2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 3
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 8:07 PM
Thursday
City League
Westinghouse at University Prep, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Big East
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Northeast
North Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Connellsville at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)
Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
McKeesport at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Greater Allegheny
Hampton at Kiski Area, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
North Catholic at Highlands, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Parkway
Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)
Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
New Castle at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Western Hills
Beaver at South Park, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Burrell at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Derry at Yough, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Steel Valley, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Century
Brentwood at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Waynesburg Central at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at South Side, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Bishop Canevin at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Carlynton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Eastern
Springdale at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Jefferson-Morgan at California, 7 p.m.
Mapletown at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Nonconference
Baldwin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Butler at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
Deer Lakes at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)
Freeport at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Greensburg Central Catholic at Washington, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Shaler, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Knoch at Southmoreland, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Moon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Penn-Trafford at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Independent
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
City League
Perry at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Md. at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Neshannock at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.
Union at Shenango, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Eastern
Clairton at Riverview, noon (HSSN*)
*Live video stream on Trib HSSN
