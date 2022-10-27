2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 9
By:
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 | 5:48 PM
Thursday
WPIAL
Class A
Tri-County South
Bentworth at California, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Sto-Rox at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Independent
Friday
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 95.3 FM)
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Big East
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Northeast
Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 4A
Big Seven
Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Greater Allegheny
Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
North Catholic at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Parkway
Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)
Chartiers Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Montour at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Valley at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Interstate
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Greensburg Salem at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)
Western Hills
Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)
Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Park at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Yough, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Century
Charleroi at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)
Midwestern
Freedom at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Shenango at Laurel, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
South Side at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Union, 7 p.m.
Black Hills
Avella at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Beth-Center at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Nonconference
Butler at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1050 AM)
Gateway at Central Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Plum at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 95.7 FM)
Spring Mills (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Saturday
City League championship
Allderdice at Westinghouse, 4 p.m.
*Live video stream on Trib HSSN
