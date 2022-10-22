TribLIVE Logo
2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 8

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Top performers for Week 8 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

431 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (17 of 21)

431 – Mac Schnur, Butler (27 of 41)

356 – Alec Anderson, Carmichaels (16 of 23)

354 – Joey Mayer, Hampton (13 of 24)

309 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (17 of 29)

306 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (23 of 29)

294 – Brad Birch, Gateway (8 of 11)

291 – Jayden Floyd, Leechburg (14 of 18)

286 – Sam Patton, Shenango (12 of 17)

255 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (9 of 1!)

219 – Carson Heinle, Kiski Area (19 of 23)

207 – Ben DeMotte, Fox Chapel (8 of 26)

192 – Logan Carlisle, Washington (12 of 19)

190 – Jason Siket, North Catholic (10 of 13)

180 – Ray Miller, Seton LaSalle (13 of 31)

174 – Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson (8 of 8)

174 – Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan (6 of 20)

171 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (8 of 16)

164 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley (4 of 7)

143 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (8 of 13)

142 – Ethan Hellmann, Upper St. Clair (10 of 14)

138 – Philip McCuen, McGuffey (5 of 8)

136 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (7 of 17)

136 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (5 of 6)

133 – Jackson Keranko, Charleroi (11 of 23)

132 – Nicholas Urey, Norwin (8 of 21)

127 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry (4 of 12)

124 – Braden Laux, Belle Vernon (6 of 11)

123 – Vitali Daniels, Bentworth (10 of 19)

118 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (11 of 22)

118 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (10 of 15)

113 – E.J. Dawson, Cornell (8 of 15)

112 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional (6 of 10)

109 – Cedric Davis, Brentwood (9 of 14)

109 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin (5 of 8)

108 – Chris Smiley, Ellwood City (10 of 16)

106 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (14 of 15)

105 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (8 of 15)

105 – Jonny Huff, Neshannock (7 of 11)

104 – Chase Weirauch, Springdale (7 of 13)

Rushing

338 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge

242 – Tyvaughn Kershaw, Monessen

216 – Elijah Palmer-McCaine, Ellwood City

208 – Brock Borgo, Hampton

201 – Amir Key, Penn Hills

194 – Colin Brady, West Greene

194 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks

188 – Jake Kasper, Canon-McMillan

187 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

184 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional

176 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown

170 – DelRon White, West Mifflin

164 – Devin Beattie, Burrell

164 – Raequan Troutman, Cornell

152 – Jonny Huff, Neshannock

149 – Ethan Pillar, Pine-Richland

141 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley

141 – Antonio Laure, Rochester

138 – Diego Magwood, Elizabeth Forward

138 – Gavin Moul, Bethel Park

138 – Evan Wright, Mars

136 – Jackson Hutter, Mt. Pleasant

135 – Philip McCuen, McGuffey

135 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin

134 – Brixx Rawl, Beaver Falls

130 – Aaran Randolph, Highlands

126 – Rich Fix, West Mifflin

126 – Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

125 – Hunter Lively, Shenango

118 – Luke Cignetti, Shaler

116 – Ryan Petras, Bethel Park

111 – Jake Gedokoh, Belle Vernon

106 – Da’Ron Barksdale, Steel Valley

104 – Ethan Faletto, Fort Cherry

104 – C.J. Fox, Brentwood

102 – Nathan Heirendt, Fort Cherry

102 – Sam Patton, Shenango

100 – Gavin Eshenbaugh, Quaker Valley

100 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

Receiving

280 – Braylon Littlejohn, Butler (12 rec.)

278 – Tyler Richmond, Carmichaels (7 rec.)

233 – Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward (6 rec.)

225 – Benny Haselrig, Hampton (7 rec.)

179 – Tyler Foley, Leechburg (6 rec.)

175 – Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley (9 rec.)

169 – Dom Dininno, Kiski Area (12 rec.)

159 – CJ Miller, Shenango (4 rec.)

157 – Isaiah Brown, Armstrong (6 rec.)

152 – Chris Livsey, Gateway (4 rec.)

147 – Ian Olsen, Armstrong (5 rec.)

130 – Peter Gonzalez, Central Catholic (7 rec.)

127 – Kyan Kline, Armstrong (5 rec.)

116 – Logan Kline, Leechburg (7 rec.)

108 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (5 rec.)

107 – Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional (5 rec.)

