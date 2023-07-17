2023 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: North Allegheny’s Tyree Alualu

Monday, July 17, 2023 | 1:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Tyree Alualu leads the Tigers onto the field before the start of their game against Central Catholic last season.

A popular trend in football is an effort to de-emphasis the physical aspect of the game, such as NFL Pro Bowl flag football and 7-on-7 summer leagues.

That might be OK for some, but not for North Allegheny senior Tyree Alualu.

He is an old-school throwback who thrives on the physical nature of football.

“I’m most excited about hitting people again,” Alualu said as he counts down toward training camp. “That’s my favorite part about this beautiful game. The rush you get after a big hit is an unmatched feeling. I heard one of my favorite linebackers, Junior Seau, once say, ‘A good hit hurts you, too,’ and man, do I love that.”

The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu made many a ball carrier pay last season.

The Tigers linebacker had 61 tackles, including five in the Class 6A championship game victory over Central Catholic. Eleven of those tackles were behind the line of scrimmage.

He also had one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in helping North Allegheny win its first WPIAL football championship since 2012.

“Our season went very well,” Alualu said. “It started off with no one betting on us and all the attention going to Seneca Valley and Central Catholic. It kind of set the tone for what we needed to do to be successful. It was that sense of disrespect that motivated us to do what we do, and that’s to win.”

On offense, Alualu was the Tigers’ third-leading rusher, gaining 264 yards on 50 carries and scoring five touchdowns.

As he prepares for the season, Alualu leans on lessons learned from last year’s championship run.

“We had come close to defeating the champs (Mt. Lebanon) in the 2021 semifinals, so we were definitely locked in through the process last year,” he said. “It meant everything to me being on this journey with those guys. I mean, I practically grew up with most of them. Seeing the joy in their faces from their hard work paying off meant everything.”

Alualu has a dozen Division I offers and plans to make his college decision at the end of the season.

Like many of his teammates, Alualu has worked hard to hold on to the gold. He knows what he has to do to improve his game and help the team reach its lofty goals.

“One way I could improve is taking on blocks,” he said. “I’m not saying I can’t do it, but I can do it in a different way. Last season, I used my elusiveness to get by linemen. Now I’m trying to use my power.”

Tyree Alualu

North Allegheny

Senior

5-11/220

LB/RB

Offers: Oregon, San Diego State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Ohio, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Temple, Bowling Green, James Madison, Liberty and Marshall

2022 stats: 50 carries for 264 yards for an average of 5.3 yards per carry. Also had five receptions for 53 yards and scored a total of five touchdowns. On defense, he had 61 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Highlights: Hudl

