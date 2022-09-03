TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 1

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Top performers for Week 1 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

323 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (19 of 37)

313 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (22 of 36)

257 – Nehemiah Azeem, OLSH (16 of 36)

249 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (20 of 44)

239 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (12 of 17)

210 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (17 of 28)

199 – Mac Schnur, Butler (13 of 23)

195 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (16 of 43)

194 – Logan Kushner, North Allegheny (12 of 19)

189 – Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson (18 of 33)

188 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (15 of 37)

186 – Ben DeMotte, Fox Chapel (15 of 30)

185 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (19 of 32)

177 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (14 of 27)

176 – Harper Conroy, South Park (15 of 30)

168 – Dominick Revi, Beth-Center (8 of 15)

166 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (6 of 10)

157 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (8 of 12)

156 – John Kozar, Baldwin (6 of 18)

157 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (9 of 15)

137 – Cole Jaworowski, Avella (12 of 30)

136 – Brad Birch, Gateway (17 of 27)

135 – Parker Lyons, Rochester (7 of 16)

134 – Logan Carlisle, Washington (8 of 12)

132 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (14 of 30)

131 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (8 of 14)

129 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (12 of 20)

129 – Sean Franzi, Plum (8 of 20)

128 – Deavon Ivory, Ambridge (10 of 15)

128 – Blake Revoir, Derry (10 or 23)

123 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional (7 of 15)

107 – Joey Mayer, Hampton (6 of 9)

107 – David Shields, Mt. Lebanon (10 of 18)

103 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (10 of 15)

100 – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford (12 of 38)

Rushing

261 – David Davis, Imani Christian

251 – Robert Fulton, Latrobe

249 – Dominick Curci, Apollo-Ridge

243 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant

211 – Evan Wright, Mars

209 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley

195 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown

194 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

186 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley

178 – Colin Brady, West Greene

178 – Joey Hello, Trinity

167 – Gino Caesar, Hempfield

154 – Ahmad Ward, Derry

151 – Austin Caye, Bethel Park

150 – Brock Borgo, Hampton

149 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

147 – Landon Johnson, Riverview

142 – Devin Beattie, Burrell

142 – Robert Janis, Riverside

142 – Eryck Moore, Plum

133 – Wyatt Craver, Seneca Valley

129 – Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair

128 – Rudy Brown, Burgettstown

128 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson

123 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional

120 – Kyle Brookman, McGuffey

120 – Zach Welsh, Washington

118 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks

108 – Chase Fox, Waynesburg

107 – Damian Grunnagle, Freedom

106 – Eric Doerue, South Park

104 – Andrew Gavlik, North Allegheny

102 – Kai Brunot, Greensburg Salem

100 – Zach Bewszka, Franklin Regional

Receiving

156 – Keondre DeShields, Laurel Highlands (14 rec.)

146 – Dereon Greer, OLSH (8 rec.)

143 – Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley (5 rec.)

136 – Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny (6 rec.)

135 – Ethan Varesko, Beth-Center (3 rec.)

123 – Brandon London, Shaler (5 rec.)

116 – Isaiah Bradick, Avella (9 rec.)

116 – Colin Crawford, Avonworth (7 rec.)

116 – Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional (4 rec.)

116 – Austyn Winkleblech, Canon-McMillan (7 rec.)

108 – Sean Sullivan, Thomas Jefferson (9 rec.)

103 – Wyatt Markovich, South Park (7 rec.)

100 – Ian Tuffs, Hempfield (4 rec.)

More Football

High school football roundup for Week 1: Gavlik leads North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan
Bethel Park off to 2-0 start after OT victory against Mt. Lebanon
Hayes scores 4 times as Aliquippa uses pair of 4th-quarter TDs to top Armstrong
Quinton Martin’s 3 touchdowns lead Belle Vernon past Laurel Highlands
Nick Curci runs for 249 yards to lift Apollo-Ridge past Valley

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter