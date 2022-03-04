2022 WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship breakdown: Mt. Lebanon vs. Upper St. Clair

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor works against Bethel Park’s Emma Dziezgowski during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Mia Brown shoots a 3-pointer against North Allegheny during a WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon. Previous Next

WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship

No. 1 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 3 Upper St. Clair

7 p.m. Friday, Petersen Events Center

On the air: Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com; Audio: WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL titles: Mt. Lebanon 3 (2009, ‘10, ‘12); Upper St. Clair 6 (1973, ‘93, ‘94, ‘96, 2003, ‘08)

Mt. Lebanon (22-1)

Coach: Dori Oldaker

Projected starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

4, Anna Streiff, 5-4, jr., G

5, Gina Smith, 5-7, jr., G

13, Brooke Collins, 5-9, sr., G

15, Ashleigh Connor, 5-10, sr., G

24, Reagan Murdoch, 5-9, sr., G/F

Notable: Mt. Lebanon was cruising through the regular season undefeated before losing to Upper St. Clair, 58-53, in the final week of the regular season. … Mt. Lebanon bounced back in the playoffs, earning a 50-38 win over No. 8 Peters Township in the quarterfinals and a 52-33 victory over No. 5 Bethel Park in the semifinals. … The Blue Devils are led by St. Louis commit Ashleigh Connor (20 ppg), who had 16 points in the semifinals. … Coach Dori Oldaker guided the Blue Devils to three straight PIAA titles in 2009, ‘10 and ‘11.

Upper St. Clair (20-4)

Coach: Pete Serio

Projected starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

14, Samantha Prunzik, 5-6, jr., G

20, Paige Dellicarri, 5-6, jr., G

22, Molly James, 5-10, sr., F

42, Katelyn Robbins, 6-1, jr., F

44, Mia Brown, 5-10, jr., G

Notable: USC is back in the WPIAL finals after falling to North Allegheny, 70-36, in the 2021 championship game. … The Panthers topped No. 6 Penn-Trafford, 47-32, in the quarterfinals and No. 2 North Allegheny, 48-44, in the semifinals. … The Panthers are led by junior Katelyn Robbins, who had 18 points in the semifinals. Freshman Rylee Kalocay added 11 off the bench and came through in the clutch to seal the victory. Kalocay scored USC’s final nine points, including a tying 3-pointer, a go-ahead runner with 3.2 seconds left and two free throws with seven-tenths on the clock. … The Panthers also are strong defensively, allowing 39.3 points per game. … They won six of their last seven games to end the regular season.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Mt. lebanon, Upper St. Clair