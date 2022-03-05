2022 WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball championship breakdown: North Hills vs. Fox Chapel
Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 12:29 PM
WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball
No. 1 North Hills vs. No. 2 Fox Chapel
7 p.m. Saturday, Petersen Events Center
On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL titles: North Hills 0, Fox Chapel 1 (1977)
North Hills (24-0)
Coach: Buzz Gabos
5, Alex Smith, 6-3, sr., G
10, Will Blass, 6-0, sr., G
21, Matt Seidl, 6-2, sr., G
23, Devin Burgess, 6-4, sr., F
44, Royce Parham, 6-7, so., F
Notable: North Hills defeated Fox Chapel, 87-57, on Dec. 11 in a season-opening tournament at North Hills. … The Indians are trying to win the first WPIAL title in program history. They reached the finals in 2016, losing to Pine-Richland, 73-50. … Parham averages 20 points, Smith 18 and Seidl 14. … North Hills reached this year’s finals by defeating No. 8 North Allegheny, 61-53; and No. 4 Mt. Lebanon, 48-36. … North Hills bounced back from a 4-10 season a year ago to reach the WPIAL finals with an undefeated record. … The offense averages 73.6 points, best in WPIAL Class 6A. The defense allows 53.9. … Parham’s mother Kim (Calhoun) Parham was a basketball star for Penn Hills in the early 1990s, and the 6-foot-3 center later set records at Penn State. … Smith’s older brother, Nick, starred on the 2016 WPIAL runner-up team.
Fox Chapel (23-1)
Coach: Zack Skrinjar
2, Eli Yofan, 6-2, sr., G
10, James Dockey, 6-1, sr., G
12, Jacob DeMotte, 5-8, sr., G
22, Colin Kwiatkowski, 6-5, sr., F
31, Russell Fenton, 6-2, sr., F
Notable: Yofan averages 20 points and six rebounds. He scored a season-high 34 points and had 12 rebounds in a quarterfinal win over Pine-Richland. … Yofan is a 44% shooter from beyond the arc (45 of 103). … He received Division I offers from Army and Navy. … Dockey averages 10.7 ppg. … Motte and Fenton are nine-point scorers. … Fox Chapel reached the finals by defeating No. 7 Pine-Richland, 77-67; and No. 3 Central Catholic, 37-32. … The Foxes topped Beaver Falls, 50-46, in the 1977 finals. They were WPIAL runners-up in 1988 and ’98. … The offense averages 66.9 points and the defense allows 50.2 ppg. … Fox Chapel has won 22 games in a row since its early-season loss to North Hills.
