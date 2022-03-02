2022 PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional Wrestling Championships info

By:

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 8:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burrell sophomore Cooper Hornack, on his knees, looks for an opening at the PIAA Class 2A Team Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey on Feb. 10.

PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional

Where: Peters Township High School

When: Friday and Saturday

Times: Friday: Pigtail and preliminary round, 4:30 p.m.; Quarterfinals, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday: Consolation Round 1, 9 a.m.; Semifinals, 12:30 p.m.; Parade of Champions and finals, 5 p.m.

PIAA SW 2A Regional Tickets: PIAA

General admission tickets will be sold online via Hometown Ticketing. Cash ticket sales will not be permitted at the gate. All Rounds are $8 for adults and students, plus handling fees from the provider. Series tickets may be purchased for all rounds for the cost of $24 plus handling fees.

Radio: TribHSSN Live

Pairings and live results: Flo Arena

At stake: Top 6 finishers in each of the 13 weight classes earn a berth in the PIAA 2A Championship on March 10-12 at the Giant Center in Hershey.Wrestlers from the WPIAL (District 7) and Districts 5 (Bedford, Somerset and Fulton counties) and 6 (Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clinton, Indiana, Huntingdon and Mifflin counties) compete.

Weight class breakdown:

106: District champs: WPIAL: Parker Sentipal (Burgettstown, so., 35-3); 5. Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge, fr., 33-6); 6. Jacob Sombronski (United, so., 22-4). No. 1 seed: Sentipal.

113: District champs: WPIAL: Colin Bartley (Laurel, jr., 25-7); 5. Brock Holderbaum (Chestnut Ridge, jr., 22-7); 6. Landon Bainey (West Branch, so., 33-1). No. 1 seed: Bainey.

120: District champs: WPIAL: Chris Vargo (Bentworth, so., 23-2); 5: Ross Dull (Chestnut Ridge, sr., 27-4); 6. Coen Bainey (Bald Eagle Area, jr., 30-3). No. 1 seed: Bainey.

126: District champs: WPIAL: Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward, sr., 23-3); 5. Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain, sr., 29-3); 6. Trent Hoover (Penn Cambria, so., 28-6). No. 1 seed: Husick.

132: District champs: WPIAL: Joey Sentipal (Burgettstown, jr., 35-4); 5. Calan Bollman (Chestnut Ridge, jr., 33-6); 6. Marcus Gable (Philipsburgh-Osceola, so., 30-6). No. 1 seed: Sentipal.

138: District champs: WPIAL: Ambrose Boni (Central Valley, sr., 31-2); 5: Mason Weyant (Chestnut Ridge, so. (11-10); 6. Easton Toth (Forest Hills, sr., 31-5). No. 1 seed: Toth.

145: District champs: WPIAL: Shawn Szymanski (Burrell, sr., 29-6); 5. Trevor Weyandt (Chestnut Ridge, sr., 28-3); 6. Ty Watson (Penns Valley, so., 34-0). No. 1 seed: Watson.

152: District champs: WPIAL: Justin Richey (Quaker Valley, sr., 33-2); 5. Jack Moyer (Chestnut Ridge, sr., 31-6); 6: Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills, sr., 31-2). No. 1 seed: Arrington.

160: District champs: WPIAL: Grant MacKay (Laurel, jr., 33-1); 5. Ethan Hemminger (Somerset, sr., 24-7); 6. Zeke Dubler (Glendale, jr., 32-2). No. 1 seed: MacKay.

172: District champs: WPIAL: Rune Lawrence (Frazier, so., (29-3); 5. Daniel Moore (Chestnut Ridge, sr., 27-7); 6. Suds Dubler (Glendale, sr., 33-3). No. 1 seed: Lawrence.

189: District champs: WPIAL: Patrick Cutchember (Quaker Valley, sr., 37-4); 5. Grant Mathias (Berlin-Brothersvalley, jr., 30-7); 6. Noah Foltz (Bald Eagle Area, sr., 27-7). No. 1 seed: Cutchember.

215: District champs: WPIAL: Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant, sr., 37-0); 5. Zane Hagans (Somerset, fr., 21-9); 6. Kirk Beariar (Forest Hills, sr., 26-5). No. 1 seed: Pitzer.

285: District champs: WPIAL: Joey Baronick (Burgettstown, so., 27-12); 5. Matt Watkins (Tussey Mountain, sr., 29-3); 6. Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon, jr., 32-7). No. 1 seed: Watkins.

Returning 2021 champions: Cooper Hornack (Burrell, 106); Chris Vargo (Bentworth, 113); Jackson Arrington (Forest Hills, 132); Grant MacKay (Laurel, 152); Rune Lawrence (Frazier, 172); Dayton Pitzer (Mt. Pleasant, 215).

Returning 2021 PIAA placewinners: Arrington (champion), MacKay (champion), Lawrence (champion), Pitzer (champion), Hornack (second), Vargo (third), Coen Bainey (fourth, 113), Landon Bainey (sixth, 106), Kyle McCollum (Beth-Center, eighth, 132), Ross Dull (Chestnut Ridge, seventh, 126), Luke Moore (Chestnut Ridge, seventh, 152) and Trevor Weyandt (Chestnut Ridge, fifth, 160).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .