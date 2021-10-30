2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 9
By:
Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 12:00 AM
Top performers for Week 9 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
382 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (11 of 13)
289 – Sam Miller, Peters Township (18 of 26)
283 – Brad Birch, Gateway (11 of 21)
263 – Davoun Fuse, Washington (14 of 20)
260 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (9 of 13)
247 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland (11 of 18)
220 – Luke Levendosky, Norwin (12 of 19)
214 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (12 of 19)
212 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (21 of 43)
212 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (14 of 18)
211 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (8 of 15)
210 – Logan Kushner, North Allegheny (16 of 29)
210 – Braylon Thomas, Union (13 of 25)
201 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (17 of 27)
200 – Gary Pugh, New Brighton (13 of 21)
200 – Broderick Schreyer, Ligonier Valley (8 of 14)
198 – Mac Schnur, Butler (10 of 17)
191 – John Voss, Mohawk (7 of 18)
190 – Hunter Assad, California (6 of 6)
189 – Max Vanata, Mapletown (13 of 18)
185 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic (9 of 12)
184 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (16 of 24)
182 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (19 of 35)
178 – Karter Schrock, Apollo-Ridge (13 of 25)
169 – Brendan Harps, Charleroi (10 of 13)
159 – Tyree Turner, Greensburg C.C. (8 of 17)
148 – John Green, North Hills (9 of 14)
146 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (12 of 19)
138 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (4 of 7)
136 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland (13 of 19)
119 – Brayden Boggs, Frazier (12 of 20)
116 – Sean O’Shea, Seneca Valley (10 of 16)
110 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford (4 of 8)
110 – Sincere Kimbrough, Cornell (12 of 18)
110 – Sam Patton, Shenango (4 of 9)
108 – Kole Olszewski, Bishop Canevin (6 of 9)
104 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (10 of 15)
Rushing
215 – Ian Syam, Avonworth
206 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
205 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels
197 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley
196 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands
188 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands
170 – Kavan Markwood, South Allegheny
153 – Colin Brady, West Greene
153 – Caden DiCaprio, Burrell
153 – Christian Liberto, Hampton
150 – Kobe DeRosa, Laurel
147 – Tayshawn Levy, Washington
147 – Eryck Moore, Plum
137 – Nolan Dworek, Seneca Valley
137 – Philip McCuen, McGuffey
136 – Ethan Hiester, Upper St. Clair
133 – Kevin Drew, Keystone Oaks
133 – Tory Volpatti, Bethel Park
125 – Marquis Carter, Bishop Canevin
125 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford
124 – Liam Tracey, North Hills
122 – Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox
117 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks
112 – Xavier Wilson, Valley
108 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong
104 – Brooks Eastburn, Pine-Richland
104 – Amere Hibler, Sto-Rox
102 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport
101 – Zak David, Connellsville
100 – Kyle Brookman, McGuffey
Receiving
200 – Raion Strader, Penn Hills (4 rec.)
189 – Mekhi Clark, Beaver Falls (4 rec.)
154 – Bryce Thompson, Peters Township (8 rec.)
153 – Nate Dlugos, Greensburg C.C. (6 rec.)
149 – Angelo Cicco, Apollo-Ridge (10 rec.)
142 – Grant Dowden, Ligonier Valley (3 rec.)
132 – Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic (8 rec.)
127 – Jackson Pons, Norwin (5 rec.)
115 – Brett Birch, Gateway (4 rec.)
109 – Andrew Mellis, Pine-Richland (2 rec.)
106 – Jacob Macosko, Peters Township (6 rec.)
104 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown (5 rec.)
103 – Mike Gunn, Union (4 rec.)
101 – Marc Conti, Mohawk (2 rec.)
101 – Dallas Harper, Gateway (4 rec.)
