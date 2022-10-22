2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 8
By:
Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM
Top performers for Week 8 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
431 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (17 of 21)
431 – Mac Schnur, Butler (27 of 41)
356 – Alec Anderson, Carmichaels (16 of 23)
354 – Joey Mayer, Hampton (13 of 24)
309 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (17 of 29)
306 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (23 of 29)
294 – Brad Birch, Gateway (8 of 11)
291 – Jayden Floyd, Leechburg (14 of 18)
286 – Sam Patton, Shenango (12 of 17)
255 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (9 of 1!)
219 – Carson Heinle, Kiski Area (19 of 23)
207 – Ben DeMotte, Fox Chapel (8 of 26)
192 – Logan Carlisle, Washington (12 of 19)
190 – Jason Siket, North Catholic (10 of 13)
180 – Ray Miller, Seton LaSalle (13 of 31)
174 – Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson (8 of 8)
174 – Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan (6 of 20)
171 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (8 of 16)
164 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley (4 of 7)
143 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (8 of 13)
142 – Ethan Hellmann, Upper St. Clair (10 of 14)
138 – Philip McCuen, McGuffey (5 of 8)
136 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (7 of 17)
136 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (5 of 6)
133 – Jackson Keranko, Charleroi (11 of 23)
132 – Nicholas Urey, Norwin (8 of 21)
127 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry (4 of 12)
124 – Braden Laux, Belle Vernon (6 of 11)
123 – Vitali Daniels, Bentworth (10 of 19)
118 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (11 of 22)
118 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (10 of 15)
113 – E.J. Dawson, Cornell (8 of 15)
112 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional (6 of 10)
109 – Cedric Davis, Brentwood (9 of 14)
109 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin (5 of 8)
108 – Chris Smiley, Ellwood City (10 of 16)
106 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (14 of 15)
105 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (8 of 15)
105 – Jonny Huff, Neshannock (7 of 11)
104 – Chase Weirauch, Springdale (7 of 13)
Rushing
338 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge
242 – Tyvaughn Kershaw, Monessen
216 – Elijah Palmer-McCaine, Ellwood City
208 – Brock Borgo, Hampton
201 – Amir Key, Penn Hills
194 – Colin Brady, West Greene
194 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks
188 – Jake Kasper, Canon-McMillan
187 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport
184 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional
176 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown
170 – DelRon White, West Mifflin
164 – Devin Beattie, Burrell
164 – Raequan Troutman, Cornell
152 – Jonny Huff, Neshannock
149 – Ethan Pillar, Pine-Richland
141 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley
141 – Antonio Laure, Rochester
138 – Diego Magwood, Elizabeth Forward
138 – Gavin Moul, Bethel Park
138 – Evan Wright, Mars
136 – Jackson Hutter, Mt. Pleasant
135 – Philip McCuen, McGuffey
135 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin
134 – Brixx Rawl, Beaver Falls
130 – Aaran Randolph, Highlands
126 – Rich Fix, West Mifflin
126 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland
125 – Hunter Lively, Shenango
118 – Luke Cignetti, Shaler
116 – Ryan Petras, Bethel Park
111 – Jake Gedokoh, Belle Vernon
106 – Da’Ron Barksdale, Steel Valley
104 – Ethan Faletto, Fort Cherry
104 – C.J. Fox, Brentwood
102 – Nathan Heirendt, Fort Cherry
102 – Sam Patton, Shenango
100 – Gavin Eshenbaugh, Quaker Valley
100 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
Receiving
280 – Braylon Littlejohn, Butler (12 rec.)
278 – Tyler Richmond, Carmichaels (7 rec.)
233 – Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward (6 rec.)
225 – Benny Haselrig, Hampton (7 rec.)
179 – Tyler Foley, Leechburg (6 rec.)
175 – Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley (9 rec.)
169 – Dom Dininno, Kiski Area (12 rec.)
159 – CJ Miller, Shenango (4 rec.)
157 – Isaiah Brown, Armstrong (6 rec.)
152 – Chris Livsey, Gateway (4 rec.)
147 – Ian Olsen, Armstrong (5 rec.)
130 – Peter Gonzalez, Central Catholic (7 rec.)
127 – Kyan Kline, Armstrong (5 rec.)
116 – Logan Kline, Leechburg (7 rec.)
108 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (5 rec.)
107 – Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional (5 rec.)
