2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 7
By:
Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 12:23 AM
Top performers for Week 7 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
302 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (26 of 32)
293 – Brad Birch, Gateway (21 of 26)
290 – Connor Donnelly, Franklin Regional (17 of 32)
256 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (17 of 26)
233 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (13 of 16)
229 – Sean Franzi, Plum (10 of 15)
227 – Sean O’Shea, Seneca Valley (12 of 17)
220 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (10 of 16)
206 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (16 of 29)
201 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (11 of 14)
186 – Tyree Turner, Greensburg C.C. (11 of 21)
181 – Rafael Bartley, Mars (20 of 27)
180 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford (8 of 12)
178 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (6 of 7)
177 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (8 of 9)
163 – Jahshawn Pringle, Woodland Hills (9 of 26)
161 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (10 of 12)
158 – Logan Kushner, North Allegheny (9 of 22)
155 – K.J. Rush, Avella (5 of 7)
135 – Bobby Fetter, Latrobe (7 of 16)
132 – Sam Miller, Peters Township (11 of 24)
126 – Brody Almashy, South Side (6 of 12)
125 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (13 of 25)
124 – Mac Schnur, Butler (9 of 17)
123 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (6 of 12)
115 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (5 of 7)
114 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (5 of 15)
112 – Capone Jones, Clairton (6 of 12)
107 – Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan (7 of 20)
106 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (10 of 19)
103 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (9 of 19)
103 – John Green, North Hills (9 of 12)
Rushing
251 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley
233 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels
227 – Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks
218 – Eryck Moore, Plum
206 – Dylan Sleva, Moon
200 – Isaiah Aeschbacher, Beaver Falls
181 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
178 – Akell Carrington, South Allegheny
178 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry
173 – Brock Borgo, Hampton
173 – Bobby Boyd, McKeesport
150 – Noah Markle, Avella
149 – Nodin Tracy, West Allegheny
143 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
140 – Damani Stafford, California
135 – Evan Wright, Mars
134 – Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic
130 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands
129 – Capone Jones, Clairton
128 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley
125 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
120 – Raysaun Jackson, Imani Christian
119 – Michael Stewart, Carmichaels
116 – Colin Brady, West Greene
113 – Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny
112 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson
104 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands
104 – Malik Shannon, Imani Christian
101 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park
Receiving
174 – Brandon Samol, Avella (6 rec.)
131 – Isaiah Brown, Armstrong (9 rec.)
122 – Brandon Ross, Seneca Valley (5 rec.)
118 – Andrew Mellis, Pine-Richland (8 rec.)
114 – Patrick Body, Gateway (6 rec.)
111 – Noah Nesselroad, Mars (10 rec.)
110 – Kyle Brewer, Latrobe (6 rec.)
106 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (7 rec.)
More Football• WPIAL Class 2A roundup: Chartiers-Houston edges McGuffey in Century Conference
• WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Ringer’s 4th TD helps Beaver top Chartiers Valley in OT
• Bethel Park defeats Peters Township to remain perfect in conference
• WPIAL Class 6A roundup: Strong 2nd half lifts No. 1 Mt. Lebanon past Norwin
• North Hills defense stands tall in 4th quarter in win over Pine-Richland