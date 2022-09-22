2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 4
By:
Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 7:57 PM
Thursday
City League
Westinghouse at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
North Allegheny at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Big East
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 107.1 FM)
Plum at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Northeast
North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big Seven
Laurel Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Hampton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Kiski Area at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Parkway
Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Central Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)
Class 3A
Western Hills
Hopewell at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
South Park at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Century
Keystone Oaks at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Washington at Brentwood, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM)
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Freedom at Riverside, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Mohawk at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Laurel at Union, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Summit Academy at Northgate, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Clairton, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Tri-County South
Bentworth at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
California at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin at Allegany, Md., 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)
Brownsville at Shadyside, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Butler at Erie, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Jeannette at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
South Side at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Valley at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Norwin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Perry, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
University Prep at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday
WPIAL
Class A
Black Hills
Avella at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m. (HSSN*)
*Live video stream on Trib HSSN
More High School Football• A-K Valley football players to watch in 2022 Week 4
• A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 4
• The Birdie delivers Week 4 A-K Valley football picks with a hard candy shell
• Unbeaten Hempfield readies for its biggest game in decades, a clash with Penn-Trafford
• Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 4