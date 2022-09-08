2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 2
By:
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 7:11 PM
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Northeast
Pine-Richland at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)
Nonconference
Aliquippa at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)
Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Armstrong at New Castle, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Brentwood at South Park, 7 p.m.
Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Carlynton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Central Valley at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Highlands at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Knoch at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.
Mars at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
McDowell at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)
McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)
Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Rochester at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Plum, 7 p.m.
Shenango at Riverside, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
South Side at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Summit Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at California, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)
Independent
Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.
Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Dover, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Brashear at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Nonconference
Hopewell at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Northgate at Riverview, noon
Clairton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
*Live video stream on Trib HSSN
