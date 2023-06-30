2023 TribLive HSSN Softball All-Stars
Thursday, June 29, 2023 | 6:12 PM
Neshannock’s Addyson Frye and Union’s Mia Preuhs were only sophomores this spring, yet the standout pitchers are already two-time WPIAL champions each.
They’re proof that you don’t need to be a senior to make a big impact. In fact, this year’s TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 has more sophomores (four) than seniors (three), an indication of the young softball talent in Western Pennsylvania.
Here’s a look at the WPIAL softball all-stars for 2023.
Terrific 10
Addyson Frye
Neshannock, so., P
The Lancers defended their WPIAL Class 2A title behind Frye, who went 17-1 in the circle with a 0.43 ERA. She struck out 137 batters in 98 innings, and kept her team undefeated until the state semifinals. As a hitter, she batted .478 and drove in 31 runs. Her 18 extra-base hits included seven home runs. She also earned Terrific 10 honors last season.
Lexie Hames
Seneca Valley, so., P
Hames was as dominant as any WPIAL pitcher in the circle, striking out 269 of the 445 batters she faced. She went 17-2 with a 0.45 ERA, a 0.49 WHIP and opponents batted .066 against her. As a hitter, she batted .343 with five home runs and 14 RBIs. She was walked 36 times for a .738 on-base percentage.
Alivia Lantzy
Avonworth, jr., P
Lantzy went 21-2 with a 1.21 ERA as the Antelopes won their second consecutive WPIAL Class 3A title, which also was the team’s third in four years. Lantzy struck out 204 batters in 134 innings. As a hitter, she batted .485 with 34 runs and 32 RBIs. She had 15 extra-base hits, including a triple and six home runs.
Riley Miller
Hempfield, so., P
Miller pitched the Spartans to a WPIAL Class 6A title and a runner-up finish in the state playoffs. She went 19-4 with a 1.25 ERA over 140 innings with 175 strikeouts. In the WPIAL finals, she pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts to win the program’s eighth district title. As a hitter, she batted .340 with 14 RBIs and four home runs.
Kaitlin Molitoris
Montour, sr., P
Molitoris went 18-5 this season with a 2.09 ERA and 201 strikeouts as Montour reached the WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A finals. Opponents batted .180 against her. A dependable presence, she pitched in every inning of every game the past two seasons. The Alderson Broaddus recruit also batted .305 with 16 RBIs.
Emma Paul
Armstrong, jr., SS
Listed at 5-foot-4, Paul isn’t the tallest athlete on the roster, but her impact is always big. She batted .478 this spring as Armstrong reached the WPIAL Class 5A finals for the third year in a row. She added 34 runs, 32 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. Paul also is a basketball standout for the River Hawks with more than 1,000 career points.
Katie Armstrong
Burrell, sr., P
Armstrong averaged more than two strikeouts per inning while leading Burrell to a third-place finish in WPIAL Class 3A. She went 14-7 with a 1.12 ERA and 269 strikeouts in 131 innings. She walked only 24 batters this season and upped her career total to 689 strikeouts over three years. She batted .377.
Mia Preuhs
Union, so., P
Preuhs and Union celebrated consecutive WPIAL Class A titles, and this time she also led the Scotties to a state runner-up finish. She went 13-4 in the circle with 151 strikeouts — including 17 Ks in one state playoff win. As a hitter, she batted .500 with 33 RBIs and 19 extra-base hits, including 10 home runs. She also was selected for the Terrific 10 last season.
Bethany Rodman
Shaler, sr., 1B/P
Rodman played a leading part in Shaler going 22-2 this season and reaching the state finals. She batted .591 with 12 home runs and 45 RBIs. Her on-base percentage was .644. She also went 14-0 as a pitcher. The Titans reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals and were the state runners-up. Both postseason losses — their only defeats of the year — were by one run in extra innings.
Shelby Telegdy
Elizabeth Forward, jr., P
Telegdy was a two-way standout for the Warriors, who placed third in WPIAL Class 4A and reached the state semifinals. She went 20-2 pitching with a 0.75 ERA and 176 strikeouts, but also batted .589 with 30 RBIs. Her 20 extra-base hits included seven home runs. She also made the Terrific 10 last season.
