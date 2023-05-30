2023 WPIAL Class 4A softball championship preview: Montour vs. Belle Vernon

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 2:20 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Maren Metikosh celebrates her grand slam against Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

WPIAL Class 4A softball championship

4-Belle Vernon (17-4) vs. 2-Montour (15-3)

Noon Wednesday at Lilley Field, PennWest University, California

On the air: Trib HSSN (video)

How they got here: After a first-round bye, Belle Vernon defeated No. 5 West Mifflin, 2-1, in the quarterfinals and No. 1 Elizabeth Forward, 10-1, in the semifinals; Montour had a first-round bye and then defeated No. 7 Indiana, 11-1, in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Chartiers Valley, 10-0, in the semifinals.

WPIAL titles: Belle Vernon 4 (2018, ‘17, ‘15, ‘07); Montour 4 (2012, ‘10, 1987, ‘79)

Coaches: Tom Rodriguez, Belle Vernon; Ken Kutchman, Montour

Players to watch: Ava Zubovic, Belle Vernon; Jana Hess, Montour

Extra bases: Belle Vernon, on a seven-game winning streak, is back in the finals for the first time since 2018. The Leopards defeated rival Elizabeth Forward impressively, blasting three home runs in a 10-1 victory. Alexa Daniels, Zubovic, and Maren Metikosh all homered, with Daniels, Gracie Sokol and Mia Zubovic all recording two hits. Metikosh drove in four runs, Ava Zubovic three and Daniels two. Talia Ross was the winning pitcher. Despite allowing nine hits, she struck out four and the defense made plays. The win broke an eight-game losing streak against the Warriors. Rodriguez has coached Belle Vernon in all four of its title-winning seasons. Olivia Kolowitz and Talia Ross have shared pitching duties. … Montour hasn’t been in the finals since 2012 when it defeated Elizabeth Forward for its fourth title. The Spartans defeated Chartiers Valley for the second time in three tries this season with a 10-0, five-inning shutout in the semifinals. Those teams split their section title. Pitcher Kaitlyn Molitoris tossed a one-hitter, while Mia Arndt and Hess homered. Both drove in three runs. Arndt, Hess and Avrie Polo have each driven in more than 25 runs. Polo has eight home runs. Molitoris had a 2.37 ERA.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Montour