2022 PIAA Class 3A girls basketball championship breakdown: Freedom vs. Neumann-Goretti
By:
Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 3:41 AM
PIAA Class 3A girls basketball final
Freedom vs. Neumann-Goretti
Noon, Saturday, Giant Center, Hershey
On the air: TV: PCN; Streaming audio: TribLive HSSN; Radio: 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM
PIAA titles: Freedom 0, Neumann-Goretti 4 (2015, ’16, ’17, ’18)
Freedom (22-5)
Coach: John Kaercher
Projected starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.
2, Shaye Bailey, 5-5, so., G
11, Renae Mohrbacher, 5-6, sr., G
14, Julia Mohrbacher, 5-9, jr., F
25, Olivia Evans, 5-10, sr., F
42, Cadence Gorajewski, 5-6, sr., F
Notable: Freedom has reached the state finals for the first time in team history … The Bulldogs qualified for the PIAA playoffs as the WPIAL runners-up … The team has three scorers averaging double figures: Renae Mohrbacher 16.3 ppg, Bailey 16.2 and Julia Mohrbacher 11.6 … Freedom reached the finals by defeating Westmont, 44-31; Greenville, 56-28; River Valley, 56-50; and North Catholic, 46-39. … Three of the Bulldogs’ five losses were to section rival North Catholic … Freedom averages 50.7 points per game and allows 39.1.
Neumann-Goretti (16-9)
Coach: Andrea Peterson
Probable starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.
1, Carryn Easley, 5-4, fr., G
2, Mihjae Hayes, 5-5, sr., G
5, Amirah Hackney, 5-9, jr., F
12, Brooke Barnes, 5-8, so., F
22, D’Ayzha Atkinson, 5-10, sr.,G/ F
Notable: Neumann-Goretti seeks its fifth state title in an eight-year span. … Peterson, who became the team’s coach before the 2014-15 season, is 4-0 in state finals … Three of the N-G’s state titles came at the expense of WPIAL opponents Bishop Canevin (2018, ’17) and Seton LaSalle (‘15). However, the Saints did lose to Seton in the 2014 finals. … Hayes averages 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists. She earned first-team honors in the Philadelphia Catholic League this season, and Easley was named second team. … N-G reached the state finals by defeating Brandywide Heights, 72-25; Bloomsburg, 61-39; Conwell Egan, 72-47; and Imhotep Charter, 46. 28 … The Saints average 60.8 points per game and allow 48.2 … The Neumann-Goretti boys won the Class 4A title over Quaker Valley on Thursday night.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Freedom
More Basketball• 2022 PIAA Class 3A boys basketball championship breakdown: Aliquippa vs. Devon Prep
• 2022 PIAA Class 6A girls basketball championship breakdown: Mt. Lebanon vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh
• 2022 PIAA Class 5A boys basketball championship breakdown: New Castle vs. Imhotep Charter
• 2022 PIAA Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: Neshannock vs. Southern Columbia
• What to watch for in high school sports for March 25, 2022: