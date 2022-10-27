TribLIVE Logo
2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 9

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 5:48 PM

Thursday

WPIAL

Class A

Tri-County South

Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Sto-Rox at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Independent

Carrick at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 95.3 FM)

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Moon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Big East

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 4A

Big Seven

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Highlands at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

North Catholic at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Parkway

Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

Chartiers Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Montour at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Interstate

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Greensburg Salem at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Western Hills

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Park at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Yough, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Century

Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)

Midwestern

Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Shenango at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

South Side at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Union, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Beth-Center at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Nonconference

Butler at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1050 AM)

Frazier at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 95.7 FM)

Spring Mills (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Saturday

City League championship

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 4 p.m.

*Live video stream on Trib HSSN

