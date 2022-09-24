2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 4
Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 12:49 AM
Top performers for Week 4 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
296 – CJ Jackson, Cornell (12 of 22)
250 – Brad Birch, Gateway (12 of 16)
236 – Eric Kasperowicz Jr., Mars (8 of 15)
226 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (14 of 20)
216 – Gavin Owens, Chartiers Valley (11 of 16)
200 – Nico Lamonde, South Fayette (17 of 24)
198 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (7 of 12)
183 – Adrian Midgley, Hampton (21 of 41)
176 – Mac Schnur, Butler (12 of 19)
174 – Ben DeMotte, Fox Chapel (6 of 20)
172 – Jay Wrona, Mohawk (13 of 17)
169 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (9 of 13)
168 – Gavin Croney, Freeport (9 of 16)
168 – Braylon Thomas, Union (10 of 15)
166 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (11 of 22)
157 – Isaac Pupi, Beaver (14 of 22)
153 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (5 of 6)
152 – Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan (11 of 21)
151 – Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson (18 of 35)
150 – Jason Siket, North Catholic (5 of 10)
149 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (10 of 19)
146 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield (10 of 18)
143 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (11 of 20)
142 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem (7 of 21)
139 – Michael Cahill, East Allegheny (7 of 13)
134 – Alex Coccagna, Ringgold (12 of 20)
133 – Dominick Revi, Beth-Center (7 of 16)
130 – Ruben Gordon, Washington (7 of 9)
129 – Carson Heinle, Kiski Area (10 of 18)
128 – Davoun Fuse, Washington (6 of 9)
127 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (11 of 24)
122 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley (9 of 10)
122 – Tanner Pfeuffer, Bethel Park (13 of 17)
122 – Isaac Pupi, Beaver (15 of 22)
122 – Brennen Stewart, Frazier (9 of 11)
120 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (12 of 17)
119 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (10 of 18)
119 – Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston (13 of 25)
118 – Cole Chatfield, Mt. Pleasant (10 of 15)
118 – Gage Upton, West Allegheny (7 of 18)
116 – Alec Anderson, Carmichaels (14 of 23)
112 – John Kozar, Baldwin (11 of 15)
111 – Ty Tamborino, Seton LaSalle (12 of 22)
108 – Troy Kozar, Quaker Valley (9 of 16)
108 – Capone Jones, Clairton (7 of 13)
103 – Ethan Hellmann, Upper St. Clair (6 of 11)
101 – Chase Fox, Waynesburg (10 of 20)
Rushing
290 – Colin Brady, West Greene
229 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry
206 – DelRon White, West Mifflin
204 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
175 – Landon Smith, Laurel
172 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge
170 – Jack Fennell, North Catholic
168 – Tom Kalkstein, Penn-Trafford
162 – Donald Barksdale, Steel Valley
161 – Capone Jones, Clairton
153 – Andrew Gavlik, North Allegheny
150 – Cody Rubrecht, Greensburg Salem
148 – Eryck Moore, Plum
147 – Frank Keyes, Woodland Hills
146 – Evan Wright, Mars
140 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley
140 – Robert Janis, Riverside
140 – Spencer Petrucci, California
140 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown
130 – Robert Fulton, Latrobe
129 – Gavin Moul, Bethel Park
127 – Austin Efthimiades, Chartiers Valley
126 – Zach Welsh, Washington
125 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands
123 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant
119 – Diego Magwood, Elizabeth Forward
118 – Trey Jeter, East Allegheny
117 – Jake Kasper, Canon-McMillan
115 – Amir Key, Penn Hills
110 – Donte Wright, Clairton
106 – Braylon Thomas, Union
105 – Andrew Sharp, Baldwin
104 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls
Receiving
169 – Dallas Harper, Gateway (4 rec.)
143 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (4 rec.)
142 – Tyrese Samuels, Fox Chapel (4 rec.)
129 – Houston Gueseman, Jefferson-Morgan (8 rec.)
121 – Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic (11 rec.)
114 – Kyan Kline, Armstrong (6 rec.)
107 – Tyler Berish, Beth-Center (3 rec.)
103 – Cody Patterson, Freedom (4 rec.)
101 – Jake Mele, Chartiers-Houston (10 rec.)
