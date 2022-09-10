2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 2
By:
Saturday, September 10, 2022 | 12:35 AM
Top performers for Week 2 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
323 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (12 of 24)
317 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (18 of 34)
286 – Zion Frye, Carrick (17 of 35)
279 – Gavin Owens, Chartiers Valley (11 of 18)
268 – Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse (12 of 16)
261 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (14 of 21)
254 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (7 of 15)
251 – Sam Patton, Shenango (26 of 53)
248 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (18 of 27)
239 – Julian Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (16 of 18)
231 – Matt Schultheis, Freedom (8 of 13)
225 – Tavion Richardson, Uniontown (5 of 7)
221 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry (16 of 22)
214 – Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson (13 of 20)
206 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (14 of 23)
204 – Brody Evans, Mapletown (12 of 18)
204 – Brayden Kushner, North Allegheny (10 of 17)
201 – Tanner Pfeuffer, Bethel Park (21 of 31)
201 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (4 of 19)
186 – Codi Mullen, Knoch (15 of 35)
186 – Quadir Stribling, Serra Catholic (11 of 18)
179 – Chris Smiley, Ellwood City (9 of 18)
171 – Isaac Pupi, Beaver (12 of 14)
168 – Nathaniel Mazzoni, Norwin (8 of 20)
168 – Blake Revoir, Derry (11 of 25)
167 – Cole Chatfield, Mt. Pleasant (6 of 13)
163 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (11 of 27)
162 – Deavon Ivory, Ambridge (18 of 28)
154 – Kaden Keefer, Southmoreland (10 of 15)
150 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (12 of 23)
145 – Kanan Huffman, Pine-Richland (10 of 19)
140 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (9 of 16)
136 – Broderick Schreyer, Ligonier Valley (8 of 18)
135 – Nico Lamonde, South Fayette (11 of 17)
132 – Tavian Miller, Brentwood (14 of 30)
129 – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford (7 of 10)
129 – Parker Lyons, Rochester (6 of 10)
125 – Troy Kozar, Quaker Valley (8 of 24)
123 – C.J. Jackson, Cornell (8 of 13)
120 – Brody Almashy, South Side (8 of 9)
118 – Braden Laux, Belle Vernon (7 of 13)
118 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional (7 of 13)
111 – John Kozar, Baldwin (7 of 14)
110 – Gavin Croney, Freeport (6 of 10)
103 – Mac Schnur, Butler (8 of 17)
101 – Jake Wolfe, Montour (9 of 15)
100 – John Green, North Hills (11 of 26)
Rushing
293 – David Davis, Imani Christian
283 – Luke Cignetti, Shaler
261 – Landon Smith, Laurel
228 – Eric Doerue, South Park
226 – Hunter Lively, Shenango
216 – Amir Key, Penn Hills
214 – Shawn Solomon, Brashear
208 – Eddie Lewis, Washington
197 – Rudy Brown, Burgettstown
194 – Zach Bewszka, Franklin Regional
183 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg
177 – Raequan Troutman, Cornell
173 – Zeke Watkins, Chartiers-Houston
170 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands
165 – John Jablunovsky, Ligonier Valley
164 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport
160 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley
158 – Marquis Carter, Bishop Canevin
153 – Jake Kasper, Canon-McMillan
151 – Lane Golkosky, Mt. Pleasant
151 – Luke Hilyard, Avonworth
148 – Robbi Labuda, Mt. Pleasant
143 – Antonio Laure, Rochester
137 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown
133 – Quaron Pierce, Steel Valley
131 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls
131 – Gino Caesar, Hempfield
127 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland
126 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem
124 – Rich Woods, Peters Township
123 – Dashawn Carter, South Allegheny
116 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley
115 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge
115 – Jaquon Reynolds, Gateway
114 – Jonny Huff, Neshannock
114 – Andrew Sharp, Baldwin
113 – Ben Lane, Freeport
112 – Matthew Ioanilli, Neshannock
111 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
110 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley
108 – Johnny Dinapoli, Elizabeth Forward
108 – Elias Lippincott, Thomas Jefferson
108 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands
102 – Elijah Palmer-McCaine, Ellwood City
100 – Damian Grunnagle, Freedom
Receiving
184 – Wayne Love, Deer Lakes (4 rec.)
182 – Kadrian McLee, Uniontown (4 rec.)
137 – Ian Tuffs, Hempfield (7 rec.)
135 – Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward (6 rec.)
133 – Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny (5 rec.)
133 – Isiah Davis, Sto-Rox (5 rec.)
133 – Tyler Reese, Mt. Pleasant (4 rec.)
128 – Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic (7 rec.)
127 – Sincere Smith, Westinghouse (5 rec.)
124 – Rashod Woods, Carrick (8 rec.)
118 – Michael Walters, Ellwood City (4 rec.)
117 – Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox (3 rec.)
117 – Jackson Wetzel, Seneca Valley (10 rec.)
113 – Aidan Besselman, Upper St. Clair (7 rec.)
113 – Jake Murphy, Knoch (7 rec.)
111 – Da’Sean Anderson, Beaver Falls (2 rec.)
106 – Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford (3 rec.)
103 – Jakub Pickett, Quaker Valley (6 rec.)
100 – Chase Ruokonen, Belle Vernon (3 rec.)
