2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 10
By:
Saturday, November 5, 2022 | 12:02 AM
Top performers for Week 10 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
351 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin (9 of 9)
307 – Jay Wrona, Mohawk (28 of 46)
303 – Adrian Midgley, Hampton (11 of 18)
302 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (21 of 29)
210 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (12 of 22)
194 – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford (13 of 27)
194 – Tanner Pfeuffer, Bethel Park (14 of 19)
191 – Brad Birch, Gateway (18 of 29)
180 – Jayden Floyd, Leechburg (11 of 17)
173 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (14 of 32)
162 – Brody Almashy, South Side (6 of 7)
157 – Kole Olszewski, Bishop Canevin (12 of 17)
155 – Mac Schnur, Butler (12 of 31)
153 – Kadin Keefer, Southmoreland (13 of 26)
147 – Xander LeFebvre, Western Beaver (7 of 20)
147 – Jake Wolfe, Montour (13 of 18)
144 – Cole Chatfield, Mt. Pleasant (12 of 25)
144 – Daniel Dozier, Monessen (10 of 19)
142 – Michael Cahill, East Allegheny (12 of 20)
142 – Gage Upton, West Allegheny (14 of 37)
139 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry (8 of 11)
129 – Tyree Turner, Greensburg C.C. (11 of 17)
126 – Cameron Walter, Woodland Hills (5 of 6)
114 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (14 of 25)
110 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (14 of 21)
100 – Jonny Huff, Neshannock (10 of 15)
Rushing
294 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
255 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry
225 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks
223 – Antonio Laure, Rochester
215 – Eric Doerue, South Park
210 – Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy
200 – Jahmil Perrymna, McKeesport
200 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley
198 – Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair
193 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant
193 – Eddie Lewis, Washington
158 – Michael Cahill, East Allegheny
150 – Tyvaughn Kershaw, Monessen
140 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge
134 – Landon Smith, Laurel
128 – Lane Golkosky, Mt. Pleasant
124 – Ethan Faletto, Fort Cherry
121 – Frankie Keyes, Woodland Hills
109 – Trey Whetsel, Southmoreland
105 – Dom Guido, Rochester
103 – Brock Cornell, West Allegheny
102 – Joey Mayer, Hampton
Receiving
165 – Bobby Fadden, Mohawk (11 rec.)
159 – Ty’jeir Williams, West Mifflin (4 rec.)
153 – Benny Haselrig, Hampton (3 rec.)
145 – Rich Fix, West Mifflin (3 rec.)
123 – Ian Olsen, Armstrong (5 rec.)
120 – Scoop Smith, Woodland Hills (3 rec.)
110 – Clinton Robinson, Keystone Oaks (6 rec.)
100 – Daniel Batch, Montour (6 rec.)
