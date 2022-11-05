TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 10

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 12:02 AM

Top performers for Week 10 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

351 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin (9 of 9)

307 – Jay Wrona, Mohawk (28 of 46)

303 – Adrian Midgley, Hampton (11 of 18)

302 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (21 of 29)

210 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (12 of 22)

194 – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford (13 of 27)

194 – Tanner Pfeuffer, Bethel Park (14 of 19)

191 – Brad Birch, Gateway (18 of 29)

180 – Jayden Floyd, Leechburg (11 of 17)

173 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (14 of 32)

162 – Brody Almashy, South Side (6 of 7)

157 – Kole Olszewski, Bishop Canevin (12 of 17)

155 – Mac Schnur, Butler (12 of 31)

153 – Kadin Keefer, Southmoreland (13 of 26)

147 – Xander LeFebvre, Western Beaver (7 of 20)

147 – Jake Wolfe, Montour (13 of 18)

144 – Cole Chatfield, Mt. Pleasant (12 of 25)

144 – Daniel Dozier, Monessen (10 of 19)

142 – Michael Cahill, East Allegheny (12 of 20)

142 – Gage Upton, West Allegheny (14 of 37)

139 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry (8 of 11)

129 – Tyree Turner, Greensburg C.C. (11 of 17)

126 – Cameron Walter, Woodland Hills (5 of 6)

114 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (14 of 25)

110 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (14 of 21)

100 – Jonny Huff, Neshannock (10 of 15)

Rushing

294 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

255 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry

225 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks

223 – Antonio Laure, Rochester

215 – Eric Doerue, South Park

210 – Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy

200 – Jahmil Perrymna, McKeesport

200 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley

198 – Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair

193 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant

193 – Eddie Lewis, Washington

158 – Michael Cahill, East Allegheny

150 – Tyvaughn Kershaw, Monessen

140 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge

134 – Landon Smith, Laurel

128 – Lane Golkosky, Mt. Pleasant

124 – Ethan Faletto, Fort Cherry

121 – Frankie Keyes, Woodland Hills

109 – Trey Whetsel, Southmoreland

105 – Dom Guido, Rochester

103 – Brock Cornell, West Allegheny

102 – Joey Mayer, Hampton

Receiving

165 – Bobby Fadden, Mohawk (11 rec.)

159 – Ty’jeir Williams, West Mifflin (4 rec.)

153 – Benny Haselrig, Hampton (3 rec.)

145 – Rich Fix, West Mifflin (3 rec.)

123 – Ian Olsen, Armstrong (5 rec.)

120 – Scoop Smith, Woodland Hills (3 rec.)

110 – Clinton Robinson, Keystone Oaks (6 rec.)

100 – Daniel Batch, Montour (6 rec.)

More High School Football

Montour edges Hampton on 99-yard drive that ends in Hail Mary touchdown
WPIAL Class 5A football roundup: No. 1 Bethel Park survives scare from North Hills
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: Cadin Olsen guides Armstrong past Blackhawk in 1st round
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Bellinotti’s 4 TDs lift Shady Side Academy past South Park
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: No. 3 Sto-Rox blanks Riverside in 1st round

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter