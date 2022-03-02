2022 PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional Wrestling Championships info
Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 8:01 AM
PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional
Where: Peters Township High School
When: Friday and Saturday
Times: Friday: Pigtail and preliminary round, 4:30 p.m.; Quarterfinals, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday: Consolation Round 1, 9 a.m.; Semifinals, 12:30 p.m.; Parade of Champions and finals, 5 p.m.
PIAA SW 2A Regional Tickets: PIAA
General admission tickets will be sold online via Hometown Ticketing. Cash ticket sales will not be permitted at the gate. All Rounds are $8 for adults and students, plus handling fees from the provider. Series tickets may be purchased for all rounds for the cost of $24 plus handling fees.
Radio: TribHSSN Live
Pairings and live results: Flo Arena
At stake: Top 6 finishers in each of the 13 weight classes earn a berth in the PIAA 2A Championship on March 10-12 at the Giant Center in Hershey.Wrestlers from the WPIAL (District 7) and Districts 5 (Bedford, Somerset and Fulton counties) and 6 (Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Indiana, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties) compete.
Weight class breakdown:
106: District champs: WPIAL: Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown, so., 35-3); 5. Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge, fr., 33-6); 6. Jacob Sombronski (United, so., 22-4). No. 1 seed: Sentipal.
113: District champs: WPIAL: Colin Bartley (Laurel, jr., 25-7); 5. Brock Holderbaum (Chestnut Ridge, jr., 22-7); 6. Landon Bainey (West Branch, so., 33-1). No. 1 seed: Bainey.
120: District champs: WPIAL: Chris Vargo (Bentworth, so., 23-2); 5: Ross Dull (Chestnut Ridge, sr., 27-4); 6. Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area, jr., 30-3). No. 1 seed: Bainey.
126: District champs: WPIAL: Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward, sr., 23-3); 5. Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain, sr., 29-3); 6. Trent Hoover (Penn Cambria, so., 28-6). No. 1 seed: Husick.
132: District champs: WPIAL: Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown, jr., 35-4); 5. Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge, jr., 33-6); 6. Marcus Gable (Philipsburgh-Osceola, so., 30-6). No. 1 seed: Sentipal.
138: District champs: WPIAL: Ambrose Boni (Central Valley, sr., 31-2); 5: Mason Weyant (Chestnut Ridge, so. (11-10); 6. Easton Toth (Forest Hills, sr., 31-5). No. 1 seed: Toth.
145: District champs: WPIAL: Shawn Szymanski (Burrell, sr., 29-6); 5. Trevor Weyandt (Chestnut Ridge, sr., 28-3); 6. Ty Watson (Penns Valley, so., 34-0). No. 1 seed: Watson.
152: District champs: WPIAL: Justin Richey (Quaker Valley, sr., 33-2); 5. Jack Moyer (Chestnut Ridge, sr., 31-6); 6: Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills, sr., 31-2). No. 1 seed: Arrington.
160: District champs: WPIAL: Grant MacKay (Laurel, jr., 33-1); 5. Ethan Hemminger (Somerset, sr., 24-7); 6. Zeke Dubler (Glendale, jr., 32-2). No. 1 seed: MacKay.
172: District champs: WPIAL: Rune Lawrence (Frazier, so., (29-3); 5. Daniel Moore (Chestnut Ridge, sr., 27-7); 6. Suds Dubler (Glendale, sr., 33-3). No. 1 seed: Lawrence.
189: District champs: WPIAL: Patrick Cutchember (Quaker Valley, sr., 37-4); 5. Grant Mathias (Berlin-Brothersvalley, jr., 30-7); 6. Noah Foltz (Bald Eagle Area, sr., 27-7). No. 1 seed: Cutchember.
215: District champs: WPIAL: Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant, sr., 37-0); 5. Zane Hagans (Somerset, fr., 21-9); 6. Kirk Beariar (Forest Hills, sr., 26-5). No. 1 seed: Pitzer.
285: District champs: WPIAL: Joey Baronick (Burgettstown, so., 27-12); 5. Matt Watkins (Tussey Mountain, sr., 29-3); 6. Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon, jr., 32-7). No. 1 seed: Watkins.
Returning 2021 champions: Cooper Hornack (Burrell, 106); Chris Vargo (Bentworth, 113); Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills, 132); Grant MacKay (Laurel, 152); Rune Lawrence (Frazier, 172); Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant, 215).
Returning 2021 PIAA placewinners: Arrington (champion), MacKay (champion), Lawrence (champion), Pitzer (champion), Hornack (second), Vargo (third), Coen Bainey (fourth, 113), Landon Bainey (sixth, 106), Kyle McCollum (Beth-Center, eighth, 132), Ross Dull (Chestnut Ridge, seventh, 126), Luke Moore (Chestnut Ridge, seventh, 152) and Trevor Weyandt (Chestnut Ridge, fifth, 160).
