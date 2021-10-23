2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 8
Friday, October 22, 2021 | 11:58 PM
Top performers for Week 8 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
267 – Hunter Pelehac, Brownsville (14 of 35)
251 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (20 of 44)
233 – Carter Slowinski, Freedom (14 of 26)
229 – Brad Birch, Gateway (10 of 14)
227 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (5 of 10)
208 – John Voss, Mohawk (12 of 18)
195 – Nehemiah Azeem, OLSH (13 of 29)
185 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area (11 of 17)
175 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (15 of 24)
171 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (19 of 35)
161 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (11 of 20)
160 – Rafael Bartley, Mars (12 of 20)
158 – Sean Franzi, Plum (13 of 29)
155 – Mateo Cepullio, Upper St. Clair (12 of 14)
152 – Sam Patton, Shenango (7 of 12)
151 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic
142 – Harper Conroy, South Park (12 of 20)
142 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (12 of 25)
139 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford (9 of 13)
139 – Brendan Harps, Charleroi (14 of 27)
138 – Mac Schnur, Butler (5 of 12)
131 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (12 of 21)
126 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (9 of 20)
125 – Brayden Kushner, North Allegheny (5 of 9)
125 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (5 of 6)
112 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (10 of 28)
110 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (4 of 6)
104 – Philip McCuen, McGuffey (4 of 4)
103 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (6 of 13)
102 – Seth Adams, Bentworth (11 of 21)
102 – Deavon Ivory, Ambridge (5 of 11)
102 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson (7 of 12)
100 – Wes Whipkey, West Greene (5 of 6)
Rushing
285 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands
237 – Andrew Durig, Trinity
227 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport
216 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
201 – Breydon Woods, Waynesburg
198 – Zach Herrington, Indiana
194 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley
194 – Alex Patton, Armstrong
191 – Jaydin Canady, Greensburg C.C.
185 – Colin Brady, West Greene
183 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg
180 – Liam Tracey, North Hills
179 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon
177 – Sal Laure, Rochester
174 – Luke McCoy, Laurel
170 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
170 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels
165 – Brooks Eastburn, Pine-Richland
157 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong
156 – Malik Harris, Westinghouse
148 – Shane Swope, Yough
147 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley
145 – Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox
144 – Cooper Baxter, Butler
138 – Sedrick Seymour, Ambridge
135 – Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair
132 – Kobe DeRossa, Laurel
132 – Devin Flint, Indiana
126 – Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon
126 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson
126 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley
125 – Christian Wade, Clairton
124 – Dominic Barca, Norwin
124 – Brock Borgo, Hampton
123 – Kyle Flournoy, Elizabeth Forward
121 – Parker Statler, South Side
120 – Amir Kerr, Penn Hills
107 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford
104 – Joe Cotton, Moon
103 – Christian Liberto, Hampton
102 – Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic
100 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant
Receiving
192 – Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward (4 rec.)
150 – Ayden Teeter, Brownsville (3 rec.)
136 – Dalton Peters, Shenango (6 rec.)
110 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (9 rec.)
