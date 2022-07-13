2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Central Valley’s Jayvin Thompson

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | 7:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley’s Jayvin Thompson celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A championship game.

The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 15 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

There was a youth football camp July 11 at Central Valley hosted by former Warriors’ alums and NFL players Robert Foster and Jordan Whitehead.

Jayvin Thompson, the next great Warriors’ football player, was on hand to observe and learn from the pair. Foster is a wide receiver for the New York Giants, and Whitehead is a defensive back for the New York Jets.

Thompson already has made his mark at Central Valley, starting as a safety on three consecutive WPIAL Class 3A title teams and two consecutive PIAA championship teams. He said Whitehead talked about being better with backpeddling and reacting.

Thompson has 15 career interceptions, 11 coming during the 2021 season. He’s knocked down more than 30 passes, 26 coming in 2021, and caught 46 passes for 1,032 yards and 13 touchdowns.

But his defense is what has caught the interests of Division I coaches.

Thompson has five offers (Army, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Holy Cross and Sacred Heart) with other teams interested.

“I think bigger schools are waiting to see how much he’s improved since last season,” Central Valley coach Mark Lyons said. “He’s rangy and can cover a lot of ground. He’s very knowledgeable, and he studies the game and puts himself in position to make plays.”

Lyons said the 2022 WPIAL championship game is an indication of that. Thompson intercepted four passes in the win against North Catholic.

Thompson said the game he remembers the most was the 2020 WPIAL championship game because he started on a great team and had great teammates.

“I believe my football IQ is my biggest strength,” Thompson said. “Knowing the game and knowing what to do. I know if we want to continue to have success as a team and me as a player, hard work is the answer. I’m excited about the upcoming season and the challenges we’ll face.”

Central Valley is moving up to Class 4A and will compete against neighboring rival Aliquippa, the returning PIAA and WPIAL champion. Central Valley defeated Aliquippa last season in a non-conference game.

“That game is big, but there are eight other big games on the schedule,” Thompson said. “I think coach Lyons plans to utilize me more on offense. I’m excited about that.”

Thompson caught 28 passes for 750 yards and nine touchdowns his junior season. He expects the get the ball more this season.

“He’s an over the top receiver,” Lyons said. “He creates a mismatch was his size and strength. I expect Jayvin will be better this season. You’ll see him take better angles to the ball. The game against North Catholic was because he put himself in great position to make plays. He’s a special player.”

Lyons said he expects Thompson to be a safety or hybrid linebacker.

