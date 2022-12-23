2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Avonworth sweeps MVP honors in Western Hills
Thursday, December 22, 2022 | 4:17 PM
Avonworth’s Luke Hilyard and Brandon Biagiarelli swept the conference MVP honors, and nine teammates also were named first-team all-conference after the Antelopes won the Class 3A Western Hills title.
The team went 6-0 in the conference and finished 11-2 overall as the WPIAL Class 3A runner-up. Hilyard was voted the conference’s top offensive player and Biagiarelli earned the corresponding defensive award.
Avonworth’s Gabe Bonnet was named the conference’s top defensive lineman, and the Antelopes’ Duke Johncour earned coach of the year honors.
Beaver, West Mifflin and South Park finished in a three-way tie for second in the conference at 4-2. Beaver’s Omari Smith was voted as the top offensive lineman.
First team offense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth, TE, 6-4, 230, sr.
Austin Johncour, Avonworth, WR, 6-8, 210, sr.
Andrew Kuban, Avonworth, WR, 5-11, 185, jr.
Ty’Jeir Williams, West Mifflin, WR, 6-0, 185, sr.
Jakub Pickett, Quaker Valley, WR, 6-2, 190, sr.
Aiden Ezar, Avonworth, OL, 6-1, 230, sr.
Mason Metz, Avonworth, OL, 6-0, 205, so.
Omari Smith, Beaver, OL, 6-4, 260, sr.
Sean Morrison, South Park, OL, 6-5, 315, sr.
Rico Steele, West Mifflin, OL, 6-4, 302, jr.
Shai Newby, West Mifflin, QB, 5-11, 185, sr.
Luke Hilyard, Avonworth RB, 5-10, 205, sr.
DelRon White, West Mifflin, RB, 5-11, 220, jr.
Liam Gibson, Beaver, RB, 6-0, 180, sr.
Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth, FB, 6-2, 220, jr.
Ty Tamborino, Seton LaSalle, ATH, 5-10, 145, sr.
First team defense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Gabe Bonnet, Avonworth, DL, 6-4, 205, sr.
DelRon White, West Mifflin, DL, 5-11, 220, jr.
Braeden Walker, West Mifflin, DL, 6-2, 260, jr.
Greg Barlion, Hopewell, DL, 6-4, 230, sr.
Cade Pattison, Beaver, DL, 6-1, 225, sr.
Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth, LB, 6-2, 220, jr.
Liam Gibson, Beaver, LB, 6-0, 180, sr.
Diego Gutierrez, Beaver, LB, 5-6, 160, sr.
Peyton Yuhas, West Mifflin, LB, 6-0, 210, sr.
Colin Crawford, Avonworth, DB, 6-1, 170, sr.
Harper Conroy, South Park, DB, 6-5, 214, sr.
Ty’Jeir Williams, West Mifflin, DB, 6-0, 185, sr.
Gerrell Leeper, Beaver, DB, 6-0, 155, sr.
Nate Harper, Avonworth, P, 5-11, 185, sr.
Offensive MVP: Luke Hilyard, Avonworth
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Omari Smith, Beaver
Defensive MVP: Brandon Biagiarelli, Avonworth
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Gabe Bonnet, Avonworth
Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth
