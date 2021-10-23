TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 8

By: Tribune-Review
Friday, October 22, 2021 | 11:58 PM

Top performers for Week 8 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

267 – Hunter Pelehac, Brownsville (14 of 35)

251 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (20 of 44)

233 – Carter Slowinski, Freedom (14 of 26)

229 – Brad Birch, Gateway (10 of 14)

227 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (5 of 10)

208 – John Voss, Mohawk (12 of 18)

195 – Nehemiah Azeem, OLSH (13 of 29)

185 – Logan Johnson, Kiski Area (11 of 17)

175 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (15 of 24)

171 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (19 of 35)

161 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (11 of 20)

160 – Rafael Bartley, Mars (12 of 20)

158 – Sean Franzi, Plum (13 of 29)

155 – Mateo Cepullio, Upper St. Clair (12 of 14)

152 – Sam Patton, Shenango (7 of 12)

151 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic

142 – Harper Conroy, South Park (12 of 20)

142 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (12 of 25)

139 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford (9 of 13)

139 – Brendan Harps, Charleroi (14 of 27)

138 – Mac Schnur, Butler (5 of 12)

131 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (12 of 21)

126 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (9 of 20)

125 – Brayden Kushner, North Allegheny (5 of 9)

125 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (5 of 6)

112 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (10 of 28)

110 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (4 of 6)

104 – Philip McCuen, McGuffey (4 of 4)

103 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (6 of 13)

102 – Seth Adams, Bentworth (11 of 21)

102 – Deavon Ivory, Ambridge (5 of 11)

102 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson (7 of 12)

100 – Wes Whipkey, West Greene (5 of 6)

Rushing

285 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands

237 – Andrew Durig, Trinity

227 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

216 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

201 – Breydon Woods, Waynesburg

198 – Zach Herrington, Indiana

194 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

194 – Alex Patton, Armstrong

191 – Jaydin Canady, Greensburg C.C.

185 – Colin Brady, West Greene

183 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg

180 – Liam Tracey, North Hills

179 – Alex Tecza, Mt. Lebanon

177 – Sal Laure, Rochester

174 – Luke McCoy, Laurel

170 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

170 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels

165 – Brooks Eastburn, Pine-Richland

157 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong

156 – Malik Harris, Westinghouse

148 – Shane Swope, Yough

147 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley

145 – Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox

144 – Cooper Baxter, Butler

138 – Sedrick Seymour, Ambridge

135 – Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair

132 – Kobe DeRossa, Laurel

132 – Devin Flint, Indiana

126 – Eli Heidenreich, Mt. Lebanon

126 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson

126 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley

125 – Christian Wade, Clairton

124 – Dominic Barca, Norwin

124 – Brock Borgo, Hampton

123 – Kyle Flournoy, Elizabeth Forward

121 – Parker Statler, South Side

120 – Amir Kerr, Penn Hills

107 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford

104 – Joe Cotton, Moon

103 – Christian Liberto, Hampton

102 – Kyle Tipinski, North Catholic

100 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant

Receiving

192 – Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward (4 rec.)

150 – Ayden Teeter, Brownsville (3 rec.)

136 – Dalton Peters, Shenango (6 rec.)

110 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (9 rec.)

More High School Football

Westinghouse blanks University Prep to reach City League final
WPIAL Class A roundup: Lovelace scores 6 TDs as Leechburg earns 1st playoff berth since ’88
WPIAL Class 2A roundup: McCoy sets Laurel career rushing mark in win over Ellwood City
WPIAL Class 3A roundup: No. 2 North Catholic beats No. 5 Freeport to clinch conference title
WPIAL Class 4A roundup: Beaver edges Montour in overtime

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me