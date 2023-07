2023 Pennsylvania All-State Softball Team

Avonworth’s Alivia Lantzy, Seneca Valley’s Lexie Hames and Serra Catholic’s Caroline Malandra earned individual honors Thursday when the all-state softball team was announced.

Lantzy was named Pitcher of the Year in PIAA Class 3A, and Hames earned top pitcher honors in 6A. Malandra, a third baseman, was named Player of the Year in Class 2A.

The all-state teams and awards are chosen by the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association.

PAHSSBCA All-State Softball

Class 6A

Pitchers – first team

Lexie Hames, Seneca Valley

Riley Miller, Hempfield

Rachael Schumann, Downingtown East

Julia Shearer, North Penn

Pitchers – second team

Addison Carter, Downingtown West

Sydney May, Cumberland Valley

Kylee Miller, Chambersburg

Anna Sidlowski, Garnet Valley

Abbey Wagner, Quakertown Community

Catchers – first team

Deirdre Flaherty, Mt. Lebanon

Samantha Paetow, Chambersburg

Sarah Sabocsik, North Penn

Catchers – second team

Calle Henne, Pine-Richland

Avery Landis, Hempfield (District 3)

Lilly Waterer, Downingtown East

First base – first team

Karley Skultety, Chambersburg

Brie Wilmot, North Penn

First base – second team

Alexandra Chilson, Williamsport

Angelina Sponheimer, Bensalem

Second base – first team

Gianna Cimino, North Penn

Morgan Lester, Spring-Ford

Second base – second team

Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley

Joslyn Perez, Plymouth Whitemarsh

Third base – first team

Josey Michalski, Norwin

Emily Mitchell, Manheim Township

Sydney Schaefer, Ridley

Third base – second team

Bella Gross, Seneca Valley

Lauren Howard, Hempfield

Abby Robertson, Williamsport

Shortstop – first team

Ava Beal, Quakertown Community

Shannon Gavigan, Haverford

Haley McMenamin, Ridley

Annabelle Smink, North Penn

Bailey Snowberger, Norwin

Shortstop – second team

Emma Ahlborn, Downingtown West

Aubri Blair, Williamsport

Megan Klein, Bensalem

Janie Lofland, Conestoga

Marissa Perez, Plymouth Whitemarsh

Outfield – first team

Elizabeth Gray, Central Bucks East

Sophia Grillo, Owen J. Roberts

Katie Heisey, Warwick

Kylie Ingram, Haverford

Meghan McDonough, North Allegheny

Outfield – second team

Jocelyn Langer, Pine-Richland

Gabriele Nanni, Henderson

Breanne Paetow, Chambersburg

Casey Sokol, North Penn

Darby Weller, Downingtown West

DP – first team

Leah Schwalm, Quakertown Community

Utility – first team

Brooke Boehmer, Mt. Lebanon

Kyra Neiswender, Boyertown

Utility – second team

Taylor Hendricks, Downingtown West

Class 5A

Pitchers – first team

Gianna Adams, Pittston

Bria Bosiljevac, Shaler

Adalynn McKeague, Central Mountain

Sam Rybacki, Mechanicsburg

Pitchers – second team

Mia Butka, West Scranton

Taylor Dunn, Trinity

Kyla Garrison, Upper Dublin

Ellie Meier, Ephrata

Lauren Stalica, Abington Heights

Catchers – first team

Emily Bittner, Mechanicsburg

Ashley Flynn, Oxford

Bella Mackison, Donegal

Sydney Shay, Hollidaysburg

Isabella Summa, West Scranton

Catchers – second team

Ava Callahan, Pittston

Riley Knott, Abington Heights

Taylor Schmitt, Mars

Reagan Wiest, Shikellamy

First base – first team

Eloise Facher, Shaler

Makenzie Lang, Plum

First base – second team

Madison Hardy, Central Mountain

Izzie LeFebvre, Western Beaver

Second base – first team

Toryn Fulton, Franklin Regional

Aubrey Police, West Allegheny

Second base – second team

Holly Grube, Solanco

Ava Pries, Upper St. Clair

Third base – first team

Amya Lundy, Hatboro-Horsham

Tayler Yoder, Northern York

Third base – second team

Katelyn Bowman, Central Mountain

Olivia Hood, New Castle

Shortstop – first team

McKenna Frank, Oxford Area

Meadow Gambacurta, Greencastle Antrim

Amelia Noll, West Scranton

Emma Paul, Armstrong

Hanna Suhoski, Trinity

Shortstop – second team

Blaire Balestrini, Shikellamy

Kelly Fricker, Bayard Rustin

Jessica Li, Northern York

Ruth Myers, Donegal

Lauren Paul, Mechanicsburg

Outfield – first team

Hailey Irwin, Northern York

Tess Kearney, Hatboro-Horsham

Taylor Lorish, Plum

Amber Morgan, Trinity

Shaylyn Shall, Western Beaver

Outfield – second team

Kallie Booth, Pittston

Jenna Clontz, Armstrong

Jada Lacey, Mechanicsburg

Morgan Pasternak, DuBois

Emma Smerick, Armstrong

DP – first team

Ava Stafursky, Abington Heights

Utility – first team

Samantha Magee, Northern York

Bethany Rodman, Shaler

Utility – second team

Gabby Gulvas, DuBois

Maura Wade, Penn Hills

Class 4A

Pitchers – first team

Trinity Edge, Franklin

Marla Freiwald, Blue Mountain

Kaya Hannon, Tunkhannock

Kaitlyn Molitoris, Montour

Shelby Telegdy, Elizabeth Forward

Pitchers – second team

Taylor Cawley, Valley View

Dakota Fanelli, Archbishop Wood

Jenna Wagner, Cathedral Prep

Kendall Young, Saint Marys

Catchers – first team

Lily Duffill, Chartiers Valley

Paige Marabell, Tunkhannock

Taylor Schulz, Springfield Township

Johannah Taylor, North Schuylkill

Catchers – second team

Sophia Azzarano, Lower Moreland

Sage Toman, Northwestern Lehigh

Brianna Trueman, Montoursville

Gianna Surra, Saint Marys

First base – first team

Lauren Martin, Archbishop Carroll

Erin Van Ness, Tunkhannock

First base – second team

Olivia Labe, Blue Mountain

Lindsey Reiter, Saint Marys

Second base – first team

Ella McNeff, Tunkhannock

Brooke Wise, Conneaut

Maura Yoos, Archbishop Wood

Second base – second team

Olivia Eckels, Saint Marys

Kalli Karwowski, Valley View

Rylee Prosperi, Chartiers Valley

Third base – first team

Natalie Borosky, Valley View

Marissa Christman, Northwestern Lehigh

Linda Shepard, Conneaut

Third base – second team

Autumn Kehler, Shamokin

Madison Simmerman, Cathedral Prep

Lauren VanDivner, Belle Vernon

Shortstop – first team

Isabelle Akelaitis, Northwestern Lehigh

Madison Crump, Chartiers Valley

Elizabeth Neeld, Lower Moreland

Kennedy Petrovich, Shamokin

Julia Resnick, Elizabeth Forward

Shortstop – second team

Shianna DeAngelo, North Schuylkill

Sydni Hoobler, Franklin

Gabby Smith, Eastern Lebanon County

Ava Tsiouplis, Villa Joseph Marie

Carley Wagner, Lewisburg

Outfield – first team

Mia Arndt, Montour

Riley Cunningham, Valley View

Maren Metikosh, Belle Vernon

Sabrina Pastino, Archbishop Ryan

Avrie Polo, Montour

Kylah Reading, Hamburg

Outfield – second team

Alexa Daniels, Belle Vernon

Hannah Evans, Elizabeth Forward

Lindsay Gibson, Blue Mountain

Rylee McGinley, Northwestern Lehigh

Ainsley O’Donnell, North Pocono

Brooke Zuber, Lampeter Strasburg

DP – first team

Abby Dunstan, Northwestern Lehigh

DP – second team

Avery Eckels, Saint Marys

Utility – first team

Emma Kurtz, Shamokin

Jocelyn McCracken, Jersey Shore

Ruby Singleton, Clearfield

Utility – second team

Natalie Bennett, Montoursville

Sydney Bolinsky, Lewisburg

Anna Laughlin, Blue Mountain

Class 3A

Pitchers – first team

Elizabeth Gaisior, Juniata

Kami Kamzik, Central Cambria

Alivia Lantzy, Avonworth

Maranda Runco, Mid Valley

Pitchers – second team

Katie Armstrong, Burrell

Hannah Chipego, Lake-Lehman

Carley Gaffney, Palmerton

Karlye Teman, Palisades

Catchers – first team

Ashley Amato, Palisades

Payton Crawford, Central Columbia

Kirsten Finarelli, Lake-Lehman

Rylee Gray, Avonworth

Alyssa Henderson, Chestnut Ridge

Catchers – second team

Annabella Cipalla, Harbor Creek

Maddy Devine, Bloomsburg

Makayla Etling, Southmoreland

Mylee Gdula, Forest Hills

Evelyn Osborne, Mifflinburg

First base – first team

Courtney Rebar, Mid Valley

Madison Shiffer, Pine Grove

First base – second team

Abigail Evans, Warrior Run

Anna Luxenburg, Loyalsock Township

Second base – first team

Katrina Davis, Mid Valley

Keira Link, Central Cambria

Second base – second team

Lucy Honeywell, Lake-Lehman

Third base – first team

Madison Kizer, Mid Valley

Lacey Lynn, Central Martinsburg

Brea Overpeck, Towanda

Third base – second team

Molly Milewski, Conwell-Egan Catholic

Emma Obersteiner, Avonworth

Storm Wilt, Midd-West

Shortstop – first team

Natayah Abdul-Hakim, Loyalsock Township

Alyxandra Flick, Central Columbia

Jordan Jennings, Mast Charter

Amarah McCutcheon, Southmoreland

Aricka Young, Mohawk

Shortstop – second team

Isolde Graham, Pequea Valley

Cecelia McBeth, Conwell-Egan

Aubrey Ruddek, Central Cambria

Zailees Seda, Westmont Hilltop

Maya Wingard, Chestnut Ridge

Outfield – first team

Katey Brennan, Conwell-Egan

Callee Leffler, Pine Grove

Katie Ryder, Loyalsock Township

Hannah Smith, Harbor Creek

Chiara Zavislak, Mid Valley

Outfield – second team

Caidence Brock, Lancaster Catholic

Krista Brunson, Mt. Pleasant

Rylie Bucknavage, Lake-Lehman

Leah Kuban, Avonworth

Emmie Rowe, Central Columbia

DP – first team

Ava Nulph, Mohawk

Utility – first team

Madison Kennedy, Central Martinsburg

Zoey Lynch, Westmont Hilltop

BrookeLynn Walters, Hughesville

Utility – second team

Miley Beachel, Midd-West

Alexis Fetzer, Central Martinsburg

Adoria Waldier, Yough

Class 2A

Pitchers – first team

Sierra Albright, Bald Eagle

Addy Frye, Neshannock

Olivia Hillegas, Everett

Nolah Moyer, Muncy

Pitchers – second team

Sophia Celaschi, Charleroi

Angela Eakman, Mercer

Breanna Hanley, Sharpsville

Amanda Voll, Elk Lake

Catchers – first team

Natalie Bowser, Keystone

Kirstin Feathers, Everett

Faith Jones, Wilmington

Mikayla Yuricheck, Panther Valley

Catchers – second team

McKenna DeUnger, Charleroi

Lily Jordan, West Shamokin

Taylor Shannon, Muncy

Layla Weaver, Elk Lake

First base – first team

Nayeska Miranda, Catasauqua

Hunter Newman, Neshannock

Ava Stere, Bald Eagle

First base – second team

Addison Deal, Laurel

Mia Galella, Holy Cross

Lexi Griak, Cambria Heights

Second base – first team

Amirah Bell, Bristol

Gianna Goodman, South Williamsport

Izzy Gush, Muncy

Second base – second team

Alison Ross, Holy Cross

Grace Zeppelin, Laurel

Third base – first team

Caroline Malandra, Serra Catholic

Jordyn Hemingway, Northern Lehigh

Third base – second team

Paije Peterson, Wilmington

Gabby Quinn, Neshannock

Shortstop – first team

Aaralyn Nogay, Neshannock

Lily Palko, Sharpsville

Leah Traver, Elk Lake

Lida Wos, Serra Catholic

Shortstop – second team

Avery Dinges, Penns Valley

Natalie Dunworth, Johnsonburg

Chloey Homan, Schuylkill Haven

Ella Kobularik, Williams Valley

Outfield – first team

Jaidon Nogay, Neshannock

Cloe Price, Everett

Brianna Rottman, Moniteau

Juliette Vybiral, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Outfield – second team

Taylor Habovick, Bald Eagle

Avery Harlan, Wilmington

Melanie Shumway, Northeast Bradford

Martina White, Cambria Heights

DP – first team

Makenna Richards, Everett

DP – second team

Abbie Miles, Laurel

Utility – first team

Emma Covert, Moniteau

Sage Smeltz, Williams Valley

Utility – second team

Meghan Flynn, Sayre

Ella Quince, Morrisville Borough

Class A

Pitchers — first team

Bailey Barnyak, Carmichaels

Izabella Donaldson, Meyersdale

Meadow Ferri, Chartiers-Houston

Emma Mauer, Tri-Valley

Mia Preuhs, Union

Pitchers – second team

Morgan Kelly, Marian Catholic

Makena Moore, West Branch

Madison Peterson, Glendale

Catchers – first team

Jessy Frank, DuBois Central Catholic

Katelyn Ledwich, Conemaugh Valley

Brittany Rice, Tri-Valley

Ella Richey, Chartiers-Houston

Catchers — second team

Shelby Hetz, Meyersdale

Giyannah Parlante, St. John Neumann

Talia Piragas, Old Forge

London Whipkey, West Greene

First base – first team

Zoe Hetz, Meyersdale

Delaney Warnick, Frazier

First base – second team

Vallyn Ault, Montgomery

Zoe Proper, Lake View

Second base – first team

Maria Felsher, Frazier

Olivia Williams, Union

Second base – second team

Laurel Daniels, Meyersdale

Jenna Muha, Shade

Third base – first team

Cassi Snyder, Tri-Valley

Eva Sockman, Bucktail

Third base – second team

Amelia Kretchman, Meyersdale

Grace Vaughn, Frazier

Shortstop – first team

Lucy Klawuhn, Elk County Catholic

Mackenzie Parks, Allegheny Clarion Valley

Gianna Poletti, Tri-Valley

Carys McConnell, Carmichaels

Lauren Rush, Chartiers-Houston

Shortstop – second team

Haley Burrows, Bucktail

Kori Boozer, Shade

Marcella Dupre, Meyersdale

Kali Franklin, DuBois Central Catholic

Jillian Taylor, Glendale

Outfield – first team

Riley Best, Glendale

Grace Header, Tri-Valley

Amber Long, Meyersdale

Kaylee Risser, DuBois Central Catholic

Sophia Zalar, Carmichaels

Outfield – second team

Lola English, Bucktail

Karli Mazak, Leechburg

Addie Nogay, Union

Caelan Quick, Nativity BVM

Gabrielle Weisner, Elk County Catholic

DP – first team

Ali Jacobs, Carmichaels

Emily Mourer, Elk County Catholic

DP – second team

Olivia Benedict, Union

Utility – first team

Emalee Cavender, Claysburg-Kimmel

Delanie Davidson, Conemaugh Valley

Utility – second team

Angelina Wagner, Ferndale

Makenzie Wagner, Bucktail

Individual awards

Overall Player of the Year

Julia Shearer, P, North Penn

6A Player of the Year

Sarah Sabocsik, C, North Penn

5A Player of the Year

Bella Mackison, C, Donegal

4A Player of the Year

Johannah Taylor, C, North Schuylkill

3A Player of the Year

Maranda Runco, P, Mid Valley

2A Player of the Year

Caroline Malandra, 3B, Serra Catholic

A Player of the Year

Riley Best, OF, Glendale

Overall Pitcher of the Year

Elizabeth Gaisior, Juniata

6A Pitcher of the Year

Lexie Hames, Seneca Valley

5A Pitcher of the Year

Gianna Adams, Pittston

4A Pitcher of the Year

Marla Freiwald, Blue Mountain

3A Pitcher of the Year

Alivia Lantzy, Avonworth

2A Pitcher of the Year

Olivia Hillegas, Everett

A Pitcher of the Year

Izabella Donaldson, Meyersdale

