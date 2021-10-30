TribLIVE Logo
2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 9

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 12:00 AM

Top performers for Week 9 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

382 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (11 of 13)

289 – Sam Miller, Peters Township (18 of 26)

283 – Brad Birch, Gateway (11 of 21)

263 – Davoun Fuse, Washington (14 of 20)

260 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (9 of 13)

247 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (11 of 18)

220 – Luke Levendosky, Norwin (12 of 19)

214 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (12 of 19)

212 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (21 of 43)

212 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (14 of 18)

211 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (8 of 15)

210 – Logan Kushner, North Allegheny (16 of 29)

210 – Braylon Thomas, Union (13 of 25)

201 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (17 of 27)

200 – Gary Pugh, New Brighton (13 of 21)

200 – Broderick Schreyer, Ligonier Valley (8 of 14)

198 – Mac Schnur, Butler (10 of 17)

191 – John Voss, Mohawk (7 of 18)

190 – Hunter Assad, California (6 of 6)

189 – Max Vanata, Mapletown (13 of 18)

185 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (9 of 12)

184 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (16 of 24)

182 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (19 of 35)

178 – Karter Schrock, Apollo-Ridge (13 of 25)

169 – Brendan Harps, Charleroi (10 of 13)

159 – Tyree Turner, Greensburg C.C. (8 of 17)

148 – John Green, North Hills (9 of 14)

146 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (12 of 19)

138 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (4 of 7)

136 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland (13 of 19)

119 – Brayden Boggs, Frazier (12 of 20)

116 – Sean O’Shea, Seneca Valley (10 of 16)

110 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford (4 of 8)

110 – Sincere Kimbrough, Cornell (12 of 18)

110 – Sam Patton, Shenango (4 of 9)

108 – Kole Olszewski, Bishop Canevin (6 of 9)

104 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (10 of 15)

Rushing

215 – Ian Syam, Avonworth

206 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

205 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels

197 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

196 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands

188 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands

170 – Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny

153 – Colin Brady, West Greene

153 – Caden DiCaprio, Burrell

153 – Christian Liberto, Hampton

150 – Kobe DeRosa, Laurel

147 – Tayshawn Levy, Washington

147 – Eryck Moore, Plum

137 – Nolan Dworek, Seneca Valley

137 – Philip McCuen, McGuffey

136 – Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair

133 – Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks

133 – Tory Volpatti, Bethel Park

125 – Marquis Carter, Bishop Canevin

125 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford

124 – Liam Tracey, North Hills

122 – Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox

117 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks

112 – Xavier Wilson, Valley

108 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong

104 – Brooks Eastburn, Pine-Richland

104 – Amere Hibler, Sto-Rox

102 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

101 – Zak David, Connellsville

100 – Kyle Brookman, McGuffey

Receiving

200 – Raion Strader, Penn Hills (4 rec.)

189 – Mekhi Clark, Beaver Falls (4 rec.)

154 – Bryce Thompson, Peters Township (8 rec.)

153 – Nate Dlugos, Greensburg C.C. (6 rec.)

149 – Angelo Cicco, Apollo-Ridge (10 rec.)

142 – Grant Dowden, Ligonier Valley (3 rec.)

132 – Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic (8 rec.)

127 – Jackson Pons, Norwin (5 rec.)

115 – Brett Birch, Gateway (4 rec.)

109 – Andrew Mellis, Pine-Richland (2 rec.)

106 – Jacob Macosko, Peters Township (6 rec.)

104 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown (5 rec.)

103 – Mike Gunn, Union (4 rec.)

101 – Marc Conti, Mohawk (2 rec.)

101 – Dallas Harper, Gateway (4 rec.)

