2023 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: North Allegheny’s Khiryn Boyd

Monday, July 24, 2023 | 5:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

For all of his individual and team achievements as a junior last fall, Khiryn Boyd has stayed humble.

The North Allegheny senior was asked about his 2022 season, in which he was a member of the Trib HSSN Terrific 25 all-star team and was named the WPIAL Class 6A Player of the Year after helping the Tigers win a district championship.

“I’d say my 2022 season was pretty good,” Boyd said. “I can improve my game by staying patient and being ready at all times this year.”

The all-state defensive back and wide receiver led the Tigers with six interceptions on defense and caught 42 passes for 742 yards and rushed for 291 yards on 22 carries with a total of 12 touchdowns.

“Khiryn Boyd is a playmaker on offense and a ball hawk on defense,” North Allegheny coach Art Walker said. “He is dynamic. His ability to play exceptional man-to-man coverage, jump routes and overall ball skills make him exceptional. He wants and expects to make plays.”

Boyd and his family moved into the North Allegheny School District from Bakersfield, Calif., when he was in eighth grade in 2019. He found a home on the football field and the track that surrounds it.

He was a sprinter on the North Allegheny track and field team last spring and participated in the WPIAL championships in May.

“The thing about Khi is he makes everything look effortless,” Tigers teammate Tyree Alualu said of Boyd. “His moves are smoother than any wideout I’ve seen. Khiryn is a big part (of the team) being he’s a two-way player. You don’t see that a lot these days. Boy doesn’t take any plays off.”

Because of Boyd’s versatile skill set, Walker and his staff will try to be creative on offense to get the ball in his hands.

“Absolutely,” Walker said. “Our offensive coordinator, Derek Brinkley, and offensive coaches do a great job at making sure he gets the ball early and often and in space.”

The Tigers finished the 2022 regular season with a 9-1 overall record and were regular-season champions in 6A.

After edging Canon-McMillan, 7-0, in the semifinals, the Tigers locked horns with Central Catholic in the Class 6A title game.

Boyd caught only two passes, but he ended up with 119 receiving yards, thanks to scoring receptions of 51 and 68 yards in the first half as NA won gold for the first time in 10 years, 35-21.

The Tigers’ season ended the following week in the PIAA playoffs when North Allegheny lost to State College, 28-7.

“Being a part of that team was amazing,” Boyd said. “We came up short in the states, but being with teammates at the WPIAL championship game was awesome.”

Khiryn Boyd

North Allegheny

Senior

5-11/170

Wide receiver, defensive back

Division I offers: Duquesne, Robert Morris, Howard, Bowling Green

2022 statistics: Boyd had 42 receptions for 742 yards and rushed for 291 yards and scored 12 touchdowns total. He also led NA with six interceptions.

Hudl highlights

