2022 PIAA Class 3A girls basketball championship breakdown: Freedom vs. Neumann-Goretti

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 3:41 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freedom’s Renae Mohrbacher brings the ball upcourt during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on March 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Freedom’s Renae Mohrbacher brings the ball upcourt during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on March 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

PIAA Class 3A girls basketball final

Freedom vs. Neumann-Goretti

Noon, Saturday, Giant Center, Hershey

On the air: TV: PCN; Streaming audio: TribLive HSSN; Radio: 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1460 AM

PIAA titles: Freedom 0, Neumann-Goretti 4 (2015, ’16, ’17, ’18)

Freedom (22-5)

Coach: John Kaercher

Projected starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.

2, Shaye Bailey, 5-5, so., G

11, Renae Mohrbacher, 5-6, sr., G

14, Julia Mohrbacher, 5-9, jr., F

25, Olivia Evans, 5-10, sr., F

42, Cadence Gorajewski, 5-6, sr., F

Notable: Freedom has reached the state finals for the first time in team history … The Bulldogs qualified for the PIAA playoffs as the WPIAL runners-up … The team has three scorers averaging double figures: Renae Mohrbacher 16.3 ppg, Bailey 16.2 and Julia Mohrbacher 11.6 … Freedom reached the finals by defeating Westmont, 44-31; Greenville, 56-28; River Valley, 56-50; and North Catholic, 46-39. … Three of the Bulldogs’ five losses were to section rival North Catholic … Freedom averages 50.7 points per game and allows 39.1.

Neumann-Goretti (16-9)

Coach: Andrea Peterson

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Yr., Pos.

1, Carryn Easley, 5-4, fr., G

2, Mihjae Hayes, 5-5, sr., G

5, Amirah Hackney, 5-9, jr., F

12, Brooke Barnes, 5-8, so., F

22, D’Ayzha Atkinson, 5-10, sr.,G/ F

Notable: Neumann-Goretti seeks its fifth state title in an eight-year span. … Peterson, who became the team’s coach before the 2014-15 season, is 4-0 in state finals … Three of the N-G’s state titles came at the expense of WPIAL opponents Bishop Canevin (2018, ’17) and Seton LaSalle (‘15). However, the Saints did lose to Seton in the 2014 finals. … Hayes averages 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists. She earned first-team honors in the Philadelphia Catholic League this season, and Easley was named second team. … N-G reached the state finals by defeating Brandywide Heights, 72-25; Bloomsburg, 61-39; Conwell Egan, 72-47; and Imhotep Charter, 46. 28 … The Saints average 60.8 points per game and allow 48.2 … The Neumann-Goretti boys won the Class 4A title over Quaker Valley on Thursday night.

