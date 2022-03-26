2022 Valley News Dispatch Wrestling All-Stars

By:

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 6:59 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Burrell freshman Calio Zanella wrestles at the PIAA Class 2A Team Championship on Feb. 10 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Niko Ferra pins Mt. Pleasant’s Ethan Bentler in the 132-pound bout during the Class 2A Section 3 team wrestling championship Jan. 26 at Mt. Pleasant. Submitted | Micah Hughes Valley’s Micah Hughes Tribune-Review Kiski Area junior Ethan Connor prepares to wrestle Penn-Trafford’s Brett Hampton during their 2021 Section 1A-3A championship match. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Jrake Burford of Highlands has his hand raised after defeating Austin Smith of Abington Heights at 145 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A tournament March 10 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Kiski Area wrestler Ryan Klingensmith works out during practice Dec. 6, 2021. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Shawn Szymanski beats Jefferson Morgan’s Chase Frameli in the 145-pound bout during the WPIAL Class 2A Wrestling Championship on Feb. 19 at Canon-McMillan. Submitted | Chuck Perkins Valley’s Chuck Perkins Submitted | Chris Heater Kiski Area’s Mark Gray Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Damian Barr works to pin Montour’s Riley Hensley at 160 pounds during the WPIAL Class 2A team quarterfinals Feb. 2 at Burrell. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Enzo Morlacci works against Penn-Trafford’s Wesley Stull in the 160-pound bout during the WCCA championship match Jan. 8 at Kiski Area. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Cole Clark takes on Tucker Paynter of Trinity at 189 pounds at the PIAA Class 2A tournament March 10 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski’s Stone Joseph (top) works against Carter Dilts during practice Dec. 9, 2020 at Kiski Area. Previous Next

Calio Zanella

Burrell, fr., 113 pounds

2021-22 record: 29-15 Overall record: 29-15

Helped the Bucs reach the WPIAL Class 2A team finals. He placed fifth in the WPIAL tournament and qualified for the PIAA Southwest Regional, where he went 1-2. He was one of the better freshmen in the A-K Valley.

Vincent Citrano

Plum, sr., 132 pounds

2021-22 record: 29-3 Overall record: 102-20

Citrano was the Allegheny County champion, defeating Thomas Jefferson freshman Maddox Shaw. He won his first section title. He finished sixth in the WPIAL tournament.

Niko Ferra

Burrell, sr., 132 pounds

2021-22 record: 34-20 Overall record: 88-51

Ferra was an unsung hero for the Bucs. He won some big matches to help the team finish second in the WPIAL Class 2A. After losing his first match of the WPIAL tournament, he battled back and finished fifth to qualify for the Southwest Regional. He earned a berth in the state tournament with a sixth-place finish.

Micah Hughes

Valley, sr., 132 pounds

2021-22 record: 8-5 Overall record: 49-31

Hughes strung together three consecutive wins in the consolation bracket to place at the WPIAL Class 2A tournament and earn a berth in the Southwest Regional. Having battled injuries in his career, he also placed in the WPIAL tournament as a sophomore and advanced to regionals.

Ethan Connor

Kiski Area, sr., 138 pounds

2021-22 record: 31-13 Overall record: 64-37

Connor played a key role in helping Kiski Area capture the Section 1-3A title. He placed third at the WCCA tournament, finished third in the section tournament and was one win from qualifying for the PIAA championships.

Jrake Burford

Highlands, sr., 145 pounds

2021-22 record: 37-11 Overall record: 113-36

Burford was a three-time section runner-up. He finished fourth in the WPIAL Class 3A tournament and qualified for his first state tournament. He was the Allegheny County champion, defeating North Allegheny’s Travis Stipetich.

Ryan Klingensmith

Kiski Area, sr., 145 pounds

2021-22 record: 24-8 Overall record: 71-28

Reached the WPIAL tournament three times after placing second in Section 1 the past two seasons. He helped the Cavaliers to the Section 1-3A title by defeating Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional. He finished second in the WCCA tournament.

Chuck Perkins

Valley, so., 145 pounds

2021-22 record: 21-7 Overall record: 30-14

Perkins had a good season that saw him finish fifth at the WPIAL Class 2A tournament and qualify for the PIAA Southwest Regional.

Shawn Szymanski

Burrell, sr., 145 pounds

2021-22 record: 33-11 Overall record: 97-46

Szymanski was a WPIAL Class 2A champion. He placed sixth in the PIAA Southwest Regional and qualified for the PIAA tournament. He helped the Burrell wrestling team reach the team finals and win a match in the state tournament.

Mark Gray

Kiski Area, sr., 152 pounds

2021-22 record: 28-10 Overall record: 28-10

One of the top freshmen in the WPIAL just missed qualifying for the PIAA meet. He placed fifth in the WPIAL tournament, where he went 4-2. He placed second in the Section 1-3A tournament and third in the WCCA tournament.

Damian Barr

Burrell, sr., 160 pounds

2021-22 record: 23-11 Overall record: 48-26

Barr earned a spot in the state tournament after placing fourth in the WPIAL tournament and fifth in the Southwest Regional. He played a big role in helping the Bucs to a second-place finish in the WPIAL Class 2A team tournament.

Enzo Morlacci

Kiski Area, sr., 160 pounds

2021-22 record: 35-9 Overall record: 104-33

Morlacci ended his stellar career by finishing sixth in the PIAA Class 3A tournament. He reached the PIAA semifinals before falling to Connellsville’s Jared Keslar, the PIAA and WPIAL champion. He placed fourth in consecutive WPIAL tournaments. He de-committed from Lehigh and will pursue a film career.

Cole Clark

Burrell, sr., 189 pounds

2021-22 record: 34-17 Overall record: 77-52

Clark earned a berth in the PIAA Class 2A tournament with a third-place finish in the WPIAL tournament and a sixth-place finish at the Southwest Regional. He played a key role in helping the Bucs reach the PIAA team tournament.

Stone Joseph

Kiski Area, sr., 285 pounds

2021-22 record: 20-8 Overall record: 68-28

The Cavaliers heavyweight had a strong WPIAL Class 3A tournament, where he placed third. He lost in the semifinals to WPIAL champion Billy McChesney of Greensburg Salem, 4-3. Injuries hampered his career. He pinned Trinity’s Ty Banco and Butler’s Jacob Pomykata to finish third. He plans to attend Gannon.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Highlands, Kiski Area, Plum, Valley