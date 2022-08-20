2022 Moe Rosensteel Award watch list for top girls soccer player announced

Friday, August 19, 2022 | 5:02 PM

It is becoming a tradition, just like the committee had hoped.

The Moe Rosenteel Player of the Year Award, given to the best all-around girls soccer player in the WPIAL since 2019, is now in its fourth year and a new winner will be crowned later in the fall.

The award epitomizes the best qualities of the late Katelyn “Moe” Rosensteel, a talented midfielder who played at Ringgold and was popular in area cup circles before her death in 2019.

The foundation, led by her parents, Ed and Shelley, has carried on her legacy through the award and a scholarship in her name.

Past winners include Ellie Coffield of Mars (2019), Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny (2020) and Kelsey Salopek of Steel Valley (2021).

A 28-player watch list, compiled by a panel of foundation officials, coaches and media members, came out Friday. Nominations will be narrowed to three finalists and then, the player of the year.

Here is the watch list for 2022:

Lola Abraham, Riverview

Abby Beinlich, Elizabeth Forward

Ella Bulava, Latrobe

Piper Coffield, Mars

Abigail Stager, North Allegheny

Abbey Whaley, Ringgold

Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland

Artemis Conaboy, Bethel Park

Bella Carroto, Charleroi

Sofia DeCerb, Latrobe

Sara Felder, Greensburg C.C.

Katelyn Ferrence, Ringgold

Kaitlyn Killinger, Plum

Natalie Lamenza, Thomas Jefferson

Kayla Leseck, Moon

Hailey Longwell, Moon

Lauren McDonald, North Catholic

Brooke Opferman, Peters Township

Sophia Palermo, North Allegheny

Melia Peer, Mt. Lebanon

Maddy Petruzzi, Latrobe

McKenzie Pritts, Yough

Farrah Reader, Belle Vernon

Regan Reilly, Latrobe

Kaley Simqu, Plum

Minah Syam, Avonworth

Bella Vozar, Thomas Jefferson

Lucia Wells, North Allegheny

