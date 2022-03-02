2022 WPIAL Class 3A Wrestling Championship info

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 | 8:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon senior Cole Weightman tries to spin away from Thomas Jefferson senior Brian Finnerty in the 215-pound finalat the WPIAL Class 3A Section 2 tournament Feb. 26 at Hempfield.

PIAA Class 3A WPIAL and PIAA Southwest Regional

Where: Canon-McMillan High School

When: Friday and Saturday

Times: Friday: Pigtail and preliminary round, 5 p.m.; Quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Consolation Round 2, 10 a.m.; Semifinals, 11:30 a.m.; Parade of Champions and finals, 4 p.m.

WPIAL Tickets: GoFan

Tickets will be $10 online and at the gate. No student tickets will be available.

Radio: TribHSSN Live

Pairings and live results: Flo Arena

At stake: Top 4 finishers in each of the 13 weight classes earn a berth in the PIAA 3A championships March 10-12 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Weight class breakdown:

106: Section champs: 1. Nico Fanella, Indiana; 2. Luke Willochell, Latrobe; 3. Connor Smith, Seneca Valley, ; 4. Tanner Mizenko, Canon-McMillan. Top four seeds: 1. Willochell (Latrobe, fr., 36-4); 2. Fanella (Indiana, fr., 28-0); 3. Ty Kapusta (Franklin Regional, so., 25-6); 4. Smith (Seneca Valley, so., 26-5).

113: Section champs: 1: Carter Putt, Indiana; 2. Evan Petrovich, Connellsville; 3. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley; 4. Darius McMillon, Peters Township. Top four seeds: 1. Chappell (Seneca Valley, jr. 29-4); 2. McMillon (Peters Township, fr., 26-2); 3. Brandon Dami (Canon-McMillan, jr., 23-8); 4. Petrovich (Connellsville, fr., 30-9).

120: Section champs: 1. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford; 2. Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe; 3. Dominic Ferraro, Pine-Richland; 4. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan. Top four seeds: 1. Kilkeary (Latrobe, jr., 38-2); 2. Hohman (Penn-Trafford, sr., 26-2); 3. Houpt (Canon-McMillan, sr., 30-4); 4. Mason Kernan (Bethel Park, so., 35-1).

126: Section champs: 1. Hayden Coy, Penn-Trafford; 2. Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson; 3. Dylan Coy, North Allegheny; 4. Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg. Top four seeds: 1. Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, fr., 34-4); 2. Ethan Lebin (Hempfield, jr., 26-6); 3. Coy (North Allegheny, sr., 28-2); 4. Anthony Ferraro (Pine-Richland, jr., 32-4).

132: Section champs: 1. Vincent Citrano, Plum; 2. Chas Ozias, Connellsville; 3. Khyvon Grace, Moon; 4. Mac Church, Waynesburg. Top four seeds: 1. Church (Waynesburg, jr., 30-2); 2. Citrano (Plum, sr., 27-0); 3. Ozias (Connellsville, sr., 32-6); 4. Grace (Moon, sr., 32-2).

138: Section champs: 1. Nate Stone, Franklin Regional; 2. Briar Priest, Hempfield; 3. Domenic Vivirito, Butler; 4. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg. Top four seeds: 1. Priest (Hempfield, sr., 30-2); 2. Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, fr. 35-7); 3. Stoneking (Waynesburg, sr., 35-9); 4. Robbie Allison (Trinity, so., 12-3).

145: Section champs: 1. Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional; 2. Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield; 3. Ty Watters, West Allegheny; 4. Nate Jones, Waynesburg. Top four seeds: 1. Watters (West Allegheny, jr., 28-2); 2. Solomon (Franklin Regional, sr., 33-3); 3. Kapusta (Hempfield, jr., 29-4); 4. Levi Donnel (Butler, jr., 30-3).

152: Section champs: 1. Danny Turner, Indiana; 2. Jack Pletcher, Latrobe; 3. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richlands; 4. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley. Top four seeds: 1. Laffey (Pine-Richland, sr., 24-1); 2. Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley, jr., 25-4); 3. Nico Taddy (West Allegheny, jr., 32-4); 4. Pletcher (Latrobe, sr., 38-6).

160: Section champs: 1. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area; 2. Jared Keslar, Connellsville; 3. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny; 4. Bodie Morgan, Trinity. Top four seeds: 1. Keslar (Connellsville, sr., 30-3); 2. Taylor (West Allegheny, so., 34-5); 3. Morlacci (Kiski Area, sr., 29-4); 4. Chase Kranitz (Norwin, sr., 29-6).

172: Section champs: 1. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong; 2. Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon; 3. Christian Scheller, Mars; 4. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg. Top four seeds: 1. Welsh (Waynesburg, jr., 38-1); 2. Matt Furman (Canon-McMillan, jr., 28-7); 3. Hoffman (Belle Vernon, sr., 32-5); 4. Scheller (Mars, sr., 19-3).

189: Section champs: 1. Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional; 2. George Shultz, Connellsville; 3. Matt Serwatka, North Hills; 4. Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon. Top four seeds: 1. Stout (Mt. Lebanon, sr., 34-0); 2. Marino (Franklin Regional, so., 30-5); 3. Brody Evans (Waynesburg, jr., 34-11); 4. Owen Ott (Penn-Trafford, jr., 23-11).

215: Section champs: 1. Corbin Johnston, Armstrong; 2. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson; 3. Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley; 4. Joshua Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley. Top four seeds: 1. Finnerty (Thomas Jefferson, sr., 36-1); 2. Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon, sr., 7-1); 3. Volk-Klos (Seneca Valley, sr., 18-0); 4. Corey Boerio (Latrobe, jr., 37-8).

285: Section champs: 1. Stone Joseph, Kiski Area; 2. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem; 3. Jason Pomykata, Butler; 4. Noah Tustin, Waynesburg. Top four seeds: 1. McChesney (Greensburg Salem, sr., 30-0); 2. Tustin (Waynesburg, sr., 36-11); 3. Ty Banco (Trinity, jr., 30-5); 4. Joey Schneck (Pine-Richand, jr., 35-5).

Returning 2021 champions: Tyler Chappell (Seneca Valley, 106), Vinny Kilkeary (Latrobe, 113), Dylan Coy (North Allegheny, 120) and Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon, 215).

Returning 2021 PIAA placewinners: Mac Church (Waynesburg, champion, 120), Briar Priest (Hempfield, champion, 132), Finn Solomon (Franklin Regional, champion, 138), Rocco Welsh (Waynesburg, second, 152), Tyler Chappell (106, third), Vinny Kilkeary (Latrobe, third, 113), Troy Hohman (Penn-Trafford, fourth, 113), Dylan Evans (Chartiers Valley, fourth, 138), Jared Keslar (Connellsville, fourth, 145), Billy McChesney (Greensburg Salem, fourth, 285), Colton Stoneking (Waynesburg, fifth, 132), Chase Kranitz (Norwin, fifth, 160), Chad Ozias (Connellsville, eighth, 120) and Cole Weightman (Belle Vernon, eighth, 215).

