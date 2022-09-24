TribLIVE Logo
2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 4

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 12:49 AM

Top performers for Week 4 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

296 – CJ Jackson, Cornell (12 of 22)

250 – Brad Birch, Gateway (12 of 16)

236 – Eric Kasperowicz Jr., Mars (8 of 15)

226 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (14 of 20)

216 – Gavin Owens, Chartiers Valley (11 of 16)

200 – Nico Lamonde, South Fayette (17 of 24)

198 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (7 of 12)

183 – Adrian Midgley, Hampton (21 of 41)

176 – Mac Schnur, Butler (12 of 19)

174 – Ben DeMotte, Fox Chapel (6 of 20)

172 – Jay Wrona, Mohawk (13 of 17)

169 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (9 of 13)

168 – Gavin Croney, Freeport (9 of 16)

168 – Braylon Thomas, Union (10 of 15)

166 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (11 of 22)

157 – Isaac Pupi, Beaver (14 of 22)

153 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (5 of 6)

152 – Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan (11 of 21)

151 – Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson (18 of 35)

150 – Jason Siket, North Catholic (5 of 10)

149 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (10 of 19)

146 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (10 of 18)

143 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (11 of 20)

142 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (7 of 21)

139 – Michael Cahill, East Allegheny (7 of 13)

134 – Alex Coccagna, Ringgold (12 of 20)

133 – Dominick Revi, Beth-Center (7 of 16)

130 – Ruben Gordon, Washington (7 of 9)

129 – Carson Heinle, Kiski Area (10 of 18)

128 – Davoun Fuse, Washington (6 of 9)

127 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (11 of 24)

122 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley (9 of 10)

122 – Tanner Pfeuffer, Bethel Park (13 of 17)

122 – Isaac Pupi, Beaver (15 of 22)

122 – Brennen Stewart, Frazier (9 of 11)

120 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (12 of 17)

119 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (10 of 18)

119 – Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston (13 of 25)

118 – Cole Chatfield, Mt. Pleasant (10 of 15)

118 – Gage Upton, West Allegheny (7 of 18)

116 – Alec Anderson, Carmichaels (14 of 23)

112 – John Kozar, Baldwin (11 of 15)

111 – Ty Tamborino, Seton LaSalle (12 of 22)

108 – Troy Kozar, Quaker Valley (9 of 16)

108 – Capone Jones, Clairton (7 of 13)

103 – Ethan Hellmann, Upper St. Clair (6 of 11)

101 – Chase Fox, Waynesburg (10 of 20)

Rushing

290 – Colin Brady, West Greene

229 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry

206 – DelRon White, West Mifflin

204 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

175 – Landon Smith, Laurel

172 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge

170 – Jack Fennell, North Catholic

168 – Tom Kalkstein, Penn-Trafford

162 – Donald Barksdale, Steel Valley

161 – Capone Jones, Clairton

153 – Andrew Gavlik, North Allegheny

150 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem

148 – Eryck Moore, Plum

147 – Frank Keyes, Woodland Hills

146 – Evan Wright, Mars

140 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley

140 – Robert Janis, Riverside

140 – Spencer Petrucci, California

140 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown

130 – Robert Fulton, Latrobe

129 – Gavin Moul, Bethel Park

127 – Austin Efthimiades, Chartiers Valley

126 – Zach Welsh, Washington

125 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands

123 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant

119 – Diego Magwood, Elizabeth Forward

118 – Trey Jeter, East Allegheny

117 – Jake Kasper, Canon-McMillan

115 – Amir Key, Penn Hills

110 – Donte Wright, Clairton

106 – Braylon Thomas, Union

105 – Andrew Sharp, Baldwin

104 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls

Receiving

169 – Dallas Harper, Gateway (4 rec.)

143 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (4 rec.)

142 – Tyrese Samuels, Fox Chapel (4 rec.)

129 – Houston Gueseman, Jefferson-Morgan (8 rec.)

121 – Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic (11 rec.)

114 – Kyan Kline, Armstrong (6 rec.)

107 – Tyler Berish, Beth-Center (3 rec.)

103 – Cody Patterson, Freedom (4 rec.)

101 – Jake Mele, Chartiers-Houston (10 rec.)

