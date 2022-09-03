2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 1
By:
Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 12:31 AM
Top performers for Week 1 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
323 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (19 of 37)
313 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (22 of 36)
257 – Nehemiah Azeem, OLSH (16 of 36)
249 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (20 of 44)
239 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (12 of 17)
210 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (17 of 28)
199 – Mac Schnur, Butler (13 of 23)
195 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (16 of 43)
194 – Logan Kushner, North Allegheny (12 of 19)
189 – Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson (18 of 33)
188 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (15 of 37)
186 – Ben DeMotte, Fox Chapel (15 of 30)
185 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (19 of 32)
177 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (14 of 27)
176 – Harper Conroy, South Park (15 of 30)
168 – Dominick Revi, Beth-Center (8 of 15)
166 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (6 of 10)
157 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (8 of 12)
156 – John Kozar, Baldwin (6 of 18)
157 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (9 of 15)
137 – Cole Jaworowski, Avella (12 of 30)
136 – Brad Birch, Gateway (17 of 27)
135 – Parker Lyons, Rochester (7 of 16)
134 – Logan Carlisle, Washington (8 of 12)
132 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (14 of 30)
131 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (8 of 14)
129 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (12 of 20)
129 – Sean Franzi, Plum (8 of 20)
128 – Deavon Ivory, Ambridge (10 of 15)
128 – Blake Revoir, Derry (10 or 23)
123 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional (7 of 15)
107 – Joey Mayer, Hampton (6 of 9)
107 – David Shields, Mt. Lebanon (10 of 18)
103 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (10 of 15)
100 – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford (12 of 38)
Rushing
261 – David Davis, Imani Christian
251 – Robert Fulton, Latrobe
249 – Dominick Curci, Apollo-Ridge
243 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant
211 – Evan Wright, Mars
209 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley
195 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown
194 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
186 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley
178 – Colin Brady, West Greene
178 – Joey Hello, Trinity
167 – Gino Caesar, Hempfield
154 – Ahmad Ward, Derry
151 – Austin Caye, Bethel Park
150 – Brock Borgo, Hampton
149 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport
147 – Landon Johnson, Riverview
142 – Devin Beattie, Burrell
142 – Robert Janis, Riverside
142 – Eryck Moore, Plum
133 – Wyatt Craver, Seneca Valley
129 – Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair
128 – Rudy Brown, Burgettstown
128 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson
123 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional
120 – Kyle Brookman, McGuffey
120 – Zach Welsh, Washington
118 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks
108 – Chase Fox, Waynesburg
107 – Damian Grunnagle, Freedom
106 – Eric Doerue, South Park
104 – Andrew Gavlik, North Allegheny
102 – Kai Brunot, Greensburg Salem
100 – Zach Bewszka, Franklin Regional
Receiving
156 – Keondre DeShields, Laurel Highlands (14 rec.)
146 – Dereon Greer, OLSH (8 rec.)
143 – Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley (5 rec.)
136 – Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny (6 rec.)
135 – Ethan Varesko, Beth-Center (3 rec.)
123 – Brandon London, Shaler (5 rec.)
116 – Isaiah Bradick, Avella (9 rec.)
116 – Colin Crawford, Avonworth (7 rec.)
116 – Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional (4 rec.)
116 – Austyn Winkleblech, Canon-McMillan (7 rec.)
108 – Sean Sullivan, Thomas Jefferson (9 rec.)
103 – Wyatt Markovich, South Park (7 rec.)
100 – Ian Tuffs, Hempfield (4 rec.)
