2022 Moe Rosensteel Award watch list for top girls soccer player announced
Friday, August 19, 2022 | 5:02 PM
It is becoming a tradition, just like the committee had hoped.
The Moe Rosenteel Player of the Year Award, given to the best all-around girls soccer player in the WPIAL since 2019, is now in its fourth year and a new winner will be crowned later in the fall.
The award epitomizes the best qualities of the late Katelyn “Moe” Rosensteel, a talented midfielder who played at Ringgold and was popular in area cup circles before her death in 2019.
The foundation, led by her parents, Ed and Shelley, has carried on her legacy through the award and a scholarship in her name.
Past winners include Ellie Coffield of Mars (2019), Sarah Schupansky of North Allegheny (2020) and Kelsey Salopek of Steel Valley (2021).
A 28-player watch list, compiled by a panel of foundation officials, coaches and media members, came out Friday. Nominations will be narrowed to three finalists and then, the player of the year.
Here is the watch list for 2022:
Lola Abraham, Riverview
Abby Beinlich, Elizabeth Forward
Ella Bulava, Latrobe
Piper Coffield, Mars
Abigail Stager, North Allegheny
Abbey Whaley, Ringgold
Olivia Cernuto, Southmoreland
Artemis Conaboy, Bethel Park
Bella Carroto, Charleroi
Sofia DeCerb, Latrobe
Sara Felder, Greensburg C.C.
Katelyn Ferrence, Ringgold
Kaitlyn Killinger, Plum
Natalie Lamenza, Thomas Jefferson
Kayla Leseck, Moon
Hailey Longwell, Moon
Lauren McDonald, North Catholic
Brooke Opferman, Peters Township
Sophia Palermo, North Allegheny
Melia Peer, Mt. Lebanon
Maddy Petruzzi, Latrobe
McKenzie Pritts, Yough
Farrah Reader, Belle Vernon
Regan Reilly, Latrobe
Kaley Simqu, Plum
Minah Syam, Avonworth
Bella Vozar, Thomas Jefferson
Lucia Wells, North Allegheny
