2023 WPIAL Class 5A consolation game preview: Penn-Trafford vs. Plum
By:
Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 4:52 PM
WPIAL Class 5A consolation game
Penn-Trafford (14-6) vs. Plum (14-8)
6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ross Memorial Park, Washington & Jefferson, Washington
Winner: Advances to PIAA playoffs as third-place team from WPIAL. The loser is done for the season.
Players to watch: Dylan Grabowski, Penn-Trafford; Dan Macioce, Plum
Extra bases: Penn-Trafford appeared to be on its way to a WPIAL finals appearance, but Bethel Park mounted a late rally to pull past the Warriors, 8-5. Grabowski hit a two-run homer to put the Warriors up 5-3 in the fourth, but the Black Hawks scored five times in the fifth. Penn-Trafford last made the PIAA tournament in 2019 and lost in the first round to Wilson West Lawn, 6-5. … Plum fell to Shaler, 2-0, in the semifinals. Shaler pitcher Derek Leas struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. The Mustangs managed only four hits. Logan Kemmerer (2 for 3), Macioce and Carson Svidron had hits in the loss. The Mustangs are looking for their first state-playoff berth since 2016 when they finished as the WPIAL and PIAA runner-up.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Penn-Trafford, Plum
