2023 WPIAL Class 2A swimming championship podium photos

Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review The WPIAL class 2A boys team championship trophy is awarded to Kiski Area High School on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Northgate High School with the WPIAL 2A runner-up swim team championship trophy on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Top finishers in the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ 400 freestyle team relay on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Northgate boys and girls both with the 2023 WPIAL 2A runner-up team championship trophies on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mount Pleasant High School swim team with the 2023 WPIAL 2A team championship trophy on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Northgate High School and Indiana High School tied to win the WPIAL 2A boys’ runner-up team championship on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Top finishers in the WPIAL Class 2A boys’ 400 freestyle team relay on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Top finishers in the WPIAL Class 2A boys’ 100 backstroke on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Top finishers in the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ 100 backstroke on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Top finishers in the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ 100 breaststroke on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Top finishers in the WPIAL Class 2A boys’ 100 breaststroke on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Top finishers in the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ 100 freestyle on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Top finishers in the WPIAL Class 2A boys’ 500 freestyle on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Top finishers in the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ 500 freestyle on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Top finishers in the WPIAL Class 2A boys’ 100 freestyle on Friday, March 4, 2023 at Trees Hall at University of Pittsburgh. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the boys 100 butterfly at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the girls 200 freestyle relay at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the boys 200 freestyle relay at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Thomas Jefferson hold the award for girls section six champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Indiana hold the award for boys section four champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Hampton hold the award for girls section three champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. They tied with Northgate. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Woodland Hills hold the award for boys section six champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Carlynton hold the award for boys section one champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review A swimmers from Riverside holds the award for boys section two champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Northgate hold the award for boys section three champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Uniontown hold the award for boys section five champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the girls 100 butterfly at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Quaker Valley hold the award for girls section two champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Mt. Pleasant hold the award for girls section four champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Northgate hold the award for girls section three champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. They tied with Hampton. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Ringgold hold the award for girls section five champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Swimmers from Chartiers Valley hold the award for girls section one champions at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the boys 50 freestyle at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the boys 200 individual medley at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the girls 50 freestyle at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the girls 200 individual medley at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the boys 200 medley relay at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the boys 1 meter diving at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the boys 200 freestyle at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the girls 200 medley relay at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the girls 1 meter diving at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The top finishers for the girls 200 freestyle at the WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Pitt’s Trees Pool. Previous Next

Dozens of student-athletes climbed the stairs at Pitt’s Trees Pool on Thursday and Friday to obtain top-eight medals at the 2023 WPIAL Class 2A swimming championships.

Check out a photo gallery courtesy of Tribune-Review photographers Shane Dunlap and Kristina Serafini.