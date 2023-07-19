2023 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 | 6:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes shakes hands with Central Valley’s James Moran after their game Oct. 28, 2022.

Aliquippa four-star running back Tiqwai “Tikey” Hayes is no longer an underclassman to watch whose commitment day is years down the road.

Hayes will soon get to choose from a slew of Division I offers, including Ohio State, Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan, Maryland, Syracuse, UConn, UMass, UNLV, Marshall, Ohio and Central Michigan.

Hayes said he has recently been in close contact with Power 5 programs Wisconsin, Florida, Florida State and LSU as well.

Hayes is the No. 5 ranked junior in the state by Rivals.com.

Hayes is coming off a dominant sophomore season at Aliquippa, increasing his numbers from his freshman season, which is saying something. He rushed 245 times for 1,759 yards and 23 touchdowns as a freshman.

He then rushed 224 times for 2,011 yards and 34 touchdowns as a sophomore, leading the Quips to another WPIAL Class 4A championship with a 34-7 win over rival Central Valley at Acrisure Stadium.

Hayes rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns in the championship game.

The Quips came up short in the state championship game against Bishop McDevitt, 41-18, at Chapman Field. Hayes rushed for 71 yards on 14 carries in the loss.

Hayes has great expectations for this season, looking to make a return to the state championship game.

“We have to continue to be conditioned because we are low on numbers,” Hayes said. “For the older guys, it definitely has be mental. We are dealing with inexperienced guys. It’s going to take our mentals and hard work.”

Hayes is a sturdy runner, measuring at 6-foot-1, 198 pounds.

He is also a patient runner who hits the hole with aggression and reads his guards efficiently. He is a lethal threat toward any second level of defense in open space.

“I got anger with me,” Hayes said. “People say I grunt when I run, and I run very aggressively and have a very patient style of running.”

This season, the Quips look to contend at a high level no matter the inexperience on the team.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of stepping up from a lot of other guys,” Hayes said. “We lost a lot of guys in the class of 2023, so there are a lot of guys who have to step up, and we know they will. We know guys will step up. They’ve been doing it since January. It’s going to be exciting to see.”

