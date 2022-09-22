TribLIVE Logo
2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 4

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 7:57 PM

Thursday

City League

Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Big East

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)

Plum at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Northeast

North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Kiski Area at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Parkway

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)

Class 3A

Western Hills

Hopewell at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Century

Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Washington at Brentwood, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Mohawk at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Union, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Shenango at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Carlynton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Riverview at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

California at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Allegany, Md., 7 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

Brownsville at Shadyside, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Butler at Erie, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Jeannette at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Moon at Mars, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

South Side at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Perry, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

University Prep at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

WPIAL

Class A

Black Hills

Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

*Live video stream on Trib HSSN

