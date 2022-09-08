TribLIVE Logo
2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 2

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 7:11 PM

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Pine-Richland at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

Nonconference

Aliquippa at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)

Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Armstrong at New Castle, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Bishop Canevin at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at South Park, 7 p.m.

Burrell at Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Carlynton at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Central Catholic at Bethel Park, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Central Valley at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Highlands at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Jeannette at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Knoch at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Mars at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

McDowell at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)

Mohawk at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Rochester at New Brighton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Plum, 7 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

South Side at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Derry, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Avonworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Summit Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Union at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Washington at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at California, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Northern Garrett (Md.), 7 p.m.

Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Dover, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Brashear at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

University Prep at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Nonconference

Hopewell at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Northgate at Riverview, noon

Clairton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

*Live video stream on Trib HSSN

