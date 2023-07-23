2023 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Imani Christian’s Dayshaun Burnett

Sunday, July 23, 2023

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Imani Christian Academy’s Dayshaun Burnett threw for 1,012 yards, 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Imani Christian’s Dayshaun Burnett continues to show why he is the No. 1 ranked rising junior linebacker in state, according to Rivals.com.

Burnett attended the 210ths Top 150 Camp July 9 at Shady Side Academy where he didn’t disappoint.

Burnett secured linebacker MVP recognition with a dominant defensive performance.

“It felt great. At the 210ths camp, there were a bunch of guys I knew in the City League and the WPIAL,” said Burnett, who is rated a four-star recruit by Rivals. “The competition was great. It felt good to say that I stand out in the City League and the WPIAL.”

Burnett is ranked seventh among Class of 2025 prospects in Pennsylvania, according to Rivals.com.

His recruitment has spiked after his first two seasons at Imani Christian.

Burnett holds Division I offers from Penn State, Pitt, Michigan, West Virginia, Michigan State, UConn, Rutgers, Kentucky, Duke, Central Michigan, Temple, Marshall, Toledo, UMass and Akron.

“I feel great things coming.” Burnett said.

Burnett is a ballhawk measuring 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

In his sophomore season, Burnett totaled 55 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

Burnett is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker with a strength for reading his assignments and pursuing the ball downhill aggressively.

Burnett also played quarterback for the Saints, throwing for 1,012 yards, 14 touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in his sophomore season.

“It really shows colleges that I am versatile. I get to show colleges other sides of my game that haven’t been displayed,” Burnett said.

Burnett will be playing linebacker, wide receiver and defensive end this season and is excited for the upcoming campaign.

The Saints chemistry and hard work have been displayed all offseason.

“We are around each other all the time,” Burnett said. “We’ve been doing a bunch of 7-on-7 work, and we are building strong chemistry.”

The Saints are coming off a disappointing 4-6 record and a 2-5 finish in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference. They fell just short of a playoff berth.

However, Burnett has high expectations for the Saints in his junior season.

“I want championships,” he said. “Last year didn’t pan out how we thought it would. We have ourselves a great quarterback and our skill players are great; we are going to be special this year, I can feel it.”

Imani Christian will depend on Burnett for his leadership to propel the Saints to a lucrative season.

“I know I can lead, but I’ve never had a leadership role as an underclassman,” he said. “To ask me to do it for the younger guys will be tough, but I know I can step up to the plate.”

Dayshaun Burnett

Imani Christian

Junior

LB

6-4/220

Division I offers: Penn State, Pitt, Michigan, West Virginia, Michigan State, UConn, Rutgers, Kentucky, Duke, Central Michigan, Temple, Marshall, Toledo, UMass and Akron.

2022 statistics: 55 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

