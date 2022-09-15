TribLIVE Logo
2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 3

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 8:07 PM

Thursday

City League

Westinghouse at University Prep, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Big East

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Norwin at Plum, 7 p.m.

Northeast

North Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Greater Allegheny

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

North Catholic at Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Parkway

Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

New Castle at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Western Hills

Avonworth at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Beaver at South Park, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Burrell at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Derry at Yough, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Steel Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Century

Brentwood at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Sto-Rox at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Bishop Canevin at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Cornell at Avella, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Eastern

Frazier at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Nonconference

Baldwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Butler at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Freeport at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Greensburg Central Catholic at Washington, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Shaler, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Knoch at Southmoreland, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Moon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Independent

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

City League

Perry at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Md. at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Neshannock at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Union at Shenango, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Eastern

Clairton at Riverview, noon (HSSN*)

*Live video stream on Trib HSSN

