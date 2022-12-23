2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Belle Vernon gets 12 spots on Interstate 1st team

Thursday, December 22, 2022 | 2:19 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin celebrates after defeating Avonworth in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium.

Belle Vernon has had many reasons to celebrate.

The Leopards won their conference, were crowned WPIAL champions and later celebrated a state title. After the historic season, they also can celebrate the all-conference results. Belle Vernon earned 12 first-team spots on the Class 3A Interstate team led by junior Quinton Martin, who earned all-conference honors at running back and defensive back.

Martin also was voted as the conference’s offensive MVP.

The Leopards went 5-0 in the conference, finished 12-2 overall and won the first state title in team history. The WPIAL title was the first since 1995.

Elizabeth Forward earned seven first-team spots after finishing second in the conference, and junior Charlie Meehleib was named the conference’s top defensive player.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon, OT, 6-4, 240, sr.

Micah Roadman, Mt. Pleasant, OT, 6-1, 225, jr.

Dane Levi, Belle Vernon, G, 6-3, 260, jr.

Ricky Prokop, Elizabeth Forward, G, 5-8, 200, sr.

Luke Bryer, Belle Vernon, C, 5-10, 225, jr.

Grant Robinson, Elizabeth Forward, C, 6-0, 242, sr.

Aiden Johnson, Belle Vernon, TE, 6-2, 220, jr.

Chase Ruokonen, Belle Vernon, WR, 6-0, 175, sr.

Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward, WR, 6-2, 188, sr.

Ty Keffer, Southmoreland, WR, 6-3, 195, jr.

Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant, RB, 6-3, 180, sr.

Jake Gedekoh, Belle Vernon, RB, 6-0, 205, jr.

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon, All-Purpose Back, 6-3, 205, jr.

Jackson Hutter, Mt. Pleasant, FB, 6-1, 200, jr.

Cody Rubrect, Greensburg Salem, QB, 5-10, 170, sr.

Daishaun Alexander, Greensburg Salem, K, 6-2, 175, sr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Braden Laux, Belle Vernon, DL, 6-5, 215, jr.

Kaleb Riggs, Greensburg Salem, DL, 6-1, 240, sr.

Chris Climes, Elizabeth Forward, DL, 6-2, 270, so.

Charlie Meehleib, Elizabeth Forward, DL, 6-4, 225, jr.

Jackson Hutter, Mt. Pleasant, LB, 6-1, 200, jr.

Parker Jewell, Belle Vernon, LB, 5-11, 200, sr.

Johnny Dinapoli, Elizabeth Forward, LB, 6-0, 220, sr.

Tray Whetsel, Southmoreland, LB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon, DB, 6-3, 195, jr.

Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon, DB, 6-1, 185, jr.

Keilly Rush, Elizabeth Forward, DB, 6-1, 170, sr.

Willie Schwerha, Belle Vernon, P, 6-0, 160, jr.

Offensive POY: Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

Defensive POY: Charlie Meehleib, Elizabeth Forward

