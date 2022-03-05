2022 WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball championship breakdown: North Hills vs. Fox Chapel

Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 12:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Hills’ Royce Parham celebrates after defeating North Allegheny, 61-53, in a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Ross. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Fox Chapel’s Eli Yofan celebrates after the Foxes scored late in the fourth quarter against Central Catholic on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Alumni Hall in Oakland. Previous Next

WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball

No. 1 North Hills vs. No. 2 Fox Chapel

7 p.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL titles: North Hills 0, Fox Chapel 1 (1977)

North Hills (24-0)

Coach: Buzz Gabos

5, Alex Smith, 6-3, sr., G

10, Will Blass, 6-0, sr., G

21, Matt Seidl, 6-2, sr., G

23, Devin Burgess, 6-4, sr., F

44, Royce Parham, 6-7, so., F

Notable: North Hills defeated Fox Chapel, 87-57, on Dec. 11 in a season-opening tournament at North Hills. … The Indians are trying to win the first WPIAL title in program history. They reached the finals in 2016, losing to Pine-Richland, 73-50. … Parham averages 20 points, Smith 18 and Seidl 14. … North Hills reached this year’s finals by defeating No. 8 North Allegheny, 61-53; and No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 48-36. … North Hills bounced back from a 4-10 season a year ago to reach the WPIAL finals with an undefeated record. … The offense averages 73.6 points, best in WPIAL Class 6A. The defense allows 53.9. … Parham’s mother Kim (Calhoun) Parham was a basketball star for Penn Hills in the early 1990s, and the 6-foot-3 center later set records at Penn State. … Smith’s older brother, Nick, starred on the 2016 WPIAL runner-up team.

Fox Chapel (23-1)

Coach: Zack Skrinjar

2, Eli Yofan, 6-2, sr., G

10, James Dockey, 6-1, sr., G

12, Jacob DeMotte, 5-8, sr., G

22, Colin Kwiatkowski, 6-5, sr., F

31, Russell Fenton, 6-2, sr., F

Notable: Yofan averages 20 points and six rebounds. He scored a season-high 34 points and had 12 rebounds in a quarterfinal win over Pine-Richland. … Yofan is a 44% shooter from beyond the arc (45 of 103). … He received Division I offers from Army and Navy. … Dockey averages 10.7 ppg. … Motte and Fenton are nine-point scorers. … Fox Chapel reached the finals by defeating No. 7 Pine-Richland, 77-67; and No. 3 Central Catholic, 37-32. … The Foxes topped Beaver Falls, 50-46, in the 1977 finals. They were WPIAL runners-up in 1988 and ’98. … The offense averages 66.9 points and the defense allows 50.2 ppg. … Fox Chapel has won 22 games in a row since its early-season loss to North Hills.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

