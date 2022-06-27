2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Avonworth’s Peyton Faulkner

Monday, June 27, 2022 | 2:24 PM

Courtesy of Caroline Penrod Avonworth’s Peyton Faulkner competes during the 2021 football season.

Editor’s note: The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 15 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

Peyton Faulkner has been there for the highs and the lows of Avonworth football.

The Antelopes won WPIAL gold and PIAA silver in his freshman year, missed the district playoffs in his sophomore season and fell to rival North Catholic in the Class 3A quarterfinals last season.

Now, he is ready to wrap up his scholastic career on a high note.

“The Antelopes expect a championship,” Faulkner said. “We have been preparing since December for this, and we are getting better every day.”

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end and outside linebacker/defensive end is a member of the 2022 Trib HSSN Preseason 25 Football All-Star Team that will be honored July 15 at Kennywood Park.

“Last season went well,” Faulkner said. “We fell to North Catholic (7-0) in a dog fight, but it’s served us well in using it as fuel for this upcoming season. We have a lot of young guys ready to step up and play a big role.”

Faulkner is not only one of the top tight ends in the district, he is among the elite across the state thanks to mismatches on defense.

“Peyton had a great year last year and was able to be extremely versatile on offense,” Avonworth coach Duke Johncour said. “He lined up at wide receiver, H-back, tight end and slot. He creates matchup problems and is very athletic.”

Faulkner agrees with his coach.

“One hundred percent, my size creates issues for defense,” he said. “I can play in so many different spots with my hand in the dirt or by going out wide.”

That same athletic ability, size and versatility allows him to wreak havoc on the defensive side of the ball, playing defensive end and linebacker for Avonworth.

Johncour appreciates the fact he is big on and off the field for the Antelopes.

“He is special because he is a team-first guy, and it is not all about Peyton,” he said.

Faulkner has garnered plenty of interest from colleges, with offers from schools ranging from the MAC to the Ivy League.

“So far, my timeline is vague,” Faulkner said. “I will decide by the end of the summer most likely.”

Faulkner has one plan for when the season kicks off.

“This fall, I expect to dominate on both sides of the ball,” he said.

Before the domination commences, Faulkner and 24 others will be saluted as members the 2022 Trib HSSN Preseason All-Star Team.

Faulkner’s favorite ride at Kennywood matches what he and his teammates are out for this fall.

“The Phantom’s Revenge.”

Peyton Faulkner

Avonworth

Senior

6-4, 225 pounds

TE/OLB/DE

Division I offers: Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Navy, Richmond, Indiana State, Austin Peay, Coastal Carolina, East Tennessee State, Bryant, Alabama-Birmingham, New Hampshire, Fordham, Holy Cross, Colgate, Maine, Monmouth and Layfette

2021 statistics: 32 receptions, 356 yards, 5 TDs.

