
200 – Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley
192 – Cody Scarantine, Deer Lakes
187 – Shawn Curry, Carlynton
182 – Damani Stafford, California
181 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park
173 – Hunter Lively, Shenango
169 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
162 – Alston Csutoros, Beth-Center
158 – Chris Savko, Springdale
158 – Andrew Sharp, Baldwin
156 – Colin Brady, West Greene
153 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills
151 – CJ Miller, Shenango
149 – Caden DiCaprio, Burrell
144 – Braydon Woods, Waynesburg
140 – Brock Borgo, Hampton
134 – Alex Patton, Armstrong
130 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland
130 – Antonio Laure, Rochester
129 – Eryck Moore, Plum
128 – Ethan Varesko, Beth-Center
123 – Marquis Carter, Bishop Canevin
120 – Nolan Dworek, Seneca Valley
118 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford
107 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area
102 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson
101 – Devin Flint, Indiana
101 – Luke McCoy, Laurel
Receiving
174 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (8 rec.)
162 – Lorenzo Jenkins, Blackhawk (14 rec.)
150 – Ethan Trettel, Butler (5 rec.)
144 – Sean Sullivan, Thomas Jefferson (4 rec.)
138 – Isaiah Brown, Armstrong (9 rec.)
136 – Khilee Patterson, Fox Chapel (5 rec.)
126 – Chase Foskey, North Hills (4 rec.)
111 – Jack Fennell, North Catholic (4 rec.)
111 – Angello Reddix, Woodland Hills (5 rec.)
