2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 7

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 12:23 AM

Top performers for Week 7 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

302 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (26 of 32)

293 – Brad Birch, Gateway (21 of 26)

290 – Connor Donnelly, Franklin Regional (17 of 32)

256 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (17 of 26)

233 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (13 of 16)

229 – Sean Franzi, Plum (10 of 15)

227 – Sean O’Shea, Seneca Valley (12 of 17)

220 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (10 of 16)

206 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (16 of 29)

201 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (11 of 14)

186 – Tyree Turner, Greensburg C.C. (11 of 21)

181 – Rafael Bartley, Mars (20 of 27)

180 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford (8 of 12)

178 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (6 of 7)

177 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (8 of 9)

163 – Jahshawn Pringle, Woodland Hills (9 of 26)

161 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (10 of 12)

158 – Logan Kushner, North Allegheny (9 of 22)

155 – K.J. Rush, Avella (5 of 7)

135 – Bobby Fetter, Latrobe (7 of 16)

132 – Sam Miller, Peters Township (11 of 24)

126 – Brody Almashy, South Side (6 of 12)

125 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (13 of 25)

124 – Mac Schnur, Butler (9 of 17)

123 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (6 of 12)

115 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (5 of 7)

114 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (5 of 15)

112 – Capone Jones, Clairton (6 of 12)

107 – Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan (7 of 20)

106 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (10 of 19)

103 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (9 of 19)

103 – John Green, North Hills (9 of 12)

Rushing

251 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

233 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels

227 – Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks

218 – Eryck Moore, Plum

206 – Dylan Sleva, Moon

200 – Isaiah Aeschbacher, Beaver Falls

181 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

178 – Akell Carrington, South Allegheny

178 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry

173 – Brock Borgo, Hampton

173 – Bobby Boyd, McKeesport

150 – Noah Markle, Avella

149 – Nodin Tracy, West Allegheny

143 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

140 – Damani Stafford, California

135 – Evan Wright, Mars

134 – Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic

130 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands

129 – Capone Jones, Clairton

128 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley

125 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

120 – Raysaun Jackson, Imani Christian

119 – Michael Stewart, Carmichaels

116 – Colin Brady, West Greene

113 – Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny

112 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson

104 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands

104 – Malik Shannon, Imani Christian

101 – Troy Volpatti, Bethel Park

Receiving

174 – Brandon Samol, Avella (6 rec.)

131 – Isaiah Brown, Armstrong (9 rec.)

122 – Brandon Ross, Seneca Valley (5 rec.)

118 – Andrew Mellis, Pine-Richland (8 rec.)

114 – Patrick Body, Gateway (6 rec.)

111 – Noah Nesselroad, Mars (10 rec.)

110 – Kyle Brewer, Latrobe (6 rec.)

106 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (7 rec.)

