2023 TribLive HSSN Girls Basketball All-Stars

South Fayette won a second consecutive WPIAL girls basketball title this winter, North Allegheny won its third in four years and North Catholic won its sixth since 2017. Those powerhouse teams and more are represented here in the TribLive HSSN girls basketball all-stars for 2023.

Terrific 10

Maddie Webber

South Fayette

5-11, senior, G

The Villanova recruit led South Fayette to a second consecutive WPIAL Class 5A title. She averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3 steals per game for the Lions, who went 28-3 and finished as the PIAA runners-up. She was outstanding in the state playoffs, making a game-winning 3-pointer in the quarterfinals and scoring 24 points in the semifinals. Her team went 51-8 combined over the past two winters.

Alexa Washington

Oakland Catholic

5-7, senior, G

The North Florida recruit led Oakland Catholic to a 25-5 season and a runner-up finish in WPIAL Class 5A. Washington averaged 16 points and four steals per game for the Eagles, who also reached the state semifinals. She showed her quickness in the second round of states by scoring a buzzer-beating layup to win by one point.

Iyanna Wade

Clairton

5-4, sophomore, G

Wade might be small, but she was the WPIAL’s biggest scorer this winter. Already a 1,000-point scorer, she averaged a league-best 33 points per game along with seven rebounds and five assists. Wade scored a career-high 50 in a regular-season win over Steel Valley in January. The Bears went 9-10 overall this winter, but won seven section games and reached the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.

Jasmine Timmerson

North Allegheny

5-7, senior, G

The Pitt recruit scored 30 points in the WPIAL finals to win her third district title in four years. Timmerson averaged 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for North Allegheny, which went 22-6 this winter and shared the section title. In her four years combined, the Tigers went 94-14. Along with her three WPIAL Class 6A titles, she also won a state title in 2021.

Alayna Rocco

North Catholic

5-11, junior, G

The Harvard commit helped North Catholic (25-4) win another section title and a second consecutive WPIAL championship. Rocco averaged 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and two assists for the Class 4A champions and state semifinalists. The Trojanettes are 65-13 in her high school career with three trips to the WPIAL finals.

Rachael Manfredo

McKeesport

5-11, junior, G/F

Manfredo was an all-around contributor who averaged a double-double for a McKeesport (23-6) team that reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals and state quarterfinals. She was a 16-point scorer and averaged 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. The Tigers improved to 46-12 over the past two seasons combined.

Rylee Kalocay

Upper St. Clair

5-9, sophomore, G

Kalocay averaged nearly 20 points per game this winter as the top scorer in WPIAL Class 6A. She helped Upper St. Clair (23-4) win the Section 2 title and earn the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL playoffs. The Panthers reached the WPIAL finals for the third year in a row and advanced to the state quarterfinals. She lists college offers from LaSalle and Quinnipiac.

Mairan Haggerty

Neshannock

6-1, senior, G/F

The Seton Hill recruit averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game this winter for Neshannock, which went 66-14 over the past three seasons. The Lancers (18-9) shared the section title and reached the WPIAL 3A semifinals. Haggerty scored 40 points in a WPIAL first-round playoff win. She graduates with two WPIAL titles, a state championship and a state runner-up trophy.

Kelly Cleaver

Union

6-0, junior, F

Cleaver helped Union celebrate the best basketball season in team history. She averaged 15.6 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, three steals and three assists per game as the Scotties (23-6) won both WPIAL and PIAA Class A titles. They ended their season with a 17-game winning streak and held all eight postseason opponents to 40 points or less.

Shaye Bailey

Freedom

5-6, junior, G

Bailey averaged 21.7 points per game and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career before a broken collarbone just before the playoffs cut her season short. Freedom (20-6) shared the section title, and went on to reach the WPIAL finals in her absence. The multi-sport athlete also excels at soccer, track and field and softball.

