2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 2

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Top performers for Week 2 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

323 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (12 of 24)

317 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (18 of 34)

286 – Zion Frye, Carrick (17 of 35)

279 – Gavin Owens, Chartiers Valley (11 of 18)

268 – Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse (12 of 16)

261 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (14 of 21)

254 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (7 of 15)

251 – Sam Patton, Shenango (26 of 53)

248 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (18 of 27)

239 – Julian Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (16 of 18)

231 – Matt Schultheis, Freedom (8 of 13)

225 – Tavion Richardson, Uniontown (5 of 7)

221 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry (16 of 22)

214 – Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson (13 of 20)

206 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (14 of 23)

204 – Brody Evans, Mapletown (12 of 18)

204 – Brayden Kushner, North Allegheny (10 of 17)

201 – Tanner Pfeuffer, Bethel Park (21 of 31)

201 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (4 of 19)

186 – Codi Mullen, Knoch (15 of 35)

186 – Quadir Stribling, Serra Catholic (11 of 18)

179 – Chris Smiley, Ellwood City (9 of 18)

171 – Isaac Pupi, Beaver (12 of 14)

168 – Nathaniel Mazzoni, Norwin (8 of 20)

168 – Blake Revoir, Derry (11 of 25)

167 – Cole Chatfield, Mt. Pleasant (6 of 13)

163 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (11 of 27)

162 – Deavon Ivory, Ambridge (18 of 28)

154 – Kaden Keefer, Southmoreland (10 of 15)

150 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (12 of 23)

145 – Kanan Huffman, Pine-Richland (10 of 19)

140 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (9 of 16)

136 – Broderick Schreyer, Ligonier Valley (8 of 18)

135 – Nico Lamonde, South Fayette (11 of 17)

132 – Tavian Miller, Brentwood (14 of 30)

129 – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford (7 of 10)

129 – Parker Lyons, Rochester (6 of 10)

125 – Troy Kozar, Quaker Valley (8 of 24)

123 – C.J. Jackson, Cornell (8 of 13)

120 – Brody Almashy, South Side (8 of 9)

118 – Braden Laux, Belle Vernon (7 of 13)

118 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional (7 of 13)

111 – John Kozar, Baldwin (7 of 14)

110 – Gavin Croney, Freeport (6 of 10)

103 – Mac Schnur, Butler (8 of 17)

101 – Jake Wolfe, Montour (9 of 15)

100 – John Green, North Hills (11 of 26)

Rushing

293 – David Davis, Imani Christian

283 – Luke Cignetti, Shaler

261 – Landon Smith, Laurel

228 – Eric Doerue, South Park

226 – Hunter Lively, Shenango

216 – Amir Key, Penn Hills

214 – Shawn Solomon, Brashear

208 – Eddie Lewis, Washington

197 – Rudy Brown, Burgettstown

194 – Zach Bewszka, Franklin Regional

183 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg

177 – Raequan Troutman, Cornell

173 – Zeke Watkins, Chartiers-Houston

170 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands

165 – John Jablunovsky, Ligonier Valley

164 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

160 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley

158 – Marquis Carter, Bishop Canevin

153 – Jake Kasper, Canon-McMillan

151 – Lane Golkosky, Mt. Pleasant

151 – Luke Hilyard, Avonworth

148 – Robbi Labuda, Mt. Pleasant

143 – Antonio Laure, Rochester

137 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown

133 – Quaron Pierce, Steel Valley

131 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls

131 – Gino Caesar, Hempfield

127 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

126 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem

124 – Rich Woods, Peters Township

123 – Dashawn Carter, South Allegheny

116 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley

115 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge

115 – Jaquon Reynolds, Gateway

114 – Jonny Huff, Neshannock

114 – Andrew Sharp, Baldwin

113 – Ben Lane, Freeport

112 – Matthew Ioanilli, Neshannock

111 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

110 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley

108 – Johnny Dinapoli, Elizabeth Forward

108 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson

108 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands

102 – Elijah Palmer-McCaine, Ellwood City

100 – Damian Grunnagle, Freedom

Receiving

184 – Wayne Love, Deer Lakes (4 rec.)

182 – Kadrian McLee, Uniontown (4 rec.)

137 – Ian Tuffs, Hempfield (7 rec.)

135 – Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward (6 rec.)

133 – Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny (5 rec.)

133 – Isiah Davis, Sto-Rox (5 rec.)

133 – Tyler Reese, Mt. Pleasant (4 rec.)

128 – Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic (7 rec.)

127 – Sincere Smith, Westinghouse (5 rec.)

124 – Rashod Woods, Carrick (8 rec.)

118 – Michael Walters, Ellwood City (4 rec.)

117 – Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox (3 rec.)

117 – Jackson Wetzel, Seneca Valley (10 rec.)

113 – Aidan Besselman, Upper St. Clair (7 rec.)

113 – Jake Murphy, Knoch (7 rec.)

111 – Da’Sean Anderson, Beaver Falls (2 rec.)

106 – Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford (3 rec.)

103 – Jakub Pickett, Quaker Valley (6 rec.)

100 – Chase Ruokonen, Belle Vernon (3 rec.)

