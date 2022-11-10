TribLIVE Logo
2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 11

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, November 9, 2022 | 5:50 PM

WPIAL playoffs

Thursday

PIAA Class 2A District 5-8 subregional

Berlin-Brothersvalley (11-0) vs. Westinghouse (10-0) at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 6A

Semifinals

Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 5A

Semifinals

Bethel Park (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Pine-Richland (8-3) vs. Woodland Hills (6-5) at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Latrobe (7-4) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)

Laurel Highlands (8-2) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

McKeesport (10-1) at Armstrong (10-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Montour (7-4) vs. Aliquippa (9-0) at Freedom, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Beaver (8-3) at Avonworth (9-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

East Allegheny (8-3) at Belle Vernon (7-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Shady Side Academy (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (9-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

West Mifflin (6-5) at Freeport (9-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Keystone Oaks (9-2) at Sto-Rox (8-2), 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley (8-3) vs. Beaver Falls (9-1) at Geneva College, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1230 AM, 1450 AM)

McGuffey (8-3) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 95.3 FM)

Washington (7-4) at Neshannock (10-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Clairton (6-5) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Laurel (9-1) vs. Union (8-3) at Shenango, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mapletown (11-0) vs. South Side (10-1) at Waynesburg, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 105.1 FM, 1210 AM)

Rochester (6-4) vs. Fort Cherry (8-3) at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

*Live video stream on Trib HSSN

