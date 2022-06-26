2022 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Penn-Trafford’s Joe Enick

Sunday, June 26, 2022 | 4:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Conlan Greene sacks Imhotep Charter quarterback Mikal Davis next to Joe Enick to end the PIAA Class 5A championship game in overtime on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Editor’s note: The Tribune-Review and the TribLive High School Sports Network are profiling each member of the 25-player Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star team. The players will be recognized July 15 during HSSN Media Day at Kennywood Park.

Referred to as “the best finisher” Penn-Trafford has had in the John Ruane coaching era, lineman Joe Enick gets the attention of opposing teams, too.

“He is one of the nastiest players on the field that I have seen in a while,” Woodland Hills coach Tim Bostard said. “Easily one of the best linemen in the WPIAL and state this year.”

Franklin Regional coach Lance Getsy agrees.

“He is a lineman who makes a big impact in every game he plays in,” Getsy said.

Enick, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound two-way lineman who has committed to Central Michigan, played an important role for the Warriors last year during their WPIAL and PIAA championship runs.

With Enick poking holes in opposing defensive fronts, Penn-Trafford produced two 1,000-yard rushers in Cade Yacamelli and Carter Green.

A wrestler, Enick used his low center of gravity to leverage opponents, knocking other teams’ linemen onto their backs and stymieing ball carriers looking for daylight on the edge.

He played center and nose tackle and should return to those spots this fall.

“Expect him to be a key cog up front and win the line of scrimmage,” said Ruane, whose team also will include Temple commit Conlan Greene, who was recruited as a defensive lineman but could play multiple positions in his final prep season.

A number of Division I programs lined up to recruit Enick. He had scholarship offers from Fordham, Buffalo, Youngstown State, Albany, Maine and others.

Enick enjoyed the title runs last year, but the season meant more to him than a bulky, diamond-encrusted championship ring. It was what the ring represented that mattered most.

“My favorite part of last year was not even winning the state, really,” he said. “It was being with the team every week and working. The win was like a big cherry on top. I would love to experience it again and help lead the team through that experience.

“I see my primary role on both sides of the ball as leading the younger players along through experience I’ve had on the football team.”

Joe Enick

Penn-Trafford

Senior

6-3, 290

OL/DL

Committed to: Central Michigan

Other Division I offers: St. Francis (Pa.), Fordham, Buffalo, Georgetown, Youngstown State, The Citadel, Bucknell, Eastern Michigan, Lehigh, Maine, Monmouth, Duquesne, Miami (Ohio) and Albany.

2021 statistics: Had 26 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and led a blocking unit that produced a pair of 1,000-yard rushers.

