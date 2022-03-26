2022 PIAA Class 3A boys basketball championship breakdown: Aliquippa vs. Devon Prep
Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 2:58 AM
PIAA Class 3A boys basketball final
Aliquippa vs. Devon Prep
2:30 p.m., Saturday, Giant Center, Hershey
On the air: TV: PCN; Streaming audio: TribLive HSSN; Radio: 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM
PIAA titles: Aliquippa 5 (1949, ’89, ’94, ’97, 2016), Devon Prep 0
Aliquippa (21-8)
Coach: Nick Lackovich
Probable starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.
1, Brandon Banks, 5-10, so, G
3, Donovan Walker, 6-0, jr., G
5, Quentin Goode, 5-8, so., G
23, Cameron Lindsey, 6-3, so, C
32, Jayace Williams, 6-0, so., F
Notable: Aliquippa is trying to become just the fifth school in state history to win PIAA basketball and football titles in the same season. … All five basketball starters played on the Quips football team that won the Class 4A title in the fall. … Walker is averaging a team-best 18 points per game in the playoffs … The Quips won the state title in 2018 and were runners-up in ‘17, which were Lackovich’s last two seasons before resigning as coach. He was rehired last season. … The Quips are 5-5 all-time in state finals … Banks, Lindsey and Walker all hold Division I college offers for football … Lindsey recently added Maryland to a scholarship list that includes Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Cincinnati and others … Aliquippa reached the state finals by defeating Brookville, 53-50; Neshannock, 53-45; Avonworth, 64-49; and South Allegheny, 57-55 … The Quips average 58.7 points and allow 50.1 … The only WPIAL school to win PIAA football and basketball titles was Jeannette in 2007-08 with Terrelle Pryor.
Devon Prep (24-4)
Coach: Jason Fisher
Probable starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.
2, Argel Pettit, 6-2, sr.
3, Allen Cieslak, 6-1, sr.
4, Lucas Orchard, 6-4, jr.
10, Jacen Holloway, 6-4, jr.
22, Ty Mishock, 5-10, so., G
Notable: Devon Prep is a newcomer in the Philadelphia Catholic League having joined four years ago … The Tide qualified for the state playoffs as the third-place team from District 12 … Devon Prep lost in the regular season to PIAA Class 6A finalist Roman Catholic, 54-43, and to Class 4A champion Neumann-Goretti, 71-47. … The team has four scorers averaging double figures. Orchard averages 15.2 ppg, Pettit 14.9, Holloway 13.9 and Cieslak 13.1. … Cieslak is a Susquehanna University commit … Holloway is a 47% 3-point shooter (34 of 72), Cieslak makes 43% from beyond the arc (51 of 120), Pettit makes 39% (44 of 112) and Orchard makes 38% (30 or 79) … Devon Prep reached the state finals by defeating Dock Mennonite, 71-48; Columbia, 76-73; West Catholic, 60-51; and Holy Redeemer, 73-72, in overtime … The Tide is making its first appearance in the state finals … The team averages 52.2 points per game.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
