TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2023 WPIAL Class 2A baseball championship preview: Serra Catholic vs. Seton LaSalle

By:
Monday, May 29, 2023 | 8:36 AM

WPIAL Class 2A baseball championship

1-Serra Catholic (19-2) vs. 2-Seton LaSalle (16-4)

1 p.m. Tuesday at Wild Things Park

On the air: Trib HSSN (video)

How they got here: After a first-round bye, Serra Catholic beat No. 9 OLSH, 8-3, in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Burgettstown, 6-1, in the semifinals. Seton LaSalle had a first-round bye then defeated No. 10 Riverview, 6-3, in the quarterfinals and No. 3 New Brighton, 2-0, in the semifinals.

WPIAL titles: Serra Catholic 4 (2009, ‘10, ‘16, ‘22); Seton LaSalle 2 (1995, 2019)

Coaches: Brian Dzurenda, Serra Catholic; Brad Bestic, Seton LaSalle

Players to watch: Joey DeMoss, Serra Catholic; Gio LoNero, Seton LaSalle

Extra bases: Serra Catholic is the defending WPIAL Class 2A champion and is chasing its fifth district title. The Eagles have outscored opponents 199-44. They are led by senior Joey DeMoss, who had 31 RBIs in the regular season. Top pitcher Zach Karp went 9-1 with a 1.23 ERA and 72 strikeouts. Against Burgettstown, Tyler Skaggs was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and also tossed at two-hitter with five strikeouts. … LoNero, a junior, leads the Rebels. The North Alabama recruit hit .607 in the regular season. Brian Reed and Nate Georgiana had 25 RBIs each, and Mark Weber has 20. Reed tossed a two-hitter with nine strikeouts in the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, the Rebels trailed 3-2 in bottom of sixth, when Corey Meyers hit a three-run triple for the winning runs.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: ,

More Baseball

2023 WPIAL Class 4A baseball championship preview: Latrobe vs. Hopewell
2023 WPIAL Class 5A baseball championship preview: Shaler vs. Bethel Park
This week on Trib HSSN for week of May 29, 2023
Trib HSSN baseball team of the week for May 28, 2023
Trib HSSN baseball player of the week for May 28, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter