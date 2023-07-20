2023 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: Laurel Highlands’ Antwan Black Jr.

Thursday, July 20, 2023 | 1:37 PM

Courtesy of SWNGMN Media Laurel Highlands’ Antwan Black caught 24 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series of 25 profiles of the members of the Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team.

With elite players Rodney Gallagher and Keondre DeShields as teammates, it’s easy to be overlooked on a football field.

Laurel Highlands’ Antwan Black Jr. wasn’t bothered by a lack of attention or any snubs. The rising junior simply took advantage of opportunities when given.

His biggest splash play last season came early in the sixth game against perennial power Thomas Jefferson.

“Coach K (Rich Kolesar) came up to me and said, ‘We’ve designed a play for you on the backside. I know you can burn the defensive back,’ ” Black said. “The play worked to perfection as I caught a 90-yard touchdown pass.”

The play helped Laurel Highlands upset Thomas Jefferson, 31-24, and let opposing coaches know he would be someone to reckon with going forward.

Black ended up catching 23 passes for 363 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore. He also ran for two scores and returned an interception 104 yards for a TD.

High school coaches aren’t the only ones taking notice of the 6-foot-1, 168-pound speedster. Black has received scholarship offers from Pitt, West Virginia, Toledo and Penn State.

He will be relied on even more this year after Gallagher headed off to play at West Virginia and DeShields went on to St. Francis (Pa.).

“Antwan was our third option last year,” Kolesar said. “That will change this season. We have to find ways to get him the ball more.

“He’s extremely talented. He has good length and plays at a high energy. He sent a message to teams on that play against Thomas Jefferson.”

Black transferred from Brownsville to Laurel Highlands before his sophomore year.

“I didn’t care how people looked at me,” Black said. “It didn’t bother me. The play against Thomas Jefferson was insane.”

Black also plays basketball for the Mustangs. He said he likes to pattern his game after Miami Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey and New York Jets safety Sauce Gardner.

“I like the way they play, especially Sauce,” Black said. “He likes to challenge wide receivers and gets after it. I know I have to continue to improve my all-around game, and I need to get stronger. It’s important that I just play my game.”

Kolesar added: “Antwan is a great player, a great person and fun to watch. I’m excited to watch him grow the next two years.”

Antwan Black Jr.

Laurel Highlands

Junior

6-1/168

WR/RB/DB

Committed to: uncommitted

Division I offers: Pitt, West Virginia, Toledo, Penn State

2022 statistics: Black caught 24 passes for 363 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried the ball 30 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Black had 158 yards in kickoff returns and intercepted one pass for 104 yards and a touchdown. He made 27 tackles.

