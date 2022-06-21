2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Beaver Falls’ Jaren Brickner

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 6:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Beaver Falls quarterback Jaren Brickner works out during a preseason practice last year.

Editor’s note: The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 15 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

Jaren Brickner accomplished a major feat in his career last season. He became the all-time passing leader for Beaver Falls football.

Brickner threw for 2,569 yards and 25 touchdown passes en route to breaking the record. Brickner comes from a football family, which only motivates him to improve his skill set. His brother, Dayln Brickner, and his cousin, Brendin Brickner, both played for the Tigers.

“It really felt great because a lot of my family members like cousins have been through Beaver Falls,” Brickner said. “A lot of them played quarterback themselves, so whenever I felt that I had a chance to go break it, it motivated me more to go get yards every day and every game.”

The dual-threat quarterback helped lead the team to a 2020 WPIAL Class 2A title and was instrumental in the team’s success in a 9-4 season in 2021. He was a first-team all-conference and all-state selection.

MAC schools such as Bowling Green, where he went to visit earlier this year, Eastern Michigan, Akron and Kent State are among the colleges that have been in contact with Brickner.

Brickner has also been in talks with Syracuse and Pittsburgh. Robert Morris, Fordham and Maine are other schools he has shown interest in. He wants to go to school for either business or to become a chiropractor.

Out of all his coaches, Brickner said that Dwight Collins pushes him the most to become better. His wideouts give him the motivation to help will his team to victory.

“My wideouts motivate me because of how fast they are,” Brickner said. “They motivate me to keep up with them and to try to run the same speed with them.

“Last year, out of all my years, was probably my best experience with the group because the people I threw to I’ve always thrown to when I was younger,” Brickner added. “Like Trey Singleton, Mekhi Clark and Quadir Thomas were always my targets growing up, and even Tyler Cain at tight end.”

Singleton finished with 848 receiving yards and 11 TDs. Clark had 719 yards and seven TDs, Thomas 378 yards with a TD and Cain 363 yards with three scores.

The Tigers offense heated up during the season. After losing its first three games, Beaver Falls won nine straight, making it to the WPIAL championship game.

Brickner, who also plays baseball and posted a .342 batting average this spring, attributes his success to his family.

“My brother and my dad are really big on football, so we always have talked every day about football and what my future’s going to be,” Brickner said. “It’s like an everyday thing with them too, and then my mom motivates me a lot because I want to try to make it out for her. She’s my No. 1 fan.”

Brickner sees it as a blessing to have his family in his corner as a great support system.

“It feels great because a lot of people might not get that same support and for me, personally, I get it (support) from not only my family in the house, but I have a lot of family members around here,” Brickner said. “When they come to the game, they all cheer me on.”

Brickner is looking forward to next season and hopes the team can regain the success it had the last two seasons and return to Heinz Field.

“We’re definitely going to try to win the conference this year and we’re most definitely going to try to get back to a WPIAL championship,” Brickner said. “Our biggest thing we want to try to get to is states this year.”

Jaren Brickner

Beaver Falls

Senior

6-1/188

QB/DB

Committed to: Uncommitted

Division I offers: None

2022 statistics: 2,569 passing yards; 25 TDs, 52.53 completion percentage, 420 rushing yards on 83 attempts, nine TDs

Highlights: Hudl

