2022 Tribune-Review Westmoreland County Football All-Stars
By:
Saturday, December 17, 2022 | 8:20 PM
Danny Calabrace
Latrobe, OL/DL, sr.
The senior played a key role in the success of the Wildcats, who won their first playoff game since 1968. He had 21 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble. It was his blocking that helped Robert Fulton set the school’s rushing record.
Gino Caesar
Hempfield, RB, sr.
The senior rushed for 793 yards and scored 14 touchdowns for the Spartans. He also caught 11 passes for 179 yards and a score.
Samir Crosby
Greensburg Central Catholic, WR/DB, fr.
The freshman had a huge season, making 30 catches for 473 yards, rushing for 351 yards and scoring 15 touchdowns. He also had eight interceptions.
Joe Enick
Penn-Trafford, C/DE, sr.
The two-time Terrific 25 All-Star was a rock in the middle for the Warriors. He was named the winner of the Bill Fralic Memorial Award as the top lineman in the WPIAL. He had 33 tackles, forced two fumbles and recorded 7.5 sacks. He will attend Central Michigan.
Robert Fulton
Latrobe, RB, sr.
The senior rushed for a school-record 1,567 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 60 yards. He has breakaway speed.
Conlan Greene
Penn-Trafford, QB/DE, sr.
The senior makes the Terrific 25 for the second-consecutive year. He’s not your typical quarterback. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound senior completed 112 of 224 passes for 1,478 yards and 11 touchdowns. He rushed for 752 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He will play defense at Temple.
Ayden Hudock
Franklin Regional, WR/S, jr.
The sensational junior was explosive on both sides of the ball. He caught 42 passes for 957 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. He had three interceptions and three scores on returns (interception and kickoff).
TyVaughn Kershaw
Monessen, RB, fr.
The freshman had a huge season for the Greyhounds. He rushed for 1,363 yards and scored 20 touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 78 yards.
Ty Keffer
Southmoreland, WR, jr.
The 6-foot-4 junior made an immediate impact for the Scotties offense. He led the WPIAL with 73 catches for 1,009 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Ryan Kimmel
Greensburg Central Catholic, G/DE, sr.
The senior was named Eastern Conference Lineman of the Year. He helped pave the way for the Centurions’ potent offense. He also scored a touchdown.
Robbie Labuda
Mt. Pleasant, RB, sr.
The quick senior rushed for 1,497 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. He caught 14 passes for 259 yards. He was a Terrific 25 All-Star in 2021. He also played defensive back.
Adam LaCarte
Belle Vernon, WR/DB, jr.
The junior was a ballhawk in the Leopards’ secondary. He had a team-high 75 tackles and four interceptions. He had an interception in the PIAA Class 3A championship game.
Braden Laux
Belle Vernon, QB/DE, jr.
The junior played a huge role in helping the Leopards win their first PIAA title. As a quarterback he completed 64 of 123 passes for 947 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 418 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, he had five sacks.
Steve Macheska
Belle Vernon, OL/DT, sr.
The senior was a Bill Fralic Memorial Award finalist. He ended up with six quarterback sacks, including two in the PIAA Class 3A championship game. He was a superb run stopper. He had 68 tackles, six for losses, and recovered two fumbles.
Jackson Pons
Norwin, WR/QB/DB, jr.
The junior athlete started the season at wide receiver, where he caught 22 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He moved to quarterback later in the season. He made 38 tackles and picked off three passes.
Cody Rubrecht
Greensburg Salem, QB/DB, sr.
The senior was a Terrific 25 wide receiver in 2021 when he caught 48 passes for a school-record 1,010 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He moved to quarterback this season and completed 71 of 152 passes for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,017 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Noah Sanders
Jeannette, RB/DB, sr.
The senior speedster scored 13 touchdowns, rushed for 595 yards and caught 51 passes for 715 yards. He helped the Jayhawks qualify for the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
Roman Sarnic
Franklin Regional, QB, sr.
The senior had an amazing season in helping the Panthers to a conference title. He completed 73 of 133 passes for 1,187 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-high 1,008 yards and scored 14 touchdowns.
Owen Sinclair
Franklin Regional, C/LB, jr.
The junior was a stalwart on offense and defense. He anchored an offensive line that paved the way to a conference title. He was in on 60 tackles, three quarterback sacks and one interception.
Haden Sierocky
Ligonier Valley, RB/WR/FS, sr.
The senior was an offensive machine for the Rams. He rushed for 1,246 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 395 yards and seven touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass. He had 81 tackles, seven interceptions and one sack.
McKinley Shearer
Ligonier Valley, WR/OLB, sr.
This senior had a tremendous season. He led the Rams in tackles with 124, which included 86 solo tackles. He also had five interceptions and one sack.
Daniel Tarabrella
Penn-Trafford, WR/LB, sr.
The senior added to his resume by becoming the Warriors’ leading receiver with 40 catches for 629 yards and four touchdowns. He was the leading tackler for the second consecutive season and earned his second Terrific 25 honor. He is committed to Duquesne.
Alex Tatsch
Latrobe, RB/LB, so.
The sophomore has a bright future after an impressive season. He caught five passes for 50 yards but was the leading tackler on defense with 61 stops, three sacks and three tackles for losses.
Tyree Turner
Greensburg Central Catholic, QB, jr.
The junior completed 85 of 135 passes for 1,601 yards and 23 touchdowns. He threw only four interceptions. He rushed for 198 yards.
Second team
Joey Castle, Norwin, K, sr.
Elijah Binakonsky, Hempfield, RB/LB, sr.
Jackson Hutter, Mt. Pleasant, RB/OLB, jr.
Jake Gedekoh, Belle Vernon, RB, jr.
Chase Ruokonen, Belle Vernon, WR/DB, sr.
Aiden Johnson, Belle Vernon, TE/DE, jr.
Dom Patrick, Derry, DE, sr.
Andrew Devola, Franklin Regional, OL/DL, so.
Nick Petrucci, Franklin Regional, OG/DL, sr.
Da’sjon Craggette, Greensburg Central Catholic, RB, jr.
Kaleb Riggs, Greensburg Salem, OL/DL, sr.
Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem, OL/DL, sr.
Anthony Vallano, Hempfield, TE/MLB, sr.
Payton Molter, Jeannette, QB, jr.
Johnny Wetzel, Latrobe, DB, so.
Corey Boerio, Latrobe, TE/LB, sr.
Kollin Stevens, Latrobe, WR/DB, sr.
Tyler Reese, Mt. Pleasant, WR/DB, sr.
Noah Vogel, Norwin, DE, sr.
Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford, OT, jr.
Carmen Metcalfe, Penn-Trafford, DB/WR, jr.
Tommy Kalkstein, Penn-Trafford, WR/QB/DB, sr.
Kadin Keefer, Southmoreland, QB. jr.
Gavin Roebuck, Yough, WR/LB, sr.
Colin Smith, Ligonier Valley, OL/DL, sr.
Honorable mention
Belle Vernon: Tanner Moody, LB, jr.; Dylan DeWitt, G, sr.
Derry: Nate Gray, K, sr; Damauri Robinson, WR, so.; Blake Revoir, QB, so.
Greensburg Central Catholic: Amari Mack, WR, sr.; Jaydin Canady, ATH, sr.
Greensburg Salem: Kai Brunot, RB/S, so.; Jerome Wallish, WR/DB, sr.; Christian Hostetler, WR/DB, sr.
Hempfield: Jake Phillips, QB/FS, sr.; Ian Tuffs, WR, sr.; Jackson Barton, G/NG, sr.; Will Nelson, C/DT, sr.; Daniel Katonka, WR, sr.
Jeannette: Jesse McCurdy, OL/DL, jr.; Michael Mason, RB/DB, jr.; Lonnie Greene, TE/DE, so.; Gavin Holemeyer, C,/DL, jr.
Latrobe: Ja’Tawn Williams, CB, jr.; Conner Lakin, TE/OLB, sr.
Ligonier Valley: Nick Lonas, LB, sr.; Logan Mulheren, T/DT, sr.
Monessen: Trevian Thompson, OL/DL, sr.; Jermere Majors, LB, fr.; Daevon Burke; KR/RB/DB, jr.; Tim Kershaw, WR, jr.; Jaisean Blackman, OL/DL, sr.; Rodney Johnson, DL/TE, jr.
Mt. Pleasant: William Eicher, OL, jr.; Micah Roadman, OL, jr.; Ethan Eicher,TE, sr.
Southmoreland: Aidan Corvin, C/DL, jr.
Yough: J.J. Waller, RB, sr.; Ian Sarver, P, sr.; Julian Varrenti, DE, jr.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
